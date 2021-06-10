 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   90-year-old senior loses his wife of 66 years, so he does the only rational thing. Ties a bunch of helium balloons to his house and floats off to parts unknown. Okay, he actually does a less rational thing - builds a Wizard of Oz tribute garden   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay no attention to the man behind the garden.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Careful now, fark. That one's going to fill up quickly....
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
90 year old man remembers childhood movie, makes you feel a bit older yourself.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's polishing up his resume...
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing what you can get up to when your wife is no longer around to tell you it's a terrible idea and that she told you to edge those flowerbeds last week.
 
minorshan
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I feel like this should've been done while she was still alive. I hope they have grandkids who can enjoy it.

/I presume the spouse is female
//but its a touch weird he fulfilled "her" fantasy after she died
///NTTAWWT
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe he should just ask his friends and neighbors to try to help him remember where he left her.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The garden is crap unless he has witch's feet sticking out from under his house.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have a 50-something friend who recently lost his wife. He hasn't figured out what the hell to do yet. We all expected we would die and let the ladies deal with the aftermath.

Luckily they have one adult kid to provide some focus. But I expect she will take responsibility for their lives now. Guys left on their own tend to become hermits or drunks and/or cadavers.
 
