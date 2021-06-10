 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Washington Post learns why you don't talk about a no-hitter until it's over. After reporting that no one was killed by lightning strikes in 2021 so far, the longest streak on record to start a year, just SIX HOURS later a NJ golfer yelled "ratfarts"
    More: Sad, shot  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that proves that theory, book it done. "Next, reports of a two day hiatus in mass shootings with more than five dead."
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was 'He Who Shall Not Be Named' at Bedminster yesterday?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adam Carolla's sounddrop guy played HS baseball with Tom Brady (yes, that one).  Brady was a senior and he a freshman or some such.  Not friends but they knew each other.

I think the story was at a state playoff game, their team's pitcher had a no-hitter through 4 or 5.  Everyone starts giving each other the eyeball, and leaves the guy alone.  He's got the no-no through 8.  Tom Brady, in the dugout, goes, "holy shiat!  Guys! I just realized Jimmy's got a no-hitter working!"

Bryan (the sounddrop guy):  "folks....this is no bullshiat.  The Very. Next. Pitch.  *crack*  Home Run.  We went on to lose the game.  Not only did he lose the no hitter, but we lost the farking game."

"THANKS, TOM BRADY!"
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we need to stop with all the ransomware stories?
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Are we sure it wasn't capicola?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's a no-no.

No Mas Presents: Dock Ellis & The LSD No-No by James Blagden
Youtube _vUhSYLRw14
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Someone tell Zeus while we appreciate his efforts, the bastard that needs a lightning strike is golfing in Florida.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 327x251]


What just about everyone was thinking about (also Carl running away after the lightning strike)!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was it Trump? Too much to hope for, I guess.

Was he on a Trump golf-course? Now that's more plausible.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My brother was at a soccer camp at Clemson and they were on the field in "Death Valley", where you couldn't see the coming weather over the stands.  Everybody's hair suddenly rose into the air and somebody yelled "HIT THE DECK" and blue sky lightning struck the stadium in advance of a pitch black front that they didn't see coming.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Was it Trump? Too much to hope for, I guess.


You beat me to it. 

There is no god!
 
BFletch651
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IwasKloot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Man. On Tuesday I was down in south jersey for my golf league. T-storms were around but it looked like it would miss us.

For the first 3 holes there was lightning about 5 miles away to the north. It was a little dicey and more than once we were saying how dumb we were while holding our clubs.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: Adam Carolla's sounddrop guy played HS baseball with Tom Brady (yes, that one).  Brady was a senior and he a freshman or some such.  Not friends but they knew each other.

I think the story was at a state playoff game, their team's pitcher had a no-hitter through 4 or 5.  Everyone starts giving each other the eyeball, and leaves the guy alone.  He's got the no-no through 8.  Tom Brady, in the dugout, goes, "holy shiat!  Guys! I just realized Jimmy's got a no-hitter working!"

Bryan (the sounddrop guy):  "folks....this is no bullshiat.  The Very. Next. Pitch.  *crack*  Home Run.  We went on to lose the game.  Not only did he lose the no hitter, but we lost the farking game."

"THANKS, TOM BRADY!"


Just FYI, former HS Baseball coach here.  We're playing 7 innings.  The only time we played 9 was when the score was tied.  We eventually lost on a passed ball.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: My brother was at a soccer camp at Clemson and they were on the field in "Death Valley", where you couldn't see the coming weather over the stands.  Everybody's hair suddenly rose into the air and somebody yelled "HIT THE DECK" and blue sky lightning struck the stadium in advance of a pitch black front that they didn't see coming.


Closest I've seen (and thankfully we were out of town) was a bolt hit one of the back corners of our garage, when I was around 10. Current traveled through the whole house (frying every electronic plugged in along the way including the entire kitchen) and shot out the opposite corner at the front of the house, blowing out about 2 feet of brick. We came home, saw that, then walked inside (cause we had no idea what happened) and you could smell the electricity in the air. Talked to the neighbor afterward and he was taking a shower when it hit and said it blew him out of the shower. Insurance guy came by, said "Yep, this is 100% a lightning strike" in about 5 minutes, and wrote a big check to essentially replace everything. Dad said that's the quickest and easiest he's ever had to deal with insurance for anything.

I've seen strikes hit from a mile or two out in the country, but the damage it did to the house was freaky. We got lucky nothing caught fire.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

IwasKloot: Man. On Tuesday I was down in south jersey for my golf league. T-storms were around but it looked like it would miss us.

For the first 3 holes there was lightning about 5 miles away to the north. It was a little dicey and more than once we were saying how dumb we were while holding our clubs.


Fark user imageView Full Size


someone had to.
/decided not to take the "holding our clubs" fruit
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Live in South Jersey. Was walking my dog about a week and a half ago, and lightning struck no more than 30 feet away. What was weird was that even that close, it still took a half second for the BOOM to hit me. First thing you hear is a *crackle*.

My poor doggo didn't know how to hide, so he just got really low to the ground.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A friend of mine has been struck by lightening, twice, years apart.
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BFletch651: [Fark user image 500x332]


Leaving happy

/never gets old
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: IwasKloot: Man. On Tuesday I was down in south jersey for my golf league. T-storms were around but it looked like it would miss us.

For the first 3 holes there was lightning about 5 miles away to the north. It was a little dicey and more than once we were saying how dumb we were while holding our clubs.

[Fark user image 292x172]

someone had to.
/decided not to take the "holding our clubs" fruit


I thought you were taking a shot at the Dave Matthews Band for a sec there.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Was it Trump? Too much to hope for, I guess.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"No one in my house has won a hundred million dollars yet this year."  [waits]  "I SAID, NO ONE IN MY HOUSE HAS WON A HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS YET THIS YEAR!!!"

Also, what did you expect, publishing that story in the middle of summer thunderstorm season?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: brantgoose: Was it Trump? Too much to hope for, I guess.

[Fark user image image 499x499]


You two are a pair it would take a full house to beat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Was 'He Who Shall Not Be Named' at Bedminster yesterday?


[Fark user image 850x1254]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Apparently, South Jersey goes as high as an old man's pants.
 
Security Ninja
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

SPAULDING...!!
 
