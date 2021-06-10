 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida Man uses podcast to interview guy who ate his own foot. Asks, "what was that like?"   (tampabay.com) divider line
15
    More: Florida, Oscar Mayer, Wienermobile, A Story, Scott Johnson, Woman, Short story, first episode, Tell  
•       •       •

253 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2021 at 2:47 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tasted like chicken.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

QuesoDelicioso: Tasted like chicken.


Or any other sole food, really.
 
JesseL
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seems like the sort of thing you'd want to braise.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Needed more salt.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Seems like it would be a bit defeating.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Agony
 
schubie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He sounds like a Survivor Type
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You'd think that a foot would be a little tough...waaay too many bones.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
With a side order of toejam I hope....
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You'd think that a foot would be a little tough...waaay too many bones.


I really don't know anything about meats (really! It's actually embarrassing to me...), so would a human foot fall into the category of "dark meat", so it'd be more stringy than ut would be tear-away like white meat chicken?
Oh - except for the butt (it'd be a standard rump-roast, right? Or muuuuch more fatty?), wouldn't most human meat be closer to "dark meat" ?
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ban all guns, melt them all down, and build a monument to Hilary Clinton out of the metal.

https://www.change.org/meltgunsforhil​a​ry

/because stigginit
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: QuesoDelicioso: Tasted like chicken.

Or any other sole food, really.


Nailed it.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I want to hear the story about earthquake survivors, trapped beneath rubble.

Or miners from cave-ins.

Or people whose cars fell off bridges.

I hope I'm never in those situations but if I am they can probably tell me how they survived.

Other than good fortune.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.