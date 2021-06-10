 Skip to content
 
(TaxProf)   College enrollment plummets by 727,000. In related news, beer sales are down 186,000,000 barrels   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
Gin Buddy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You know when graduate enrollment goes up?

There are no JOBS so they stay in school.
 
Fano
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well duh
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The MOOCs are finally taking off, lol.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In 2019-2020, there were 1.1 million international students in the US. I wonder what the dropoff was this spring given who could/could not get into the country in the fall term to start the semester. There are still potential issues for next academic year too
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Someone think of the endowments! THE ENDOWMENTS!  If there are less alumni to soak for cash, we can't have as huge of a slush fund!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What would Judge Smails have to say about this?
 
Bolebuns
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: You know when graduate enrollment goes up?

There are no JOBS so they stay in school.


You know how little grad teaching assistantships pay these days?  Probably do better with minimum wage.  I teach college and, at least at my school, undergrads are harder to enroll because scholarship money is scarce and grads get tuition waved.  But the stipend is for shiat for the grads.  Undergrads don't have jobs that pay enough and thus with tuition demands they cannot afford school.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A.) You missed enrollment due to COVID-19 after graduating in 2020.  Either you or your parents were too afraid to send you, your chosen school closed down, or you just decided to "wait a year".

B.) You flunked out of online enrollment.  Maybe it was League of Legends on the other monitor, Facebook on your phone, or taking care of your younger siblings because they weren't in school and you were stuck at home.  Either way, now you're a dropout.

C.) Your family's income collapsed entirely and the student loan people don't want to hear that you can't afford your intended family contribution anymore.

D.) As above, but your family needed you to pick up one or more jobs to keep the mortgage paid, so no college for you.

E.) Maybe it has nothing to do with the pandemic.  Enrollment was due to drop demographically, IIRC.  Certainly people are starting to think twice about taking on debt equivalent to a 40 year mortgage before even looking at a house...

Everybody's poorer now except people who were already ludicrously wealthy beyond dreams of avarice before all of this happened, so funny how already-unaffordable college suddenly got even more unaffordable for lots of families.  And one messed-up class year is just about all it takes to push a lot of low-endowment schools into bankruptcy...
 
Insain2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now if they'd just lower the cost of the goin to College but nope.....they also raised the cost of Beer too. Bastardz.          
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz, it wasn't OVER either Boyz.....!!!!!!
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One of the good things about the pandemic is people are realizing college degrees aren't necessary for jobs. One of the lousy things is there aren't any jobs. I could get a job as a check out guy at the supermarket down the street. I did that as a teenager. I have no desire to do that at 42 with skills I have to offer.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
1.) People realizing that going to college during a pandemic and paying full tuition for remote learning might not be worth it and they are better off taking a gap year.
2.) ...
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: One of the good things about the pandemic is people are realizing college degrees aren't necessary for jobs. One of the lousy things is there aren't any jobs. I could get a job as a check out guy at the supermarket down the street. I did that as a teenager. I have no desire to do that at 42 with skills I have to offer.


There are plenty of jobs now. Across almost all industries here in Texas are hiring. We are actively looking for 4 different positions in a company of 65.
 
