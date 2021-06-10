 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   There is "stalking your ex" crazy and then there's taking the time to paint a portrait of you blowing his head off with a handgun" crazy   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
29
    More: Scary, Stalking, Abuse, Federal Bureau of Investigation, 48-year-old Alia Saaed, Saaed's two-bedroom Nashville, FBI search warrant affidavit, R.J., phone calls  
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey man, don't stifle my artistic expression.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is she a Bob Ross fan?
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sex was mind blowing....
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Road Virus Heads North
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
taking the time to paint a portrait of you blowing his head off with a handgun" crazy


Oooh, I can't wait to see that in the article!

*clicks*

goddammit so much
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, where's the painting?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A years long campaign of stalking for an ex? I just don't understand that shiat, on a basic level.

If someone isn't interested in being with me romantically any more that makes me not interested in them either. Why would I want to be with someone who wants to be with someone else?

People are farkin' crazy.
 
ongbok
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

phenn: So, where's the painting?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Daily Beast Fail Wall strikes again.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow, she sure sounds crazy. I wonder how hot she is?

Fark user imageView Full Size


HOLY SMOKES Why so serious, lady?
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Wow, she sure sounds crazy. I wonder how hot she is?

[Fark user image image 850x477]

HOLY SMOKES Why so serious, lady?


I think I see part of the problem.
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

blondambition: Hey man, don't stifle my artistic expression.


I know. Why does anyone want to get in the way of my idea of a good time? LOL
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: A years long campaign of stalking for an ex? I just don't understand that shiat, on a basic level.

If someone isn't interested in being with me romantically any more that makes me not interested in them either. Why would I want to be with someone who wants to be with someone else?

People are farkin' crazy.


I had an ex kinda stalk me for a while, who know she still pops up now and then. But she cheated on me and married the main guy she was cheating on me with, had a kid, cheated on him, divorced him and tried to get back with me I turned her down and that pissed her off. She had a pattern after that of going to a guy and when it ended trying to get back with me and bug me for a while. She is a mess and glad to have her gone from my life, but I was kind of surprised she didn't reach out to me last year.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is the paintbrush OK?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Wow, she sure sounds crazy. I wonder how hot she is?

[Fark user image 850x477]

HOLY SMOKES Why so serious, lady?


That's not 37 in a row.

That's 37 at the same time.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow.

My attorney in Florida had a client with an ex-wife like that. She was so scary, her poor kids (that the husband had full custody of) were terrified of her. She would chase the husband and his new wife down on the highway, and stalk the new wife and the kids at school because "she was the real mother and so filled with love for her kids, she couldn't stay away", and yeah, the cops didn't really believe it till the kids were involved, because the nutjob was so convincing that SHE was the victim and the husband was the abusive one.

Guys get stalked and abused by crazy women. If they're nice guys, they get hurt and killed; if they stand up for themselves they wind up in the slammer while the crazy biatch walks around loose; and neither solution is optimal.
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ongbok: phenn: So, where's the painting?

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Really lacks depth, but art is what you make of it.
 
Watubi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Funny because if a man had actually blown an ex's head off for real, it wouldn't have even made national news.  But, crazy eyes or hot/crazy scale or sumthin'
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i picked up this women at a bar and went back home to house.  when I entered her living room, there was a small table in the corner with a spotlight on it.  on the table was a barbie corvette with barbie at the wheel and ken on the hood with red paint on him.  on closer inspection, barbie also had a knife in her hand.  I asked her what this was all about and she said ken was her ex-boyfriend and she hated him.

When she left the room, I got the hell outta there stat.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That seems like something my ex would do.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wow.

My attorney in Florida had a client with an ex-wife like that. She was so scary, her poor kids (that the husband had full custody of) were terrified of her. She would chase the husband and his new wife down on the highway, and stalk the new wife and the kids at school because "she was the real mother and so filled with love for her kids, she couldn't stay away", and yeah, the cops didn't really believe it till the kids were involved, because the nutjob was so convincing that SHE was the victim and the husband was the abusive one.

Guys get stalked and abused by crazy women. If they're nice guys, they get hurt and killed; if they stand up for themselves they wind up in the slammer while the crazy biatch walks around loose; and neither solution is optimal.


I had a batshiat ex.  Took two protective orders to get her out of my house. Hit me several times, threatened (and attempted) suicide if I didn't get back with her.  Had to call the cops on her a few times.  Tried to press charges on me saying I put my hands on her.  Only thing that saved my ass was I started recording all our conversations.  Including the one where she told me how she'd lie to the cops. I played back for the cop her saying she would tell him everything thing she just did.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Back in college I rented a room and the landlady was heading out the door and needed to talk to me real quick
"If a man in a blue truck shows up with a shotgun that's my ex don't let him in". I found a new place for the second semester.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: i picked up this women at a bar and went back home to house.  when I entered her living room, there was a small table in the corner with a spotlight on it.  on the table was a barbie corvette with barbie at the wheel and ken on the hood with red paint on him.  on closer inspection, barbie also had a knife in her hand.  I asked her what this was all about and she said ken was her ex-boyfriend and she hated him.

When she left the room, I got the hell outta there stat.


And you missed out on the greatest sex you ever would have had. She was gonna revenge-fark you until you didn't have a drop of fluid left in your body.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was afraid this was going to be about amateur painters Jim Carrey or George W. Bush. Whew
 
JZDave
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Wow, she sure sounds crazy. I wonder how hot she is?

[Fark user image 850x477]

HOLY SMOKES Why so serious, lady?


Don't stick your dick in fugly.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

eiga.k-img.comView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Wow, she sure sounds crazy. I wonder how hot she is?

[Fark user image image 850x477]

HOLY SMOKES Why so serious, lady?


gosh I can't understand why he dumped her
 
