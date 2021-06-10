 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   When a husband tells his wife he wants a divorce what reaction should he prepare for? Crying? Begging him to stay? Setting him on fire?   (yahoo.com) divider line
42
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If he thinks that hurts, just wait until he's on the hook for spousal support because she can't find a job after this.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's the most, "My Crazy Wife Set Me On Fire" - look I've ever seen.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this just a Spike TV remake of a Lifetime channel movie?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wax - California
Youtube M_RELjHhD2s
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicken wings are serious business for some people.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it is fire season I guess.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He did agree to "till death".
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hours after a woman believed her husband had poisoned her chicken wings, she set him on fire while he slept, according to Wisconsin police."

So Mrs. Einstein didnt conclude that by still being alive hours after the meal she probably was not poisoned?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She will still probably get the kids, if they have any.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wife will be bailed out by her close friend, whom she has known since grade school.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
wiwille
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hours after a woman believed her husband had poisoned her chicken wings, she set him on fire while he slept, according to Wisconsin police."

I once worked with a guy who had a batshiat wife. She put ipecac in his kool-aid and he threw up violently at lunch. He found a new tv/vcr combo in his attic. The wife confessed that she bought it and hid it up in the attic. She would bring it down daily after he went to work and would watch her shows, because she believed he put a tracking device in the other television that monitored her viewing habits. Before he got home, she'd put it back in the attic.

I wonder if she ever set him on fire.

/Yeah, it's a csb.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OTOH, this will be absolutely terrific evidence in favor of full custody for him.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy better start saving up his pennies so he can pay off the wife and kids child support...

in pennies.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to prove he had the right idea.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead Milkmen - If you love someone, set them on fire
Youtube Zlyvcti3kQU
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Hehe. Let's do the wife."
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poisoned wings? Someone give that man a tox screen.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Yes.


Ding ding ding!

It took three posts to finish the thread, guys.

/The hot linked picture of the husband was valuable, though.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: OTOH, this will be absolutely terrific evidence in favor of full custody for him.

"Your Honor," pointing to himself, "I'd like to present Exhibit A."
 
ALFER69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of a tv movie with the charlie's angels chick.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't ever get married.

Problem solved.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image 426x213]

That's the most, "My Crazy Wife Set Me On Fire" - look I've ever seen.



yeah the story of how i got here, that's all on me, i hooked it up with a crazy, and got predictable results.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you build a man a fire you keep him warm for day. If you set a man on fire you keep him warm for the rest of his life.
 
sinner4ever [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: "Hours after a woman believed her husband had poisoned her chicken wings, she set him on fire while he slept, according to Wisconsin police."

So Mrs. Einstein didnt conclude that by still being alive hours after the meal she probably was not poisoned?


If you have never been married to someone that is bi-polar you will never understand.

My Ex has an IQ of 148 but she believes the meds make her sick even though she got the meds after she was diagnosed.

Her reality isn't close to what really is going on. The paranoia creates an enemy out of the closest people to them with the belief that they have actually memories of things that never really happened. When it was over with that wife I never communicated with her again. She is vengefully hateful and wanting to punish. I know being set on fire isn't out of the question.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


i can't see any other response myself.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pretty sure if I ever divorced my wife I would need to do it from a secure location.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"ohthankgodIthoughtyou'dneverask"
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: dothemath: "Hours after a woman believed her husband had poisoned her chicken wings, she set him on fire while he slept, according to Wisconsin police."

So Mrs. Einstein didnt conclude that by still being alive hours after the meal she probably was not poisoned?

If you have never been married to someone that is bi-polar you will never understand.

My Ex has an IQ of 148 but she believes the meds make her sick even though she got the meds after she was diagnosed.

Her reality isn't close to what really is going on. The paranoia creates an enemy out of the closest people to them with the belief that they have actually memories of things that never really happened. When it was over with that wife I never communicated with her again. She is vengefully hateful and wanting to punish. I know being set on fire isn't out of the question.


Well, I guess the lesson here is always poison your wife.
 
Snort
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Tuhonsty has anger issues.
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Phil Hartman would like a word, Subby.
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Don't ever get married.

Problem solved.


Let the congregation say, "AMEN!!!"
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Farrah Faucett did it better.
 
farkboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a thin line between love and hate.
 
wage0048
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake: It's Chinatown Wisconsin.
 
Gramma
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: dothemath: "Hours after a woman believed her husband had poisoned her chicken wings, she set him on fire while he slept, according to Wisconsin police."

So Mrs. Einstein didnt conclude that by still being alive hours after the meal she probably was not poisoned?

If you have never been married to someone that is bi-polar you will never understand.

My Ex has an IQ of 148 but she believes the meds make her sick even though she got the meds after she was diagnosed.

Her reality isn't close to what really is going on. The paranoia creates an enemy out of the closest people to them with the belief that they have actually memories of things that never really happened. When it was over with that wife I never communicated with her again. She is vengefully hateful and wanting to punish. I know being set on fire isn't out of the question.


I raised two daughters that became bipolar in their teens.  I understand.  One of them tried to kill me.
 
wage0048
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The best way to tell your spouse that you want a divorce is by having her served with the court papers.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Husband- Darling, I feel the passion has gone out of our marriage. My heart is no longer on fire for you.

Wife- Oh really, I know how to fix that!
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dana?
 
