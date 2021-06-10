 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Non-drinker dies of alcoholism   (thesun.ie) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had the same problem in the hospital with my gf years ago. Once a doc decides that one of your problems is alcoholism, good luck trying to disabuse anyone in the hospital, that the patient is not in denial about alcoholism.  Every other word out of everyone's mouth from then on, is alcohol related. Some of these docs are self selected temperance crusaders, I don't care much for alcohol as a drug, but I also don't like alcohol scolds.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While the Mater apologised to Norah's family, they were unable to explain why she had been prescribed the drugs and were also unable to identify the doctor, despite comparing initials with the hospital's signature bank and speaking with staff who were working on that day.

No one knows who prescribed?  That's bullshiat.  Or if it's true, that's a much bigger problem for them, which I would hope they would be wary of publicizing.  "Oh - we're a hospital, but we have no idea who our doctors are or what they do.  Any Joe off the street could come in here in a lab coat and start prescribing, we don't give a shiat."

Perhaps they did not think their cunning excuse all the way through.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, could they not have listed the drug given in one of the 13 paragraphs that said the same thong?
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thing...dammit....
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Question: *why* was the prescribed drug not named in the article?

Or was it & I missed it?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casey17: Question: *why* was the prescribed drug not named in the article?

Or was it & I missed it?


Probably in the province of the Garda now.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: casey17: Question: *why* was the prescribed drug not named in the article?

Or was it & I missed it?

Probably in the province of the Garda now.


I don't know what that means.  :-/
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Ireland isn't it in the water, like fluoride?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casey17: Question: *why* was the prescribed drug not named in the article?

Or was it & I missed it?


Because the rest of the planet doesn't have a Big Pharma that blasts brand name medicine ads across all media platforms 24x7x365

This comment brought to you by Merck Pharmaceuticals
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: While the Mater apologised to Norah's family, they were unable to explain why she had been prescribed the drugs and were also unable to identify the doctor, despite comparing initials with the hospital's signature bank and speaking with staff who were working on that day.

No one knows who prescribed?  That's bullshiat.  Or if it's true, that's a much bigger problem for them, which I would hope they would be wary of publicizing.  "Oh - we're a hospital, but we have no idea who our doctors are or what they do.  Any Joe off the street could come in here in a lab coat and start prescribing, we don't give a shiat."

Perhaps they did not think their cunning excuse all the way through.


Reminds me of the Fark article from yesterday where the security guard tried to surgery someone and they died. The hospital admin said 'well, we can't monitor everything that happens; we're a big hospital'. As if that made it in any way better.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Norah's family complained to the Mater that their mum had been wrongly prescribed these medications and a short while later, Norah tragically passed away.

The Mater acknowledged that Norah was wrongfully prescribed the medications but was unable to identify the doctor that signed off on it.

Well there's your problem!

nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the headline would be about a DUI crash.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was terminally knurd.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: I mean, could they not have listed the drug given in one of the 13 paragraphs that said the same thong?


It's likely Librium.  If so, it is not what killed her, though she likely passed with less anxiety.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: casey17: Question: *why* was the prescribed drug not named in the article?

Or was it & I missed it?

Because the rest of the planet doesn't have a Big Pharma that blasts brand name medicine ads across all media platforms 24x7x365

This comment brought to you by Merck Pharmaceuticals


My gf in college was pre-med. She once saw me reading a reference manual on the R programming language for some stats assignment, and asked incredulously if "R" was really the industry name for this tool. I said sure, why? She explained that in her field, everything that's "out in the real world" had some overmarketed name. She felt the language should have been called something like Statistique.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I had the same problem in the hospital with my gf years ago. Once a doc decides that one of your problems is alcoholism, good luck trying to disabuse anyone in the hospital, that the patient is not in denial about alcoholism.  Every other word out of everyone's mouth from then on, is alcohol related. Some of these docs are self selected temperance crusaders, I don't care much for alcohol as a drug, but I also don't like alcohol scolds.



That's true for any vice or any virtue, in any proportion.  They inflate or deflate by at least a factor of 2.

At your annual checkup, you tell the doc you have 1 glass of wine every day; they will assume 2.
Tell them you smoke half-a-pack of cigarettes a day; they will assume a full pack.
Tell them you work out 6 days a week; they will assume 3.

They get lied to enough that they hedge their bets, and then honest people have to fight to be heard.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah! Lets get socialized medicine like Great Britain!
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Woman who did not drink was prescribed drug for alcoholism as hospital apologise following her death"

So after the lady died, the hospital is simultaneously apologizing and prescribing medicine.  These English folks who write headlines for the Sun really need to learn how diagramming sentences works.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: "Woman who did not drink was prescribed drug for alcoholism as hospital apologise following her death"

So after the lady died, the hospital is simultaneously apologizing and prescribing medicine.  These English folks who write headlines for the Sun really need to learn how diagramming sentences works.


https://m.fark.com/comments/11491309
"Mother of 7-year-old wanted by police found dead arrested in Denver near las Vegas"
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: markie_farkie: casey17: Question: *why* was the prescribed drug not named in the article?

Or was it & I missed it?

Because the rest of the planet doesn't have a Big Pharma that blasts brand name medicine ads across all media platforms 24x7x365

This comment brought to you by Merck Pharmaceuticals

My gf in college was pre-med. She once saw me reading a reference manual on the R programming language for some stats assignment, and asked incredulously if "R" was really the industry name for this tool. I said sure, why? She explained that in her field, everything that's "out in the real world" had some overmarketed name. She felt the language should have been called something like Statistique.


The official name is "The R Computer Progamming Language of 2014 Build 2014010901.releasecandidate2-stable" so as not to confuse it with the other ones.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: While the Mater apologised to Norah's family, they were unable to explain why she had been prescribed the drugs and were also unable to identify the doctor, despite comparing initials with the hospital's signature bank and speaking with staff who were working on that day.

No one knows who prescribed?  That's bullshiat.  Or if it's true, that's a much bigger problem for them, which I would hope they would be wary of publicizing.  "Oh - we're a hospital, but we have no idea who our doctors are or what they do.  Any Joe off the street could come in here in a lab coat and start prescribing, we don't give a shiat."

Perhaps they did not think their cunning excuse all the way through.


Sackler family takes over for Windsor Irish government in 3,2,1...

/granted, they won't be able to price their heroin at US prices
//but they'll make it up in volume
///fix it fast, Irish farkers
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: Thing...dammit....


Or thing a thong to make thingth thimple?
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I had the same problem in the hospital with my gf years ago. Once a doc decides that one of your problems is alcoholism, good luck trying to disabuse anyone in the hospital, that the patient is not in denial about alcoholism.  Every other word out of everyone's mouth from then on, is alcohol related. Some of these docs are self selected temperance crusaders, I don't care much for alcohol as a drug, but I also don't like alcohol scolds.


A liver enzyme test solves that problem.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didnt know there was a drug for alcoholism

Unless weed counts.
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: No one knows who prescribed?  That's bullshiat.  Or if it's true, that's a much bigger problem for them, which I would hope they would be wary of publicizing.  "Oh - we're a hospital, but we have no idea who our doctors are or what they do.  Any Joe off the street could come in here in a lab coat and start prescribing, we don't give a shiat."

Perhaps they did not think their cunning excuse all the way through.


Yeah I noticed that right away too. Wtf.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Second-hand drinking is no laughing matter.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sim Tree: dbirchall: "Woman who did not drink was prescribed drug for alcoholism as hospital apologise following her death"

So after the lady died, the hospital is simultaneously apologizing and prescribing medicine.  These English folks who write headlines for the Sun really need to learn how diagramming sentences works.

https://m.fark.com/comments/11491309
"Mother of 7-year-old wanted by police found dead arrested in Denver near las Vegas"


*whimper*
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I had the same problem in the hospital with my gf years ago. Once a doc decides that one of your problems is alcoholism, good luck trying to disabuse anyone in the hospital, that the patient is not in denial about alcoholism.  Every other word out of everyone's mouth from then on, is alcohol related. Some of these docs are self selected temperance crusaders, I don't care much for alcohol as a drug, but I also don't like alcohol scolds.



Surely there are blood tests? An actual chronic alcoholic is presumably unlikely to have many windows of the day where they're 0.0 in the blood?
 
Bungles
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Lambskincoat: I had the same problem in the hospital with my gf years ago. Once a doc decides that one of your problems is alcoholism, good luck trying to disabuse anyone in the hospital, that the patient is not in denial about alcoholism.  Every other word out of everyone's mouth from then on, is alcohol related. Some of these docs are self selected temperance crusaders, I don't care much for alcohol as a drug, but I also don't like alcohol scolds.


That's true for any vice or any virtue, in any proportion.  They inflate or deflate by at least a factor of 2.

At your annual checkup, you tell the doc you have 1 glass of wine every day; they will assume 2.
Tell them you smoke half-a-pack of cigarettes a day; they will assume a full pack.
Tell them you work out 6 days a week; they will assume 3.

They get lied to enough that they hedge their bets, and then honest people have to fight to be heard.



I used to live with 3 doctors, and the psychology courses they went on to get more "truthful" answers were fascinating.

For a suspected alcoholic, the question was "Has a friend or family member ever commented on how much you drink?", because it disarms the prepared answer, and starts a conversation. For depression, the questions were all about moving the time goalposts, because people are trained to say they're fine in the moment - they were like "On a scale of 1 to 10, how were you feeling last weekend?" - it's about disassociating it a little to get more objective replies.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They don't out and say that the drug caused her death, or even why that might be the case. Any fark doctors who know about this?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Trik: Yeah! Lets get socialized medicine like Great Britain!


Murca is loaded with gross malpractice cases.

Where u been??
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dbirchall: "Woman who did not drink was prescribed drug for alcoholism as hospital apologise following her death"

So after the lady died, the hospital is simultaneously apologizing and prescribing medicine.  These English folks who write headlines for the Sun really need to learn how diagramming sentences works.


AI probably wrote it
 
AndTheyAllLived [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Lambskincoat: I had the same problem in the hospital with my gf years ago. Once a doc decides that one of your problems is alcoholism, good luck trying to disabuse anyone in the hospital, that the patient is not in denial about alcoholism.  Every other word out of everyone's mouth from then on, is alcohol related. Some of these docs are self selected temperance crusaders, I don't care much for alcohol as a drug, but I also don't like alcohol scolds.


That's true for any vice or any virtue, in any proportion.  They inflate or deflate by at least a factor of 2.

At your annual checkup, you tell the doc you have 1 glass of wine every day; they will assume 2.
Tell them you smoke half-a-pack of cigarettes a day; they will assume a full pack.
Tell them you work out 6 days a week; they will assume 3.

They get lied to enough that they hedge their bets, and then honest people have to fight to be heard.


I lied my ass off to my doctor just yesterday, so I got a kick out of this:)
I know, not smart. But something about going to the doc makes me revert to guilty child mode.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bungles: FrancoFile: Lambskincoat: I had the same problem in the hospital with my gf years ago. Once a doc decides that one of your problems is alcoholism, good luck trying to disabuse anyone in the hospital, that the patient is not in denial about alcoholism.  Every other word out of everyone's mouth from then on, is alcohol related. Some of these docs are self selected temperance crusaders, I don't care much for alcohol as a drug, but I also don't like alcohol scolds.


That's true for any vice or any virtue, in any proportion.  They inflate or deflate by at least a factor of 2.

At your annual checkup, you tell the doc you have 1 glass of wine every day; they will assume 2.
Tell them you smoke half-a-pack of cigarettes a day; they will assume a full pack.
Tell them you work out 6 days a week; they will assume 3.

They get lied to enough that they hedge their bets, and then honest people have to fight to be heard.


I used to live with 3 doctors, and the psychology courses they went on to get more "truthful" answers were fascinating.

For a suspected alcoholic, the question was "Has a friend or family member ever commented on how much you drink?", because it disarms the prepared answer, and starts a conversation. For depression, the questions were all about moving the time goalposts, because people are trained to say they're fine in the moment - they were like "On a scale of 1 to 10, how were you feeling last weekend?" - it's about disassociating it a little to get more objective replies.


Dont be afraid!!
All they want is ur blood!!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Unless the unnamed drug was arsenic, I doubt taking it once would have killed her.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bungles: FrancoFile: Lambskincoat: I had the same problem in the hospital with my gf years ago. Once a doc decides that one of your problems is alcoholism, good luck trying to disabuse anyone in the hospital, that the patient is not in denial about alcoholism.  Every other word out of everyone's mouth from then on, is alcohol related. Some of these docs are self selected temperance crusaders, I don't care much for alcohol as a drug, but I also don't like alcohol scolds.


That's true for any vice or any virtue, in any proportion.  They inflate or deflate by at least a factor of 2.

At your annual checkup, you tell the doc you have 1 glass of wine every day; they will assume 2.
Tell them you smoke half-a-pack of cigarettes a day; they will assume a full pack.
Tell them you work out 6 days a week; they will assume 3.

They get lied to enough that they hedge their bets, and then honest people have to fight to be heard.


I used to live with 3 doctors, and the psychology courses they went on to get more "truthful" answers were fascinating.

For a suspected alcoholic, the question was "Has a friend or family member ever commented on how much you drink?", because it disarms the prepared answer, and starts a conversation. For depression, the questions were all about moving the time goalposts, because people are trained to say they're fine in the moment - they were like "On a scale of 1 to 10, how were you feeling last weekend?" - it's about disassociating it a little to get more objective replies.


Why yes, doc. Just the other day my four-year-old said, "daddy, you were a lot more fun before you got sober."

/she didn't
//but it's the sort of answer I'd give
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

casey17: Breaker


Evidence.  Police.  Investigation.
 
