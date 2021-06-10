 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Pastor realized she wanted to be a stripper after seeing Titanic and all that hot ship-on-iceberg action (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Giggity, Nudity, tiny private Christian schools, Kate Winslet, Mike Leigh, deep desires, Mind, OnlyFans star, middle school  
31 Comments     (+0 »)
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Pastor-turned-stripper" is a fine salvation story and all, but I can't endorse or respect someone who holds seminars on becoming a Money Magnet by manifesting your energy into the universe. (Link itself is SFW, rest of the site decidedly less so.)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ew. I feel really gross. Now I need a shower.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's still doing the lords work....
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She can be there for my "come to Jesus" moment in life.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

italie: She's still doing the lords work....


Still serving her congregation.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pastor and stripper aren't that far off, TBH. Strippers are just more honest about what they are doing.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Titanic? So, she's now stripping to
🎵 cold as ice.....🎵
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Uh...hallelujah?
 
Salmon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Her again?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Titanic? So, she's now stripping to
🎵 cold as ice.....🎵


S.O.S. By Abba....


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
COLD ship-on-iceberg action
 
oopsboom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
the guy in the article comments nailed it

she found a more instant gratification way to attention whore
 
Veloram
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Pastor-turned-stripper" is a fine salvation story and all, but I can't endorse or respect someone who holds seminars on becoming a Money Magnet by manifesting your energy into the universe. (Link itself is SFW, rest of the site decidedly less so.)

[Fark user image image 850x279]

Ew. I feel really gross. Now I need a shower.


"Become an energetic match for money" really just seems like a bullshiatty way of saying that someone has decided to let go of their hangups and do what they gotta do for that money.

Tbh if i looked half as good as she does, id want to profit from it immediately and for as long as i can, too.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Pastor and stripper aren't that far off, TBH. Strippers are just more honest about what they are doing.


Strippers also pay taxes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I only just saw "Titanic" for the first time last week.
Had I know Kate Winslet showed her tits I would have been first in line at the theater.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No offense, but she supposedly makes $1.2MM a year on OnlyFans?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Praise the Lewd!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
based on the pic in the article...I'mokaywiththis.jpg
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Holey moley!

No seriously.  On her shoulder...

(made you look!)

Something something Bible Thump-her.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Pastor-turned-stripper" is a fine salvation story and all, but I can't endorse or respect someone who holds seminars on becoming a Money Magnet by manifesting your energy into the universe. (Link itself is SFW, rest of the site decidedly less so.)

[Fark user image image 850x279]

Ew. I feel really gross. Now I need a shower.


Ha.  She left out the whole making cheddah by showing lonely men your cooch aspect of money magneting.  That be premium membership tier benefit.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


From waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay back in September of last year...
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: No offense, but she supposedly makes $1.2MM a year on OnlyFans?

[Fark user image image 425x239]
Praise the Lewd!


They're not looking at her face.


/though it isn't bad either
//older guy, wide strike zone
///threes?
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Martian_Astronomer: "Pastor-turned-stripper" is a fine salvation story and all, but I can't endorse or respect someone who holds seminars on becoming a Money Magnet by manifesting your energy into the universe. (Link itself is SFW, rest of the site decidedly less so.)

[Fark user image image 850x279]

Ew. I feel really gross. Now I need a shower.

Ha.  She left out the whole making cheddah by showing lonely men your cooch aspect of money magneting.  That be premium membership tier benefit.


It reads like those annoying millennial articles about how they managed to buy their first house by having their parents front $750,000 of it for a down payment. "But it's so easy to do! Just be an incredibly hot woman with no inhibitions and access to an OnlyFans page! ANYONE can do it!"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Martian_Astronomer: "Pastor-turned-stripper" is a fine salvation story and all, but I can't endorse or respect someone who holds seminars on becoming a Money Magnet by manifesting your energy into the universe. (Link itself is SFW, rest of the site decidedly less so.)

[Fark user image image 850x279]

Ew. I feel really gross. Now I need a shower.

Ha.  She left out the whole making cheddah by showing lonely men your cooch aspect of money magneting.  That be premium membership tier benefit.


I'm sure that you're aware of this...but there's a whole continuum of pron. Maybe she does feet stuff and doesn't take anything off.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Pastor and stripper aren't that far off, TBH. Strippers are just more honest about what they are doing.


Exactly, they both put on a show to manipluate people's emotions in order to seperate them from their money by making promises that they will lead you to happiness.  Strippers just go the extra mile to make sure you enjoy the journey.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Titanic? So, she's now stripping to
🎵 cold as ice.....🎵

S.O.S. By Abba....


[i.pinimg.com image 801x540]


"When the Levee Breaks" by Led Zeppelin

/goin' down
//goin' down now
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The best part is that once her looks fade, she can claim to have found Jesus and to have turned away from Satan and she can go back to being a pastor, but one more popular than ever.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah, I was a pastor too before I became the first astronaut to step foot on Jupiter.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bisexual pastor-turned-stripper Nikole Mitchell  . . .

That's a religion?
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Amateur.

Call me when she discovers her "anointed vag".
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Yeah, I was a pastor too before I became the first astronaut to step foot on Jupiter.


That explains the "Red Spot".
 
