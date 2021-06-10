 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Fine, so you want to cruise unvaccinated? Okay. Here's the bill for each of the daily tests we're going to administer so you can wander amongst the vaccinated masses   (royalcaribbeanblog.com) divider line
    Royal Caribbean, Vaccine, Royal Caribbean cruise, unvaccinated guests  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should also specify that if they do catch it, they are required to pay for all medical treatment, until they are dropped off at the next port of call, and are responsible for whatever quarantine accommodations and travel home are required. Or be tossed over the side.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Science guy sez. "How the hell is daily testing supposed to help in any way?"
By the time an infected stooge tests positive, the damage to all others is done, mission accomplished.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tests won't be cheap.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Science guy sez. "How the hell is daily testing supposed to help in any way?"
By the time an infected stooge tests positive, the damage to all others is done, mission accomplished.


My guess is that this is a deterrent meant to circumvent the stupid florida law against requiring the vaccine. Make traveling unvaccinated too expensive.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder if those two passengers on the MSC Seaside cruise ship that tested postive for Covid-19 will change what the cruise ships here do now.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In other words they caved to the bs crap gov Neanderthal face signed.  They should have told him to go fark himself and planned to not stop in florida. They cant even stop everyone from getting the runs on these ships but they think they can let people who are unvaccinated run around.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: My guess is that this is a deterrent meant to circumvent the stupid florida law against requiring the vaccine. Make traveling unvaccinated too expensive.


I hadn't thought about it, but that's probably exactly what this is.  I was hoping they would just leave florida and sail from Georgia costing florida money
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: They should also specify that if they do catch it, they are required to pay for all medical treatment, until they are dropped off at the next port of call, and are responsible for whatever quarantine accommodations and travel home are required. Or be tossed over the side.


They mention that you'll be responsible for all costs which likely means that...and could/should mean the costs of dealing with an outbreak if you brought it on board.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

labman: SpectroBoy: My guess is that this is a deterrent meant to circumvent the stupid florida law against requiring the vaccine. Make traveling unvaccinated too expensive.

I hadn't thought about it, but that's probably exactly what this is.  I was hoping they would just leave florida and sail from Georgia costing florida money


And TX Dipshiat Abbott just signed a law making it a crime for companies to even ASK about your vaccination status, to the tune of $5000 a pop for each infraction.

I guess there are mountains of legal teams figuring out how to properly word these requirements so it circumvents the "ask" portion of the law.

And good on the companies for doing that.  Try getting the GOP (party of personal responsibility, of course) to explain why an unvaccinated person SHOULD NOT be held financially accountable for their reckless behavior.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

snocone: Science guy sez. "How the hell is daily testing supposed to help in any way?"
By the time an infected stooge tests positive, the damage to all others is done, mission accomplished.


If 90% of the passengers and 100% of the crew have the vax, it may not mean much except they get dumped at the first port to take them....or locked in an isolated cabin in the engine room until they get back to Miami.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: snocone: Science guy sez. "How the hell is daily testing supposed to help in any way?"
By the time an infected stooge tests positive, the damage to all others is done, mission accomplished.

My guess is that this is a deterrent meant to circumvent the stupid florida law against requiring the vaccine. Make traveling unvaccinated too expensive.


Why not have a separate section of the ship they have to stay in?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The CDC guidelines are recommending that 98% of crew and 95% of passengers are vaccinated, because not everyone can get the vaccine due to medical reasons.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
After all of the world-wide death this virus has caused (and still causing), why would anyone not vaccinated (and probably won't want to wear a mask either) want to be around a whole bunch of people on a cruise?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's going to need to clear out a an entire table near the midnight buffet for room to process all the unvaccinated guests that need testing.
 
Technoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What are they going to do about guests who refuse to submit to the extra testing or abide by the extra protocols? Toss em off at the first port?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Where is this boat going to be docking that's just going to accept unvaccinated people
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hugram: After all of the world-wide death this virus has caused (and still causing), why would anyone not vaccinated (and probably won't want to wear a mask either) want to be around a whole bunch of people on a cruise?


Simple. Those people believe it's a hoax, or that the vaccine will make them literally magnetic
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I mean, fark the cruise industry in general but RC really farked up by appearing to capitulate.


Obstruction is the only thing Republicans understand and it should be used against them.

Find new ports and let it blow up in their faces with their constituents when there lost that revenue.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
for anyone showing signs of being sick
just put them in a dingy behind the boat and tow them...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
LOL who still goes on cruises?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WithinReason: SpectroBoy: snocone: Science guy sez. "How the hell is daily testing supposed to help in any way?"
By the time an infected stooge tests positive, the damage to all others is done, mission accomplished.

My guess is that this is a deterrent meant to circumvent the stupid florida law against requiring the vaccine. Make traveling unvaccinated too expensive.

Why not have a separate section of the ship they have to stay in?


The poop deck?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: labman: SpectroBoy: My guess is that this is a deterrent meant to circumvent the stupid florida law against requiring the vaccine. Make traveling unvaccinated too expensive.

I hadn't thought about it, but that's probably exactly what this is.  I was hoping they would just leave florida and sail from Georgia costing florida money

And TX Dipshiat Abbott just signed a law making it a crime for companies to even ASK about your vaccination status, to the tune of $5000 a pop for each infraction.

I guess there are mountains of legal teams figuring out how to properly word these requirements so it circumvents the "ask" portion of the law.

And good on the companies for doing that.  Try getting the GOP (party of personal responsibility, of course) to explain why an unvaccinated person SHOULD NOT be held financially accountable for their reckless behavior.


Seems easy.
"You must pay to get tested unless you prove you got vaccinated."

Not asking anyone if they did. You can choose to share that info, however, if you don't want to be charged more money.
 
baorao
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

enry: The tests won't be cheap.


You say that like cruise lines have a reputation for nickle and diming customers.

*opens a $7 Royal Caribbean bottled water*
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
JFC this nation and its regressive, moronic, pieces of farking shiat we have to work around. As long as this nation continues to pander to the lowest common denominators, or even allow them a say in things or running things, we will never take any strides forward. Here's to our great-great-great grandchildren fighting the same battles with these regressive pieces of dogshiat.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Technoir: What are they going to do about guests who refuse to submit to the extra testing or abide by the extra protocols? Toss em off at the first port?


Probably yes. And then the fun of getting back to the US happens. I'm sure most people that do closed loop Crusoe's out of FL don't bother getting a passport book. Since you can come back via the same departure port with just an ID and birth certificate (or passport card / enhanced DL).

Not so easy to fly without the card from international airports.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

labman: SpectroBoy: My guess is that this is a deterrent meant to circumvent the stupid florida law against requiring the vaccine. Make traveling unvaccinated too expensive.

I hadn't thought about it, but that's probably exactly what this is.  I was hoping they would just leave florida and sail from Georgia costing florida money


If they have people who end up passing COVID around the ship enough times, it's possible they just might.

Why continue to do business with a state when they end up costing you a ton to do so?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WithinReason: SpectroBoy: snocone: Science guy sez. "How the hell is daily testing supposed to help in any way?"
By the time an infected stooge tests positive, the damage to all others is done, mission accomplished.

My guess is that this is a deterrent meant to circumvent the stupid florida law against requiring the vaccine. Make traveling unvaccinated too expensive.

Why not have a separate section of the ship they have to stay in?


Re-christen one of the ships The Typhoid Mary and they can all cruise together on that.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hugram: After all of the world-wide death this virus has caused (and still causing), why would anyone not vaccinated (and probably won't want to wear a mask either) want to be around a whole bunch of people on a cruise?


Because "Muh Freedumbs!!!"
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Abbott labs tests?
The ones with the high rate of false negatives?
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': LOL who still goes on cruises?


seriously, they were gross af even before the rona
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
royalcaribbeanblog.comView Full Size


Is this a helpful picture of what someone with Covid, causing severe jaundice, on a Royal Caribbean ship might look like?
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't see why all the unvaccinated people aren't just going to go to eBay and buy fake vaccine cards so they can avoid paying for testing. What am I missing?
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

akya: [royalcaribbeanblog.com image 390x1500]

Is this a helpful picture of what someone with Covid, causing severe jaundice, on a Royal Caribbean ship might look like?


That's what I get for not previewing, but hey, it looks worse!

here's what I meant:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: markie_farkie: labman: SpectroBoy: My guess is that this is a deterrent meant to circumvent the stupid florida law against requiring the vaccine. Make traveling unvaccinated too expensive.

I hadn't thought about it, but that's probably exactly what this is.  I was hoping they would just leave florida and sail from Georgia costing florida money

And TX Dipshiat Abbott just signed a law making it a crime for companies to even ASK about your vaccination status, to the tune of $5000 a pop for each infraction.

I guess there are mountains of legal teams figuring out how to properly word these requirements so it circumvents the "ask" portion of the law.

And good on the companies for doing that.  Try getting the GOP (party of personal responsibility, of course) to explain why an unvaccinated person SHOULD NOT be held financially accountable for their reckless behavior.

Seems easy.
"You must pay to get tested unless you prove you got vaccinated."

Not asking anyone if they did. You can choose to share that info, however, if you don't want to be charged more money.


Why the fark would I have to piss in a cup to get a job, or in some places government assistance, but spreading Trump Flu is infringing on my gold flag?

farking choads.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Miss5280: I don't see why all the unvaccinated people aren't just going to go to eBay and buy fake vaccine cards so they can avoid paying for testing. What am I missing?


Doing so is technically a federal crime.

See:
https://www.npr.org/2021/06/08/100426​4​531/fake-covid-vaccine-cards-keep-gett​ing-sold-online-using-one-is-a-crime
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

snocone: Science guy sez. "How the hell is daily testing supposed to help in any way?"
By the time an infected stooge tests positive, the damage to all others is done, mission accomplished.


1. Tickling their two or three remaining brain cells might trigger them into better thinking, or at least make it unpleasant enough that they'll tell their plague rat friends and they'll stay home
2. Expenses. You can be the cruise lines will make money on this deal. They don't have to compel you to prove you are vaccinated, but you will damn well pay for the privilege of not telling them (stigginit)
3. This is effectively a way of saying "prove you are vaccinated VOLUNTARILY and you won't be saddled with all these expenses.

The entire exercise is designed to discourage plague rats from coming on to the cruises. Good. Florida and Texas are run by the dumbest of asshole morans right now. The alternative is for cruise lines to pull up stakes and move their base of operations... and you can bet they will be shifting some of that, now that the republicans have proven hostile to their businesses.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Miss5280: I don't see why all the unvaccinated people aren't just going to go to eBay and buy fake vaccine cards so they can avoid paying for testing. What am I missing?


The wavier you sign to allow them to verify with your doctor that you have been...
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you choose to not show proof of vaccination status, you will be tested (anal swab) daily. Any positive test will result in a termination of the cruise, and all Covid-positive passengers will be responsible for refunding the vaccinated passengers' money, as well as covering the payroll for the employees, for each day missed due to the positive test.

Also, your name, photo and street address will be posted on our website under "Plague Rats"
 
Mattbastard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WithinReason: SpectroBoy: snocone: Science guy sez. "How the hell is daily testing supposed to help in any way?"
By the time an infected stooge tests positive, the damage to all others is done, mission accomplished.

My guess is that this is a deterrent meant to circumvent the stupid florida law against requiring the vaccine. Make traveling unvaccinated too expensive.

Why not have a separate section of the ship they have to stay in?


Yea, Yea, and separate water fountains too...
 
