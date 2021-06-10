 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Rare Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos merchandise selling for huge amounts online. For example, her hairbrush just sold for nothing you know she didn't own one   (cnbc.com) divider line
22
    Weird, Fraud, Wire fraud, Multi-level marketing, former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, Pyramid scheme, young woman, Federal Trade Commission  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What about her Infinity Gauntlet?
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I say she was framed, and they should just let her go!

Free Elizabeth Holmes!

Now who's with me?!?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubs300
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She's cute. Why did she resort to fraud to make millions?  Why couldn't she have done it the old fashioned way and got an OnlyFans page?  Hell, she speaks in two completely separate voices. Could do some odd split personality self on self pr0n. Rule 34 and all.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Crazy, but boinkable.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They did this shiat with ENRON.

My YMCA used to be right across the street from their tower.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cubs300: She's cute. Why did she resort to fraud to make millions?


read any of the books about her scam. she's a complete farking psycho
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 850x776]
[Fark user image image 834x839]

[Fark user image image 480x258]


Those shirts would look great with my Enron pajama pants.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
...despite a battered image and an upcoming 13-week-long trial...

How... do they know how long the trial will be? 🤨
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cubs300: She's cute. Why did she resort to fraud to make millions?  Why couldn't she have done it the old fashioned way and got an OnlyFans page?  Hell, she speaks in two completely separate voices. Could do some odd split personality self on self pr0n. Rule 34 and all.


Sees where your going.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cubs300
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: Cubs300: She's cute. Why did she resort to fraud to make millions?

read any of the books about her scam. she's a complete farking psycho


Like that has stopped most of the human male species, ever. I'd hit it, her split personality who we will name Lizbeth, and die smiling, TYVM.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: They did this shiat with ENRON.

My YMCA used to be right across the street from their tower.


At least Enron had a product, somewhere in there, buried behind the accounting department.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Cubs300: She's cute. Why did she resort to fraud to make millions?  Why couldn't she have done it the old fashioned way and got an OnlyFans page?  Hell, she speaks in two completely separate voices. Could do some odd split personality self on self pr0n. Rule 34 and all.

Sees where your going.

[Fark user image 247x355]


I had such a crush on her.  *sigh*
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Holmes, who is pregnant and due next month

Somebody ignored rule 1 about dicks and crazy. . .
 
Memoryalpha
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did that crooked piece of shiate ever get thrown in prison?
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: ...despite a battered image and an upcoming 13-week-long trial...

How... do they know how long the trial will be? 🤨


They read the docket?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hear that if you drink from the coffee mug, it cures cancer.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Something something celebrity culture...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"What's billed as an authentic Theranos lab coat is listed for $17,000 "

Lol "selling for" != "sold for"
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"It doesn't surprise me, Elizabeth Holmes was a very inspiring person," says Mark Macias, founder of Macias PR. "She was the youngest female billionaire, self-made entrepreneur and even though we found out it was allegedly fraud -- she sold something that was revolutionary."

I think they're misusing the word "revolutionary".....

ElwoodCuse: Cubs300: She's cute. Why did she resort to fraud to make millions?

read any of the books about her scam. she's a complete farking psycho


Yep, she and her boyfriend/mentor/partner treated staff like shiat. The John Carreyrou book is great. George Schultz was on the board, and his own grandson worked in the lab and warned him it was all a scam and he refused to believe his own grandson and he carried on plugging the company.

One person who surprisingly came out well is Rupert Murdoch. He'd invested millions into the company but when his WSJ reporters started asking awkward questions she called Rupert and asked him to order his journalists to back off. He told her he didn't interfere with his journalists and let them carry on, even though he had some of his own money at stake.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Psychopusher: fatassbastard: ...despite a battered image and an upcoming 13-week-long trial...

How... do they know how long the trial will be? 🤨

They read the docket?


So then does the court docket estimate the trial time?

(srs question, I genuinely don't know)
 
Cubs300
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Evil Mackerel: Cubs300: She's cute. Why did she resort to fraud to make millions?  Why couldn't she have done it the old fashioned way and got an OnlyFans page?  Hell, she speaks in two completely separate voices. Could do some odd split personality self on self pr0n. Rule 34 and all.

Sees where your going.

[Fark user image image 247x355]


I don't know who that is, but she's cute and I have a strong suspicion a GIS search at work would earn me a chat with HR. I can wait another hour until I get home.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

