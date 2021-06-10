 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Rural area in India divides the population into good nationalists who have been vaccinated and those who have not with skull and crossbones
24
24 Comments
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
People who do not get vaccinated are Pirates?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Police in rural India have made some citizens who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus wear signs with a skull and crossbones"

This is in maximum poor taste.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is that like a letter of marque? Can they be pirates now?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You know else made people wear...

Ah, forget it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's like a yellow star but more hipster?

/too soon?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Here the antivaxxers usually label themselves with really stupid red hats.  Also, in before the antivaxx derpsquad shows up.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If the vaccine was widely available over there, then I wouldn't care.  But it isn't, so that's shiatty of them.

But they should totally do that here.  The vaccine is farking free here in the USA, and we have so many doses we are giving them away.  The unvaccinated should wear skull and crossbones here.  Fark them, plague rats, they have no excuse for their behavior.
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When does Modi pin all this on the Muslims?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Where can I get one?

/this stuff is gonna be so great on Antiques Roadshow 2121
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe all the unvaccinated should be helped by giving them a Hindu Good Luck Symbol to wear, like an armband.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Unvaccinated americans should have that tattooed on their forehead
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The policy has provoked anger online, with social media users calling it an "insult" and "stigmatising".

Yeah, and?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Indiana has really gone down hill.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fano: When does Modi pin all this on the Muslims?


He already is.

"Nationalist" in this case implies "not Muslim or Sikh."
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size

cool
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What if you have been vaccinated but just prefer the skull and crossbones?
 
Insain2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz, I'm good w/it.......!!!!

Read the article now I'm goin back to Death Valley, you know that ole TV show from the 50's, w/Robert Fuller great TV show too...!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yippee Skippy & a Yahoo too!!!!!
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And how are they tagging them? Like with sharpies on the backs of their hands, like underage kids at a concert?
 
Jz4p
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: If the vaccine was widely available over there, then I wouldn't care.  But it isn't, so that's shiatty of them.

But they should totally do that here.  The vaccine is farking free here in the USA, and we have so many doses we are giving them away.  The unvaccinated should wear skull and crossbones here.  Fark them, plague rats, they have no excuse for their behavior.


I'd be happy to wear an 'I'm vaccinated" sticker, but can I pass on carrying the Indian flag and calling myself a nationalist?
 
krafty420
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sort of like a caste system, but in this case, it's just a little bandage.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
google does not understand India.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They should do this in America. It's so free here that any given person could get all 3 major versions at different places and no one would notice or care. The only reason to not do is that you are a farking piece of human shiat that should just farking die anyway - also known as "most right wingers"
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thread is useless without pics, shop here's a pic:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
