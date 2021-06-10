 Skip to content
(Time)   You've been remembering The Alamo wrong   (time.com) divider line
    Texas, Battle of the Alamo, Texas Revolution, Antonio Lpez de Santa Anna, Alamo mission, Davy Crockett, American laws, Mexico  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another case of Texas pretending they should be proud while actually sucking.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There isn't a basement?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am beginning to think that all of the "history" I was forced to memorize and pass tests on in school were whitewashed.
Every farking word of it.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Fibs, lies, & complete bollocks from the "short horn" state? I do declare!'
 
meehaw [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this really all that surprising? Colonial Settlers did this all over the continent, and at the time, things like slavery were still legal in the U.S.

Anyone who believes anything about the American Exceptionalism myth in this day and age is just willfully, tragically, dangerously ignorant. I feel like we've been making tacit fun of Texans (as a transplanted Texan, myself) for many decades for their ridiculously white-washed notions of their heroism.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It is also annoying that they don't mention most of these Anglos were bailing on debts by going to Texas, literally a foreign country.

Often after wrecking a speculative business and ruining their friends and investors. Or running away from wives and children.

It would be the equivalent of getting huge loans, blowing most of it at the casino, and taking the rest to start a new life in Venezuela today.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Crap like this is why we have so many of these pathetic militia movements.

It's also why they are all, each and every last one of them, so farking cartoonish in their behavior.

They are trying to act like they imagine patriot movements to be.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So...the basement is NOT real?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: There isn't a basement?


You too???
 
Peki
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh no, subby. You're trying to educate people about actual history. That's a cancelling.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, well the colonists didn't want to pay British taxes either.

/Tax avoidance - it's the American way.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nah. I've been remembering it correctly.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did a bunch of proto-Confederates get killed in their effort to enslave people in Texas?

If so I remember it correctly. And I laugh and laugh and laugh.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wejash: It is also annoying that they don't mention most of these Anglos were bailing on debts by going to Texas, literally a foreign country.

Often after wrecking a speculative business and ruining their friends and investors. Or running away from wives and children.

It would be the equivalent of getting huge loans, blowing most of it at the casino, and taking the rest to start a new life in Venezuela today.


So Texas was Republicans even back in the day then?

/sorry non-asshole Texans
//I know y'all exist
///but man are you out-yelled by the dipshiats
 
starlost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
it isn't where helen keller died after the nazis found her but she hijacked a plane and crashed it.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't know - I remember they had some pretty good movie parties in the Before Time. I've been going there again now that I'm invulnerable. Good beer, decent food, nice seats.

/ And it amuses me to no end that their rewards program is called Alamo Victory
 
thornhill
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People have been writing this article for like 40 years.

"When the legend becomes fact, print the legend."
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Just another case of Texas pretending they should be proud while actually sucking.


I wish we could all live in your state where ancestors of foreign colonists and Native Americans live together in harmony on land that they share that wasnt stolen by white people like you.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well at least we have brave heros like John Wayne that will never lie to us.

A few months ago Last Week Tonight did a great job on this subject and they showed some footage from school board meetings where parents only wanted their kids to be taught all the good stuff done in the US. It was farking pathetic, if I ever have kids I want them to know everything warts and all about history.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

snocone: I am beginning to think that all of the "history" I was forced to memorize and pass tests on in school were whitewashed.
Every farking word of it.


images2.medimops.euView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wejash: It is also annoying that they don't mention most of these Anglos were bailing on debts by going to Texas, literally a foreign country.

Often after wrecking a speculative business and ruining their friends and investors. Or running away from wives and children.

It would be the equivalent of getting huge loans, blowing most of it at the casino, and taking the rest to start a new life in Venezuela today.


It still happens, just go to Baja California or Costa Rica.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I remember the Alamo as the most disappointing place to visit in all of Texas
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can't say as I've actively been remembering it at all.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sandbar67: I remember the Alamo as the most disappointing place to visit in all of Texas


Did you check out the basement?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was never taught the 'heroic Americans fighting oppression' myth.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh what? America did something super terrible?! Good thing we don't do any of that anymore except every time we do almost constantly.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: snocone: I am beginning to think that all of the "history" I was forced to memorize and pass tests on in school were whitewashed.
Every farking word of it.

[images2.medimops.eu image 220x337]


Radio Free Oregon - Don't Believe the Lies.

/I really enjoyed Day's Gone.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpectroBoy: Just another case of Texas pretending they should be proud while actually sucking.


Everything's bigger in Texas, including the lies.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Like that was Santa Anna's land to begin with.
 
