 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   Thieves steal one Chanel handbag   (kron4.com) divider line
7
    More: Weird, Stanford University, Shopping mall, Surveillance, open store, coordinated designer handbag heist, Louis Vuitton, PALO ALTO, Palo Alto, California  
•       •       •

496 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2021 at 9:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine they're going to pawn it for $40 or so. I can't even begin to imagine how you would fence something like that.
 
8 inches [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

camarugala: I imagine they're going to pawn it for $40 or so. I can't even begin to imagine how you would fence something like that.


Bitcoin.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to be confused with channel handbags

Fark user imageView Full Size


/totes
 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A two door sedan should be easy to spot anywhere.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

camarugala: I imagine they're going to pawn it for $40 or so. I can't even begin to imagine how you would fence something like that.


Nope: I used to work in luxury retail in college and encountered similar things. They know exactly what they took; probably planned it for months and cased the store several times. They will likely ship the bags overseas and sell them for potentially more than US retail.
 
gatorhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They wore masks, used 5 different cars. I admire their moxie. That mall used to have little robot security guards, looked like motorized trash cans with cameras. Not sure if they still use them.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gatorhead: They wore masks, used 5 different cars. I admire their moxie. That mall used to have little robot security guards, looked like motorized trash cans with cameras. Not sure if they still use them.


The Stanford one hit a toddler, and a San Francisco one inconvenienced the homeless. Both were fireable offenses.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.