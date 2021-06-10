 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Or, better yet, use simple tricks to make your password easy to remember. For example, subby always uses the word "password" except the S's are dollar signs. And then he includes the year, but using the letter O instead of zeroes. Never been hacked   (cnn.com) divider line
60
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A review of password managers that fails to include lastpass is a fail.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A review of password managers that fails to even mention KeePass is a fail.

Yeah, it's got the ui of an excel spreadsheet from 1997, but it works, is free, open source and cross platform.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better yet. Stop having moronic IT overlords change passwords every 8 weeks so you can have some strong and memorable passwords.

Constant changes encourages lazy passwords.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A review of password managers that fails to even mention Post It Notes fails horribly.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just use Fark to store my passwords, since it automatically stars out the password for everyone but me. Like my gmail password: *******
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: I just use Fark to store my passwords, since it automatically stars out the password for everyone but me. Like my gmail password: *******


My Gmail password is also: *******

Literally, just seven asterisks.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I write them under my monitor.  I also take a picture of my monitor when I want a screenshot.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best password manager is the free one built into the browser.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make your password "incorrect"

That way when you type it in and get it wrong the computer tells you...your password is incorrect.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just use the combination from my luggage as my password.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like BitWarden.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been pretty happy with Microsoft Authenticator on mobile.  Looking forward to them integrating it with Windows more directly and I hope they release a Firefox addon eventually
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyber Duck: I just use the combination from my luggage as my password.


12345
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: A review of password managers that fails to include lastpass is a fail.


LastPass work going on about three meters from me. Boom!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: I just use Fark to store my passwords, since it automatically stars out the password for everyone but me. Like my gmail password: *******


'hunter2'??  That's MY password!
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

The password is...

...

... Nipp13.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah my password manager is a printed piece of paper in my house.
i can recall all that are common enough to use, at last once a month i can probably remember.
the rest i can reference whenever i need.
No file on the computer to be found, and no app or online account of saved passwords to be hacked.

In essence any online pass saver is subject to attack by anyone else, anywhere i the world online, with the gumption to try.
My paper password sheet is subject to attack only by those with in real world radius of my physical home, who are ready to commit to breaking and entering, with the apparent plan to find and use my secret password sheet instead of my stereo or other obvious out to be seen valuables.

So while it is not so, press button easy as a pass saver, it is also so likttle effort to use i find it does not make for a ration risk/reward ratio, to bother changing it up to chase the reward of, nothign past a very minor bit of convenience.
All i'd do is wind up making that data more of an attackable target by that many more bad actors, than it is on a paper in my home.


If you are chasing little more than convenience, you are probably getting into some not so good R/R ratios in whatever ti is you are doing really. Convince alone is a seriously low grad reward to consider taking on any kind of risks for.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bhcompy: Been pretty happy with Microsoft Authenticator on mobile.  Looking forward to them integrating it with Windows more directly and I hope they release a Firefox addon eventually


Microsoft Authenticator is a 2FA app like Authy or Google Authenticator, not a password manager.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Fark password is based on some of the DVDs sitting on my bookshelf. I just take the first word (excluding "the" and "a") in the title of the first disc on top four shelves and throw in some numbers. I currently use:

schoolhouse1risky2prime3out4

I just have be careful on when I get a new DVD and it throws off the order!
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't use a password that has been used in the past two years....Ugggh10! Here we go.
 
smd31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: bhcompy: Been pretty happy with Microsoft Authenticator on mobile.  Looking forward to them integrating it with Windows more directly and I hope they release a Firefox addon eventually

Microsoft Authenticator is a 2FA app like Authy or Google Authenticator, not a password manager.


Nonsense, I use Google Authenticator for all my passwords!  It's secure since it gets reset every 30s or so and I don't recall what I typed in either!


/use a combination of KeePass and paper for me
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: I just use Fark to store my passwords, since it automatically stars out the password for everyone but me. Like my gmail password: *******


What's behind those asterisks tip.

https://helpdeskgeek.com/how-to/how-t​o​-view-a-password-behind-the-asterisks-​in-a-browser/
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: A review of password managers that fails to include lastpass is a fail.


Lastpass is fine unless your company is run by idiots, like mine it. Your password safe login times out after ten minutes so I have to sign in, with 2FA, 100 times a day. It's infuriating.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Better yet. Stop having moronic IT overlords change passwords every 8 weeks so you can have some strong and memorable passwords.

Constant changes encourages lazy passwords.


I'm on the 34th 35th iteration of the same corporate password incremented by 1 every 8 weeks.

Lazy (check)
Easy to remember (check)
 
evilsofa
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PvtStash: yeah my password manager is a printed piece of paper in my house.
i can recall all that are common enough to use, at last once a month i can probably remember.
the rest i can reference whenever i need.
No file on the computer to be found, and no app or online account of saved passwords to be hacked.

In essence any online pass saver is subject to attack by anyone else, anywhere i the world online, with the gumption to try.
My paper password sheet is subject to attack only by those with in real world radius of my physical home, who are ready to commit to breaking and entering, with the apparent plan to find and use my secret password sheet instead of my stereo or other obvious out to be seen valuables.

So while it is not so, press button easy as a pass saver, it is also so likttle effort to use i find it does not make for a ration risk/reward ratio, to bother changing it up to chase the reward of, nothign past a very minor bit of convenience.
All i'd do is wind up making that data more of an attackable target by that many more bad actors, than it is on a paper in my home.


If you are chasing little more than convenience, you are probably getting into some not so good R/R ratios in whatever ti is you are doing really. Convince alone is a seriously low grad reward to consider taking on any kind of risks for.


There are a lot of older people with that little black book of account info and passwords.

After cash and guns, that black book is the third thing house thieves look for, except that it's usually easier to find, laying open next to the laptop. If luck is with the thief, it might even be open to the credit card page and fully viewable from the window.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Make your password "incorrect"

That way when you type it in and get it wrong the computer tells you...your password is incorrect.


I make my logins something vulgar & obscene.  If any tech support asks for my PIN or password (I know, WTF) they get a real treats
 
spaceman375
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
NEVER use a password manager. That's the first thing a hacker will look for. Don't put it in digital form, ever. PvtStash above has it right. I only write down a few; the ones that my spouse will one day need when I die. All my passwords are based on the website name passed through my own set of non-intuitive substitutions/rearrangements, often starting with that site's main competitor (i.e. I mangled santander for my bradesco password when I lived in Brazil.)
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

spaceman375: NEVER use a password manager. That's the first thing a hacker will look for. Don't put it in digital form, ever. PvtStash above has it right. I only write down a few; the ones that my spouse will one day need when I die. All my passwords are based on the website name passed through my own set of non-intuitive substitutions/rearrangements, often starting with that site's main competitor (i.e. I mangled santander for my bradesco password when I lived in Brazil.)


Thank you for the bad advice.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: SpectroBoy: A review of password managers that fails to include lastpass is a fail.

LastPass work going on about three meters from me. Boom!


Nice.

I tried it because it was free and I wasn't sure I wanted a password manager. I got hooked quick and upgraded to the pay version to use it on my phones and tablets.

Nice product. Works well.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Cyber Duck: I just use the combination from my luggage as my password.

12345


But why are you using my ATM PIN on your luggae?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lsherm: SpectroBoy: A review of password managers that fails to include lastpass is a fail.

Lastpass is fine unless your company is run by idiots, like mine it. Your password safe login times out after ten minutes so I have to sign in, with 2FA, 100 times a day. It's infuriating.


Yeah, my company has adopted the multifactor authentication as often as humanly possible model too.

Each app require MFA (Office, D365, HR Portal, Skype, Azure, etc.)
Each one expires at least once a day

I have been asking my boss for a timesheet charge number for "authenticating"
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Better yet. Stop having moronic IT overlords change passwords every 8 weeks so you can have some strong and memorable passwords.

Constant changes encourages lazy passwords.


This.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I just use the name of one of the Presidents sons and for a number use the amount of sons he has had.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lsherm: SpectroBoy: A review of password managers that fails to include lastpass is a fail.

Lastpass is fine unless your company is run by idiots, like mine it. Your password safe login times out after ten minutes so I have to sign in, with 2FA, 100 times a day. It's infuriating.


and don't get me started on the IT password rules.

Your passowrd must contain upper and lower case, prime numbers, special symbols, be in ancient Aramaic and written in iambic pentameter. You must change it every week and they can not be reused.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Lsherm: SpectroBoy: A review of password managers that fails to include lastpass is a fail.

Lastpass is fine unless your company is run by idiots, like mine it. Your password safe login times out after ten minutes so I have to sign in, with 2FA, 100 times a day. It's infuriating.

and don't get me started on the IT password rules.

Your passowrd must contain upper and lower case, prime numbers, special symbols, be in ancient Aramaic and written in iambic pentameter. You must change it every week and they can not be reused.


You forgot must be no longer than 12 characters cause we're storing that shiat in plain text
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Using the first letter of each word in a quotation or a few lines of verse is good. They are pseudo random, especially if you include punctuation and numbers, caps and any unusual signs.

Mind you, somebody could easily learn your favourite verse or quotation if you use it elsewhere, but consider that there are at least 600,000 poems in English collections alone, and that nobody says the poem or quotation has to be in English. You could use your favourite Petrarchan sonnet, for example.

I've said too much already. But consider how unguessable a series of letters, numbers and punctuation points are.

There was an old man from Nantucket

"TwaomfN"

How's that? (Don't use that.)

Not only are birthdays a bad password, because they are easy to guess, but they are also bad numbers to play in a lottery. Everybody and their dogsbody plays family birthdays. Besides, some of us forget them all the time any way, so other people are more likely to guess them than we are.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Gubbo: Better yet. Stop having moronic IT overlords change passwords every 8 weeks so you can have some strong and memorable passwords.

Constant changes encourages lazy passwords.

I'm on the 34th 35th iteration of the same corporate password incremented by 1 every 8 weeks.

Lazy (check)
Easy to remember (check)



IT requires our phone pins to change frequently. It appears they only remember the last 2 or three PINS so each time I take the geometric pattern and rotate it 90 degrees clockwise.

I would use a longer more secure pin if they wouldn't force me to change it so often.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
KeePass is available on multiple platforms, automatically encrypts everything, includes a password generator that allows you to set length, character combos, etc., and is open source freeware. It's mature software that's been around a long time.

But there's no associated service available or optional premium upgrades, so these n00z articles never mention it.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sneakers (4/9) Movie CLIP - No More Secrets (1992) HD
Youtube F5bAa6gFvLs
 
spaceman375
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gubbo: spaceman375: NEVER use a password manager. That's the first thing a hacker will look for. Don't put it in digital form, ever. PvtStash above has it right. I only write down a few; the ones that my spouse will one day need when I die. All my passwords are based on the website name passed through my own set of non-intuitive substitutions/rearrangements, often starting with that site's main competitor (i.e. I mangled santander for my bradesco password when I lived in Brazil.)

Thank you for the bad advice.

You missed the word non-intuitive. Just like your reply I won't go into any details. Stop wasting people's time with unjustified and unsupported opinions.
 
Tasuke
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So I have had to memorize lines for plays and the like.  Many people have lots of their favorite song memorized.  You know what is harder to guess/crack?  20 random characters that make up the acrostic of your favorite song.  2BON2BTITQWTNITMTSTSAAOOP.  The first part of Hamlet's soliloquy  is a nice 25 character password.  Just recite it back in your head and boom password.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: I just use the name of one of the Presidents sons and for a number use the amount of sons he has had.


You mean the number of sons he had. And it's Robert Todd Lincoln.

Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: pounddawg: Make your password "incorrect"

That way when you type it in and get it wrong the computer tells you...your password is incorrect.

I make my logins something vulgar & obscene.  If any tech support asks for my PIN or password (I know, WTF) they get a real treats


CSB time.

I worked at a large company and one day the head of IT says "I need the passwords for your teams network accounts". I told him we can't do that since our secure development process is shared with our client and part of what they pay for. We battled until it went to his boss and my boss. They battled until it went to the VP of IT who said "Just give them the damned passwords".

So I instructed my team to ALL change their passwords to OutSourceIT and then send them.

My boss starts with "I've been told I have to reprimand you, but THAT was funny"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The trouble with cute passwords is that you are tempted to divulge them. Keep it Stupid, Simpleton!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My unguessable password is "I Love the Donald".

Well, it could be. I put a note underneath the keyboard at work which read "Ceci n'est pas un mot de passe".

It's a joke, Boy. It wasn't a password any way.
 
Tasuke
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Using the first letter of each word in a quotation or a few lines of verse is good. They are pseudo random, especially if you include punctuation and numbers, caps and any unusual signs.


I have to agree here as we both typed the same thing and you hit reply first you rat bastard
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My full name is 27 letters long. I have thought of using an anagram of that for a password, but some people would already know two or three of my names, so it wouldn't be nearly as impossible to guess as an anagram of some random series of words of the same length.

But it does make a wonderful anagram, which would take a computer millions of years to find, but would only take about half an hour for a human to find, based on how long it took me. The whole 27 letter anagram is meaningful in order, not just made up of meaningful words. That's what makes it so great.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.