Got reckless driving?
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's some really volatile milk!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There's no use crying over this.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A link from K-JIZZ?  That's not milk.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The tanker "failed to slow for traffic congestion" and impairment was ruled out, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement."

"Wasn't me."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Phoenix-area freeways were a borderline free-for-all when I lived there, and from what I've heard and read it has only gotten worse.  High speed, tailgating, dickheads with high beams or poorly aimed superbrights blinding you, boosted pickup trucks doing the tailgating behind cars below their bumpers, erratic navigation through 3 or 4 lanes of highway traffic, and general aggressive behavior.  I think the only plus that's come along is ridesharing, which I generally hate, but might have cut down on the risk of drunk driving, though that's probably balanced out by people using smartphones while driving.

But yeah, my conception of PHX driving is basically:

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: There's no use crying over this.


Four people died, that's definitely a bummer at the least.

Screaming for ice cream though, inappropes.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You could say that he creamed them.
*ducks
 
phaseolus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I welcome corrections if I'm wrong about this, but I heard that milk trucks are much more difficult to keep under control than all the other kinds of liquid tankers. Because of the need for automatic cleaning-in-place, milk trucks don't have the baffles that other trucks have, and a sloshing load makes driving complicated. It's really bad if the truck isn't full.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I believe in this instance, since people perished, the weeping over bovine utter sqeezings will be accepted.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: That's some really volatile milk!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
