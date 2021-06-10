 Skip to content
Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from General Public, Buzzcocks, The Dead Milkmen, and R.E.M. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #225. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET
42
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello there.
Just going to wolf down some food & tune in the end of the pre-show.
Hope Valentina's back this week.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Garbage album releases today at 3pm PT
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morning, fellow farquers. Fully caffeinated, ready for awesomesauce tunes.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I finally got round to listening to the Dry Cleaning album this afternoon & it's really good.
I can't really say it sounds like anything else I've ever heard & it's actually quite marvellous.
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only time of the work week that I actually put on pants.

Thank you!!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pista: I finally got round to listening to the Dry Cleaning album this afternoon & it's really good.
I can't really say it sounds like anything else I've ever heard & it's actually quite marvellous.


The deadpan drole style on that album is exquisite.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.

/it's not really, but i can fake it for the next two hours :D
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just bought Poly Styrene's 2011 solo record for under $5 on amazon
Didn't even know it existed
It ain't xrs, but is solid
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Solid middle eastern sounding jazz on instead of monotone verbosity on the pre-game show right now, btw
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Morning, fellow farquers. Fully caffeinated, ready for awesomesauce tunes.


don't forget the farquettes!
(name of my new ambient goth barbershop cover band)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
King size today

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Where is Val?
Did she get lost in a movie theater somewhere?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That Option 30 LP is in the mail, can't wait to hear entire thing.

Thanks socalnewwaver for the baby Trent Reznor ear worm.

Guess the kid's college fund can wait.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pista: Where is Val?
Did she get lost in a movie theater somewhere?


That's not entirely bad. When she finds her way back, there'll be new content.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Where is Val?
Did she get lost in a movie theater somewhere?

That's not entirely bad. When she finds her way back, there'll be new content.


I hope she's not still sat there trying to set up group watch with her phone.
She must have noticed the house lights come on by now
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pc_gator: That Option 30 LP is in the mail, can't wait to hear entire thing.

Thanks socalnewwaver for the baby Trent Reznor ear worm.

Guess the kid's college fund can wait.


i don't imagine that was cheap.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator:

i don't imagine that was cheap.

EVERYTHING is for sale on the dark web if you have enough cash

mk0thecoldwireuf7pmp.kinstacdn.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dead Milkmen today? Fark yeah!!!! Also, morning you beautiful people!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pc_gator: socalnewwaver: pc_gator:

i don't imagine that was cheap.

EVERYTHING is for sale on the dark web if you have enough cash

[mk0thecoldwireuf7pmp.kinstacdn.com image 850x478]


Why do all the bills have the same serial number?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: pc_gator: socalnewwaver: pc_gator:

i don't imagine that was cheap.

EVERYTHING is for sale on the dark web if you have enough cash

[mk0thecoldwireuf7pmp.kinstacdn.com image 850x478]

Why do all the bills have the same serial number?


Shhhhhh, they'll never notice.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

djslowdive: jasonvatch: pc_gator: socalnewwaver: pc_gator:

i don't imagine that was cheap.

EVERYTHING is for sale on the dark web if you have enough cash

[mk0thecoldwireuf7pmp.kinstacdn.com image 850x478]

Why do all the bills have the same serial number?

Shhhhhh, they'll never notice.


This lot might
denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: pc_gator: socalnewwaver: pc_gator:

i don't imagine that was cheap.

EVERYTHING is for sale on the dark web if you have enough cash

[mk0thecoldwireuf7pmp.kinstacdn.com image 850x478]

Why do all the bills have the same serial number?


because on the dark web, you can buy them that way.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Holy shiat this is great shiat
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Where is that farking "usual place" damnit
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's like the New Wave version of prog rock.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Here it is
https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Here it is
https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver


i'm guessing the one you were looking was cardiacs - in a city lining
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is such an awesome record
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cardiacs

fark SCNW, you rule
I can't believe in 2021, some dude in Irvine is feeding me music I loved that I didn't hear when I loved it
farking brilliant

IRVINE!  When I loved this music, Irvine was Ken and Barbie clones in polos, docksiders and sweater arms knotted over their shoulders like capes talking about "I love Don Henley Boys of Summer soooooo much... hey look at that freak."
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pista: This is such an awesome record


the flash and the pan, or the general public?

oh, never mind, they both are :D
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dishwasher song
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: This is such an awesome record

the flash and the pan, or the general public?

oh, never mind, they both are :D


Flash In The Pan.
I sat here with my mouth open for just over 5 minutes almost dribbling.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Cardiacs

fark SCNW, you rule
I can't believe in 2021, some dude in Irvine is feeding me music I loved that I didn't hear when I loved it
farking brilliant

IRVINE!  When I loved this music, Irvine was Ken and Barbie clones in polos, docksiders and sweater arms knotted over their shoulders like capes talking about "I love Don Henley Boys of Summer soooooo much... hey look at that freak."


....i'll take that as compliment...? 🤷🏼♂
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: This is such an awesome record

the flash and the pan, or the general public?

oh, never mind, they both are :D

Flash In The Pan.
I sat here with my mouth open for just over 5 minutes almost dribbling.


that whole album is FANTASTIC. i've played other stuff from it before, jetsetters ball is probably my fave from them ever.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
thanks again to pista for turning me on to this one. it's got a groove to it.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Still love the Fireflies EP to smithereens.
That's back on the cue list for the weekend
 
