(WCAX Vermont)   He initially said he was shot in NY, but then said he was shot in VT, and claimed he didn't realize he was wounded, thinking it was a bee sting. Police say he lied several times before finally admitting he shot himself while cleaning his gun   (wcax.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
what are the odds on not being allowed to legally own a gun?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
More responsible gun owners
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was not a significant bullet.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pownal man pwns self?
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm wondering why? Is it a crime to shoot yourself accidentally?
If not, this guy is dumb as hell lying to the cops about it.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet he's still lying.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha, dumbass.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eject the magazine.

Rack the slide.

Pull the slide back and look to visually verify the gun is clear.

It takes about 5 seconds. How stupid do you have to be to skip it?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why should this guy be allowed to own a gun?
Why does he want to own a gun, other than to hurt himself and others?
I'm sure he just enjoys target practice.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shot himself while PLAYING with his gun. I'll bet the number of folks who really accidentally shot themselves while actually cleaning is pretty damn low.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important thing here is that he was able to own a gun.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: I'm wondering why? Is it a crime to shoot yourself accidentally?
If not, this guy is dumb as hell lying to the cops about it.


It might be a crime to discharge a weapon there.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First rule of gun safety: every gun cleaner is loaded
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curious if the suspect description was darker skinned than the actual perp.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A Pownal man faces charges after he shot himself in the hand"

followed by:

"He also claimed he didn't realize he was wounded, thinking it was possibly a bee sting."


Did he barely hit his hand? Was this some very underpowered ammunition? Or was he sitting there with a dripping hole in his hand telling the police "tis but a scratch" expecting them to believe it?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size

It's not really a big deal. My vape exploded in my pocket. I fell in a thorn bush. I was playing tennis. I didn't stretch before Yoga.
Action Bronson taken to ER after vape explodes in pocket (or yoga, or something)
Youtube bl-7ozqmpWU

NSFW.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Madd Mann: Eject the magazine.

Rack the slide.

Pull the slide back and look to visually verify the gun is clear.

It takes about 5 seconds. How stupid do you have to be to skip it?


I'm gonna guess the same level of stupid to "accidentally" put your finger on the trigger of a loaded gun while "cleaning" it.
 
inner ted
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: The important thing here is that he was able to own a gun.


Ne needs it for protection.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You cannot clean a gun whilst it is loaded. It is physically impossible. Anyone who shoots themselves was definitely not cleaning the gun.
 
Beerbarian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He was sittin' there twirlin' his gun around
And butterfingers Irving gunned himself down
 
Abox
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You cannot clean a gun whilst it is loaded. It is physically impossible. Anyone who shoots themselves was definitely not cleaning the gun.


You can't wipe down the frame with a rag or push a patch down a barrel while a gun is loaded?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

drewogatory: I'll bet the number of folks who really accidentally shot themselves while actually cleaning is pretty damn low.


Came here to say nobody shoots themselves while cleaning a gun.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Where were you shot?"

"In the ass. I was shot in the ass,"
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Eject the magazine.

Rack the slide.

Pull the slide back and look to visually verify the gun is clear.

It takes about 5 seconds. How stupid do you have to be to skip it?


No one gets shot cleaning their gun. They get shot playing with it.

It's just an arousal aid.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least he shot himself. One thing. He did one thing right.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Eject the magazine.

Rack the slide.

Pull the slide back and look to visually verify the gun is clear.

It takes about 5 seconds. How stupid do you have to be to skip it?


Rack the slide three times to be sure
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: At least he shot himself. One thing. He did one thing right.


I disagree, he couldn't even do that right -

Fark user imageView Full Size


Dumbass.  I don't own a gun and even I know "treat every gun like it's loaded".
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cretinbob: what are the odds on not being allowed to legally own a gun?


Or he was drunk.

I knew an alcoholic that got drunk and called some old friends, was told some stories of their old drunken behavior, felt ashamed, hung up the phone and went into the bathroom and shot their leg.

Later they called back and asked people to back up their claim to have been sober and cleaning their gun. In the bathroom. Apparently it was illegal to discharge a fireman within city limits and additional penalties if alcohol was involved. They wanted to add perjury, too. We had to remind them that they went to hospital, and probably had some blood tests, and probably had some drug tests, too. Some people are not too bright.

/not so Csb
 
