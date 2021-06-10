 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Trib)   Woman arrested for carrying ghost gun. Zoinks   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Police, Firearm, mm ghost gun, Number, Gun, Serial number, serial numbers, Ajade Walker  
•       •       •

1080 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2021 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd also like a pistol-brace and a bump-stock.
And I'm angry now, so how about no waiting period -like that guy in Atlanta got?

Let's not forget the high-cap mags:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She ain't afraid of no ghost 👻
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
paywall
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved my ghost gun as a kid.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is stupid. There needs to be regulations on firearm purchases. The only thing someone needs to do to create a "ghost gun" is to file off serial numbers, wrap the trigger grip, and wipe down the bullets before loading. Then throw it into the nearest body of water.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Come on Mods, I am not paying the Trib!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Paywalled.  And, being unable to actually read the article, I'm really trying to give a shiat that someone was carrying a firearm.  Was a permit necessary? If so, did she have one? If no, it's a crime and she should be locked up.  If it's an actual "ghost gun" (a home built firearm) it doesn't need a serial number until you want to sell it.  Not being serialized is not necessarily illegal.  Removing an existing serial number is an entirely different story.  So in conclusion.... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Ruh-roh, 'Raggy - rail!"
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: This is stupid. There needs to be regulations on firearm purchases. The only thing someone needs to do to create a "ghost gun" is to file off serial numbers, wrap the trigger grip, and wipe down the bullets before loading. Then throw it into the nearest body of water.


I'm pretty sure that was not intended as a factual statement.
 
Snort
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jinkies!  What do we do now?
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Man, that article is just chock full of hyperbole and made-up crap.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Women Ghostbusters, amirite?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
it's not a hard paywall to bypass - you just need an ad blocker that can target the overlay and delete the element
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Calling them ghost guns is the dumbest shiat.
 
Snort
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Trik: paywall


chitownmike: Come on Mods, I am not paying the Trib!


Teddy Brosevelt: Paywalled.  And, being unable to actually read the article, I'm really trying to give a shiat that someone was carrying a firearm.  Was a permit necessary? If so, did she have one? If no, it's a crime and she should be locked up.  If it's an actual "ghost gun" (a home built firearm) it doesn't need a serial number until you want to sell it.  Not being serialized is not necessarily illegal.  Removing an existing serial number is an entirely different story.  So in conclusion.... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

It's 2021.  Take control of your browser and internet experience.  Stop whining.


Use a script blocker or ad blocker

Munden: it's not a hard paywall to bypass - you just need an ad blocker that can target the overlay and delete the element
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When will this curse end!?

d1466nnw0ex81e.cloudfront.netView Full Size



Munden: it's not a hard paywall to bypass - you just need an ad blocker that can target the overlay and delete the element


Or just something that turns off JavaScript. Fark user image
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Calling them ghost guns is the dumbest shiat.


I suppose if you shoot someone with one, they turn into a ghost, right?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Snort: Trik: paywall

chitownmike: Come on Mods, I am not paying the Trib!

Teddy Brosevelt: Paywalled.  And, being unable to actually read the article, I'm really trying to give a shiat that someone was carrying a firearm.  Was a permit necessary? If so, did she have one? If no, it's a crime and she should be locked up.  If it's an actual "ghost gun" (a home built firearm) it doesn't need a serial number until you want to sell it.  Not being serialized is not necessarily illegal.  Removing an existing serial number is an entirely different story.  So in conclusion.... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

It's 2021.  Take control of your browser and internet experience.  Stop whining.

Use a script blocker or ad blocker

Munden: it's not a hard paywall to bypass - you just need an ad blocker that can target the overlay and delete the element


Apparently the Fark user base has the computer literacy of my parents.  I thought fark was supposed to be full of smart programmer types who knew their way around a computer.  But no, this will be a thread full of people biatching about an easily bypassed paywall.  Well I guess people making fun of them too.  Better alert the mods and maybe they can switch this article from a newspaper to a twitter link.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: I loved my ghost gun as a kid.
[Fark user image 425x401]


Came here to say the same thing. I think I made the little film strip of ghosts last a couple years by being very frugal with my use of it.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Paywalled.  And, being unable to actually read the article, I'm really trying to give a shiat that someone was carrying a firearm.  Was a permit necessary? If so, did she have one? If no, it's a crime and she should be locked up.  If it's an actual "ghost gun" (a home built firearm) it doesn't need a serial number until you want to sell it.  Not being serialized is not necessarily illegal.  Removing an existing serial number is an entirely different story.  So in conclusion.... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯


I was able to read the article, and your comment is spot on. The fact that one of the guns that she had was unserialized is 100% irrelevant. She's still facing a lot of charges, but the gun not having a serial number is not an offence.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Snort: Trik: paywall

chitownmike: Come on Mods, I am not paying the Trib!

Teddy Brosevelt: Paywalled.  And, being unable to actually read the article, I'm really trying to give a shiat that someone was carrying a firearm.  Was a permit necessary? If so, did she have one? If no, it's a crime and she should be locked up.  If it's an actual "ghost gun" (a home built firearm) it doesn't need a serial number until you want to sell it.  Not being serialized is not necessarily illegal.  Removing an existing serial number is an entirely different story.  So in conclusion.... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

It's 2021.  Take control of your browser and internet experience.  Stop whining.

Use a script blocker or ad blocker

Munden: it's not a hard paywall to bypass - you just need an ad blocker that can target the overlay and delete the element


Or open the link in reader/printer-friendly mode.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"It has allowed individuals who are passionate about building their own firearms to assemble them in their homes," the group says of the controversial weapons. "This is the exception, not the rule. The overwhelming majority of firearms are bought through commercial sales, produced by manufacturers and sold by retailers that are federally licensed and regulated."

Well if it's such a small number then you should have no problem passing a law allowing them to be regulated like every other firearm. The majority of cars on the road are made by automobile manufactures and come with a VIN, registration and title. Yet hobbyist have been known to build their own from scratch. In those cases we have laws on the books dealing with getting them registered and titled to legalize them for street use. Just because something is rarity doesn't mean we shouldn't have laws on the books for when they come up.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: When will this curse end!?

[d1466nnw0ex81e.cloudfront.net image 400x600]


Munden: it's not a hard paywall to bypass - you just need an ad blocker that can target the overlay and delete the element

Or just something that turns off JavaScript. [Fark user image 50x50]


I had forgotten that I used to do that.  I re-enable that on this new computer, and WOW, what a difference.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: "It has allowed individuals who are passionate about building their own firearms to assemble them in their homes," the group says of the controversial weapons. "This is the exception, not the rule. The overwhelming majority of firearms are bought through commercial sales, produced by manufacturers and sold by retailers that are federally licensed and regulated."

Well if it's such a small number then you should have no problem passing a law allowing them to be regulated like every other firearm. The majority of cars on the road are made by automobile manufactures and come with a VIN, registration and title. Yet hobbyist have been known to build their own from scratch. In those cases we have laws on the books dealing with getting them registered and titled to legalize them for street use. Just because something is rarity doesn't mean we shouldn't have laws on the books for when they come up.


You only need to license and register that home-built automobile if you are going to operate it on public streets.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: The majority of cars on the road are made by automobile manufactures and come with a VIN, registration and title. Yet hobbyist have been known to build their own from scratch. In those cases we have laws on the books dealing with getting them registered and titled to legalize them for street use. Just because something is rarity doesn't mean we shouldn't have laws on the books for when they come up.


I'm not opposed to that.  No VIN required until you decide to use them on public property.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: ReapTheChaos: "It has allowed individuals who are passionate about building their own firearms to assemble them in their homes," the group says of the controversial weapons. "This is the exception, not the rule. The overwhelming majority of firearms are bought through commercial sales, produced by manufacturers and sold by retailers that are federally licensed and regulated."

Well if it's such a small number then you should have no problem passing a law allowing them to be regulated like every other firearm. The majority of cars on the road are made by automobile manufactures and come with a VIN, registration and title. Yet hobbyist have been known to build their own from scratch. In those cases we have laws on the books dealing with getting them registered and titled to legalize them for street use. Just because something is rarity doesn't mean we shouldn't have laws on the books for when they come up.

You only need to license and register that home-built automobile if you are going to operate it on public streets.


In many states you also have to pass an emissions test, etc.  But ... yes.
 
JesseL
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: "It has allowed individuals who are passionate about building their own firearms to assemble them in their homes," the group says of the controversial weapons. "This is the exception, not the rule. The overwhelming majority of firearms are bought through commercial sales, produced by manufacturers and sold by retailers that are federally licensed and regulated."

Well if it's such a small number then you should have no problem passing a law allowing them to be regulated like every other firearm. The majority of cars on the road are made by automobile manufactures and come with a VIN, registration and title. Yet hobbyist have been known to build their own from scratch. In those cases we have laws on the books dealing with getting them registered and titled to legalize them for street use. Just because something is rarity doesn't mean we shouldn't have laws on the books for when they come up.


Home made guns ARE legally treated just like other guns.

Felons aren't legally allowed to possess them.
If a dealer sells one it has to have the usual background check.
In places with registration, they need to be registered.
In most places a private seller could sell one to someone else with no paperwork.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.