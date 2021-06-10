 Skip to content
 
(Portsmouth News)   Locals in Portsmouth, England terrified after frozen pooberg falls from the sky out of nowhere, think plane might have dropped a deuce   (portsmouth.co.uk) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dave Matthews started his European tour already?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Dirt goes to England.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Geez, it wasn't that long ago that most Brits were poppin' squats in middle of the streets.
You'd think they'd be all "good ol' days" reminiscent & stuff.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA: Waterloo

I mean, if there were a more appropriately-named place for this to happen in...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: FTFA: Waterloo

I mean, if there were a more appropriately-named place for this to happen in...


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


I tried to hold poop back but poop was stronger. Couldn't escape if I wanted to!
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fake but related:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that be a poo-sicle?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Points for "pooberg".  I really enjoyed the use of that phrase.
 
blinkybluegnome
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Wouldn't that be a poo-sicle?


Nope. It was an icy BM.
 
FiendishFellow05
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Smell ya later, poopsicle.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's a space peanut

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Psychopusher: FTFA: Waterloo

I mean, if there were a more appropriately-named place for this to happen in...

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x483]

I tried to hold poop back but poop was stronger. Couldn't escape if I wanted to!


Let me warn you, never get between Mormons and ABBA. Or ABBA imitations. Speaking from experience.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In the middle of the night?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
On it:
moviehousememories.comView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: On it:
[moviehousememories.com image 850x478]


Best Mutual of Omaha evar.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

blinkybluegnome: Dr Jack Badofsky: Wouldn't that be a poo-sicle?

Nope. It was an icy BM.


I ... I salute you, good sir and/or madam. As my dear, departed gran would say, if you are going to do something, motherf**king kill it.
 
