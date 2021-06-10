 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Colorado reports first litter of gray wolf pups in 80 years. No word if they'll be put on t-shirt with full moon   (thehill.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How big do they have to be before they eat grandma? Alternatively, how big before they can be shot or trapped?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: How big do they have to be before they eat grandma? Alternatively, how big before they can be shot or trapped?


If they breed, they bleed.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't understand. I know people in Colorado who run a wolf shelter. Where do those wolves come from?
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shot by ranchers in 3... 2... 1...
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Tomorrow's headline: "Welp, they've all been shot. Nice while it lasted."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A shame we can't shoot the cattle (or the ranchers) instead.  Wolves are more valuable.
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why is everything a crime...a litter of pups, a murder of crows, a ransomware attack of pine martens.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: A shame we can't shoot the cattle (or the ranchers) instead.  Wolves are more valuable.


What the hell are you talking about? Wolf meat sells pretty damn cheap. Have you priced a decent porter house steak recently?!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Shot by 'Muricans who masturbate to the idea of suffering and dying animals in 3... 2... 1...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm sure that the local ranchers are losing their god-damned minds over the return of wolves.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I'm sure that the local ranchers are losing their god-damned minds over the return of wolves.


They can't lose something they never had.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are they auctioning off who gets to shoot them in their den yet?
Or is that more of a montana/Alaska thing?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I'm sure that the local ranchers are losing their god-damned minds over the return of wolves.


Them, and the people moving into new neighborhood after new neighborhood carved out of mountain wilderness, who feel that the house price they paid means that their surroundings should just as safe as Highlands Ranch.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sdkOyOte: Are they auctioning off who gets to shoot them in their den yet?
Or is that more of a montana/Alaska thing?


Wyoming too.  Not Colorado so far.  But part of the first pack that we had in Colorado was shot after moving back over the Wyoming line.  I assure you there are people ready and waiting for those wolves to cross the border.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: iheartscotch: I'm sure that the local ranchers are losing their god-damned minds over the return of wolves.

They can't lose something they never had.


To hear them talk....you'd think that the 4ish wolves that we are talking about were actually an army of thousands of Panzerhunds straight from Castle Wolfenstien. It would probably be fair to describe them as mindless
 
skers69
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: A shame we can't shoot the cattle (or the ranchers) instead.  Wolves are more valuable.


Please find the tallest bridge in your area....climb to the top....and jump.

Thanks
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

skers69: NM Volunteer: A shame we can't shoot the cattle (or the ranchers) instead.  Wolves are more valuable.

Please find the tallest bridge in your area....climb to the top....and jump.

Thanks


Why do you hate wolves?
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I say give them a little responsibility in society and see how they assimilate. Get them a job down at the McDonalds in Pagosa Springs. Maybe if they have a little change in their pocket theyll be less interested in stalking and killing livestock and townsfolk.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: iheartscotch: I'm sure that the local ranchers are losing their god-damned minds over the return of wolves.

Them, and the people moving into new neighborhood after new neighborhood carved out of mountain wilderness, who feel that the house price they paid means that their surroundings should just as safe as Highlands Ranch.


If they wanted safe...they probably should have stayed whenever they were previously and not encroached on prime mountain lion, wolf or bear habitat.

Besides, it's never 4 legged wolves that take children. It's wolves of the 2 legged verity that take children.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: NM Volunteer: iheartscotch: I'm sure that the local ranchers are losing their god-damned minds over the return of wolves.

They can't lose something they never had.

To hear them talk....you'd think that the 4ish wolves that we are talking about were actually an army of thousands of Panzerhunds straight from Castle Wolfenstien. It would probably be fair to describe them as mindless


And they're going to lose more cattle from disease, rustlers, and price fluctuation-induced culling than from natural predators.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: BigNumber12: iheartscotch: I'm sure that the local ranchers are losing their god-damned minds over the return of wolves.

Them, and the people moving into new neighborhood after new neighborhood carved out of mountain wilderness, who feel that the house price they paid means that their surroundings should just as safe as Highlands Ranch.

If they wanted safe...they probably should have stayed whenever they were previously and not encroached on prime mountain lion, wolf or bear habitat.


The authorities are doing their part to kowtow to the demands for protection from those lawless, disrespectful animals
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Them, and the people moving into new neighborhood after new neighborhood carved out of mountain wilderness, who feel that the house price they paid means that their surroundings should just as safe as Highlands Ranch.


I know both groups. The ranchers are welfare queen liars.
 
