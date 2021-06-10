 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Horny big girl arrives in Japan and she's looking for love   (today.rtl.lu) divider line
23
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: "she also has the more serious business of getting acquainted with her first suitor: 10-year-old Moran"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Alright, which one of you Farkers is overseeing this project?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She thicc
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China planning raid to get more white rhino horn powder for Xinnie the Pooh's ailing pecker.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm less interested in the story and more in how Subby found an article from Luxembourg.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope there are lots and lots of happy endings and she shoots out little ones like seeds at some kind of southern state fair seed spitting contest.
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember to "Save the Chubby Unicorns"
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mmmm....horny big girls....
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where the white rhino wimmens at?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, she's five.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: [Fark user image image 500x375]


pa1.narvii.comView Full Size

Tentacle goes where?
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bondith: I'm less interested in the story and more in how Subby found an article from Luxembourg.


Subby lives in Europe, to wit, the Netherlands, part of the Benelux to which Luxemburg and Belgium also belong, but subby also reads sites in English from Finland to Turkey and most countries in between. He would also submit in French or Dutch but apparently that's frowned upon.

/subby
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Myk-House of El: [Fark user image image 500x375]


Squirtl sqrt!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Rosie will always be relevant.  My wife already has all these kids, and she's tired and has a headache.

I mean, she perks right up when the pool Boy comes for a cleaning, but that's about it, these days.

That water must be amazing for all the time they spend out there.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ooh, a unicorn!
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

groverpm: Bondith: I'm less interested in the story and more in how Subby found an article from Luxembourg.

Subby lives in Europe, to wit, the Netherlands, part of the Benelux to which Luxemburg and Belgium also belong, but subby also reads sites in English from Finland to Turkey and most countries in between. He would also submit in French or Dutch but apparently that's frowned upon.

/subby


They do try to keep the articles readable by the majority of the audience Fark has - understandably enough.  I'd not be against other language posts, I'd just be kinda bummed I couldn't read whatever it was.

/could probably puzzle through Spanish if it wasn't too complicated
//ancient Cali kid Spanglish for the... partial comprehension?
///been so long I've lost of a large portion of it
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sir Mix-A-Lot - Baby Got Back (Official Music Video)
Youtube X53ZSxkQ3Ho
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I really didn't see this story coming from the headline. I thought it was going to be about Rebel Wilson going on vacation or something. I need a cup of tea now
Ozric Tentacles - White Rhino Tea
Youtube wqxtBRbOTM8
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Save the chubby Unicorn!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
