(Daily Mail)   You know how it is, you have a few drinks, and then you have a swastika tattooed on your scrotum   (dailymail.co.uk)
59
    More: Scary  
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As one does
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That took balls.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You want a what...where!?!? Maybe I can get my old job at Target back.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Article totally fine without pics.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 29-year-old drank two bottles of whiskey before his brother tattooed the banned symbol on his scrotum

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also said the tattoo was no longer visible.

Amazing what a pair of underpants can do.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet to the neo nazis this is a sign of him being the "chosen one".
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hitler approves
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Austria's National Socialism Prohibition Act of 1947 mandates prison sentences for those who try to revive or glorify organisations resembling the Nazi party.


I hope his lawyer made an argument about what constitutes "glory".
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel your pain, man

alchetron.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Blitzkrieg Balls.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bros 4 Lyfe
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: hitler approves


Tattoo would have been half price for Hitler.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/201​5​/dec/19/hitler-really-did-have-only-on​e-testicle-german-researcher-claims
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Johnny Knoxville and this is Jackass
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nuts!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The daily fail loses no opportunity to glorify nazism with the big flag in the middle of the article.

Here it is, reduced to an appropriate size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a swastika tattooed on your balls may look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm... I had plans this Saturday night to drink two bottles of whiskey while my sober college friends watch the game on TV.  I think I will now only have one beer instead.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's crazier - having a swastika tattooed on your ballbag, or taking pictures of your Nazi scrote & showing the pics to your mates?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...willst du mir den kopf geben?"
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just warming up for an appearance on Ow, My Balls.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: I feel your pain, man

[alchetron.com image 479x359]


That show made me so afraid of prison I wouldn't even jaywalk
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You could get an arm and outstretched hand tattooed on your wiener, and then when you pop a boner it would look like a Seig, Heil!

/Follow me for more great life hacks
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ow, meine Bälle!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That may have been so stupid that the Daily Mail chose not to have photos.

I am not saying they did make an editorial choice. They probably had the matter taken out of their hands.

But if they did, now that would be proof of really extreme stupidity, ipso facto.

Because we know how much the DM loves photographs and "science" worthy of the lowest tabloids.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who tattoos a swastika on someone without their permission should be punished by having swastikas carved into their body (no anesthesia allowed).

Anyone who chooses to have a swastika tattooed on their body should be punished by having their eyelids removed and then being forced to watch The Sound of Music on repeat over and over for the rest of their life.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of the posters in this thread are known wits in good standing.

/ You could call them "Fark wits". You're free to run with that idea. It's not like I can copy right it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Anyone who tattoos a swastika on someone without their permission should be punished by having swastikas carved into their body (no anesthesia allowed).

Anyone who chooses to have a swastika tattooed on their body should be punished by having their eyelids removed and then being forced to watch The Sound of Music on repeat over and over for the rest of their life.


Isn't that a little bit cruel? I am not expressing an opinion for or against, but it would set a poor Common Law precedent.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Because we know how much the DM loves photographs and "science" worthy of the lowest tabloids.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"29-year-old posted pictures of tattoo online and showed it off to army comrades"

How can you tell if someone is a Nazi?
Don't worry - they'll show you their swastika-tattooed balls.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a load of bollocks.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: brantgoose: Because we know how much the DM loves photographs and "science" worthy of the lowest tabloids.

[Fark user image 500x1189]


She'd be cute if it weren't for all that ink.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should make him get it removed before dishonorable discharging his sorry ass.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: That may have been so stupid that the Daily Mail chose not to have photos.

I am not saying they did make an editorial choice. They probably had the matter taken out of their hands.

But if they did, now that would be proof of really extreme stupidity, ipso facto.

Because we know how much the DM loves photographs and "science" worthy of the lowest tabloids.


The Daily Brexit idiots couldn't post pictures, because they didn't have access to pictures.

Austria isn't USA.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
betterthanpants.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I can't imagine dropping my trousers and asking a relative to do anything to my genitals.  Are you sure they're Austrian and not from West Virginia?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That guy did Nuzi that.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: brantgoose: Because we know how much the DM loves photographs and "science" worthy of the lowest tabloids.

[Fark user image 500x1189]


Huh. I'm trying to figure out how that's $30,000 worth. Even if she has her entire back done, I don't quite get it.

The individual pieces look nice but that's a hot incohesive mess.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Checks scrotum.
Nope, I've never been that drunk.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
2 bottles of whiskey...

Are they the airplane bottles? How does one consume 2 bottles of whiskey and not die?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stuffy: They should make him get it removed before dishonorable discharging his sorry ass.


If by "it", you mean his scrotum, then I approve.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stuffy: They should make him get it removed before dishonorable discharging his sorry ass.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: You want a what...where!?!? Maybe I can get my old job at Target back.


How drunk do you have to be to tattoo a swastika on someone's nuts?
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So that's how it is in their family.jpeg
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Seems extreme.  If he's that much of a thrill seeker, for a19 month sentence, he could have killed someone in the US.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I... no?  No I've never been that drunk.

I've been so drunk I passed out
I've been so drunk I threw up
I've been so drunk I couldn't see (literally eyes just cut out on me)

But never so drunk I woke up with a new tattoo or car or pet zebra.  Certainly not a racial slur or symbol. 

I've also never hallucinated, so it's weird when people say they saw things because they were drinking. Unless they were drinking LSD I suppose. Which would still be weird, just a different kind of weird.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The article fails to specify if he asked his brother to do it, or if he passed out from the 2 bottle bender and his brother did it as a prank or maybe even payback. I guess the only reason he's show pics of it to his buds is if he asked for it.

At least he semi-owned it. FTA - "For us, anything that wasn't allowed was something we gravitated toward " and 'Other than that, I can't give any reasonable explanation for why I did it.'
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Also FTA: "He told the court: 'I just got in with bad company". No, dude. You and your brother ARE the bad company others fell in with.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


