(Stuff.co.nz)   Vaccines? New Zealand don't need no stinkin' vaccines   (i.stuff.co.nz) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not believe this to be the case, idjutmitter.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, we're on a longer streak here, but people know to get vaccinated.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should still get them tbqh.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: They should still get them tbqh.


I'm sure they're smart enough to get them too.  Because at some point they're going to want to open up the borders and a good defense is having everyone inside vaccinated.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: JerseyTim: They should still get them tbqh.

I'm sure they're smart enough to get them too.  Because at some point they're going to want to open up the borders and a good defense is having everyone inside vaccinated.


If they could get 80% vaccination, would make interesting experiment for herd immunity.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pretty sure my brother in Auckland got his first shot already.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wouldn't describe the need as urgent, but they certainly need it if they want to renormalize interactions with the rest of the world. Not to mention tourism, etc.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Everyone stays home wanking it to Jacinda?
 
Cache
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damn liberal countries... always making conservatives look stupid.
 
Insain2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll pass on that note still..........mainly because I'm afraid of em....!!!!!
