(NBC Washington)   If you've been going on numerous shoplifting sprees in Stafford County, VA while wearing animal onesies, the police would really like to have a word. And I'm not just talking about the Fashion Police, although they certainly want their turn   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're these guys the Door Dash Derilct's customer? Because they sure look a few fries short of a Happy Meal.

/ Stafford County trifecta now in play
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to dress like that to go shoplifting, I guess it pretty much has to be at Wal-Mart if you want to avoid standing out for as long as possible.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in b4 Matty's post
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, when I first started living there, lo these many years ago, Stafford had one stoplight and one fast-food restaurant. And they weren't at the same intersection.

Now they've got enough commerce to have plus-sized furries lifting merchandise from shops.

I'm old.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is it the same lady who wore a cow costume and peed on someone's porch?

/really aging myself here with that fark news story reference
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
" Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff's Office....."

Welp, I may not know them by name, but if I see someone with a space helmet looking face around here I will be sure to call.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Stafford had one stoplight and one fast-food restaurant.


I can remember the numerous times driving past the exit on I-95 during my travels. "Stafford" It had a high class name and reminded me that it sounded like a town in Connecticut.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I thought the white people loved statues and monuments.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How the hell were they able to steal anything. If you walk in wearing something like that I'd expect loss prevention would be on top of them the whole time. If for no other reason than to see what dumb shiat could be recorded while they are in the store.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: How the hell were they able to steal anything. If you walk in wearing something like that I'd expect loss prevention would be on top of them the whole time. If for no other reason than to see what dumb shiat could be recorded while they are in the store.


Pick a store where that kind of shiat is just Tuesday.  Trust me, plenty of places you could walk in in far worse and they'd just ring up your purchase without even blinking.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: If you're going to dress like that to go shoplifting, I guess it pretty much has to be at Wal-Mart if you want to avoid standing out for as long as possible.


Nah, you gotta get fancy dressed up to go to Walmart.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: If you're going to dress like that to go shoplifting, I guess it pretty much has to be at Wal-Mart if you want to avoid standing out for as long as possible.


WalMart uses facial recognition to keep known shoplifters out. These might obscure them enough to beat that.
 
