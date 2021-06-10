 Skip to content
 
(KCRG)   37 pieces of flare might have been too much   (kcrg.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Authorities say City of Dubuque traffic cameras were reviewed to identify the 2017 Kia Sorento they say was involved in the incidents.
Police also used traffic cameras to track down the Kia at Walmart on 4200 Dodge Street and make the arrests.

Let me guess. The car was... ... ... Deep Purple?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wwe.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chandler Bourgeous - Royal Broman?
Man - did European aristocracy decide to trash out & go gangsta in the new world?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

oldfarthenry: Chandler Bourgeous - Royal Broman?
Man - did European aristocracy decide to trash out & go gangsta in the new world?


Came here to ask this.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [wwe.com image 850x478]


WOOOO!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deep Purple wanted for questioning
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police were like:

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shame they didn't go into wrong part of town. Where someone would have fired lead back at them.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, the Nazi's had pieces of flair that they made the Jews wear.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How else are 27 and 21 year old chucklekfarks from Iowa gonna impress their 16 year old girlfriend? When it comes to Iowa courting rituals, they really have a flare for it.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Deep Purple wanted for questioning


Fark user imageView Full Size
I understood that reference. We're still pulling kids out of the ground to this day due that stupid. Funky Claude remains inconsolable of the tragedy
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: How else are 27 and 21 year old chucklekfarks from Iowa gonna impress their 16 year old girlfriend? When it comes to Iowa courting rituals, they really have a flare for it.


shake pill bottle with a couple oxys in it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't seen any waitstaff wearing "flare" since the 90s. Is that not a thing anymore? Or am I just eating at better restaurants?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8 AM!!!!???

Well, I guess the old adage applies, if you don't start shooting flare guns and starting fires before noon, can you really say you've been shooting flare guns and starting fires all day when someone asked what you have been doin?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now that's Flairing it for ya.......!!!!!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gene Masseth
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Stubby, this was the perfect time to use the 'some stupid with a flare gun' . Son, I am disappoint.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jon Lord was amazing.  That is all.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I haven't seen any waitstaff wearing "flare" since the 90s. Is that not a thing anymore? Or am I just eating at better restaurants?


I think Office Space did us a favor and showed how stupid it was.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
White.  Trash.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Thosw: wildcardjack: I haven't seen any waitstaff wearing "flare" since the 90s. Is that not a thing anymore? Or am I just eating at better restaurants?

I think Office Space did us a favor and showed how stupid it was.


One of the few times management actually listened.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's just a flare.

It's just a flare
Youtube -Jpdu4F6ZYw
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hope this season of "The Adventures of Royal Broman and Chandler" continues.  What will they do next?

Don't shoot down the flair just yet.

Only 2 weeks to go until the next flair competition at the Zante Flair Open!

https://zanteflairopen.com/
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image 425x283]


What was worse was Star Trek: Beyond, they got rid of most of the lens flare, but replaced it by having the camera spin around on its axis unnecessarily (especially when watching the Enterprise do a simple fly-by past the camera) which nearly made me throw up in the movie theater!

/Damn Vertigo!
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ive fired almost every kind of firearm there is but never a flare gun for some reason.

Maybe ill do that this weekend.

At your apartments.
 
