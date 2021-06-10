 Skip to content
(NPR)   Well, to be fair, when you're known only as "El Chapo's Wife," what the hell else are you supposed to do except run his business while he's in prison?   (npr.org) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Baby got back
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's either that or falling back on the poli-sci degree. Maybe real estate if she can get her license renewed.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A good marriage is a team.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
who does she think she is, sonny bono's widow?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is that a rendering or an almost lifelike sex doll?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: A good marriage is a team.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What is this, El Chapo? Gringos falling from the sky?
 
el_mocoso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She looks like Octomom in that second picture.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do you know what "El Chapo" means in Spanish?

"The Chapo"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Contact high?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: JasonOfOrillia: A good marriage is a team.

[Fark user image image 814x960]


Even better than my attempt.
 
NukeEuropeNow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The 64 year old is serving a life sentence..."

"Coroner, 31, married when she was 18 and he was 39..."

I guess NPR's math is just as bad here as in their business and economy reporting.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NukeEuropeNow: "The 64 year old is serving a life sentence..."

"Coroner, 31, married when she was 18 and he was 39..."

I guess NPR's math is just as bad here as in their business and economy reporting.


Prison ages a man.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Last time I saw a face like that, it had a hook in it!
 
