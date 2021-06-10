 Skip to content
 
(The Sun)   "Well, she's dead. Guess she won't need her bank card anymore. Anyone else want a bag of crisps or a fizzy drink?" (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
Gin Buddy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, you can't take it with you...
 
talkertopc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You should have asked before I went to the store.
 
ongbok
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If I going to do something that will make me be seen as a dirt bag, it is going to be for more than a couple of dollars.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm curious how this was even found and why anyone gave a fark?
I really hope my family was more busy grieving my passing than counting my every last penny
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's got  to be sad to be that good looking and not be able to bum a buck off of somebody
 
PvtStash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
yeah not once, ever, is ok to shame and blame a lower caste for doing EXACTLY WHAT THE UPPER CASTE  ALREADY DOES.

So all i can see here is a dutiful loyal subject doing as their masters example.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
just you know, in her scale at her place on the ladder.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Declare the pennies on your eyes.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


Approves.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So no jail and might not even lose her job?

Yep, that'll discourage the next grave robber pretending to be a caregiver.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It's got  to be sad to be that good looking and not be able to bum a buck off of somebody


Bank might have flagged it when the family notified them of death.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fireproof: [images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 323x500]

Approves.


I loved that show.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ayesha Basharat, 23, was spared jail after taking the 83-year-old woman's card at Birmingham's Heartlands Hospital on January 24.

Ayesha Basharat? With a name like that, why didn't she go into a career in rodent eradication?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm curious how this was even found and why anyone gave a fark?
I really hope my family was more busy grieving my passing than counting my every last penny


It's more the idea of it.  Why would someone steal $10 from a dead person and ruin their career over it?  The fact that it was used at all was more of a problem than the amount.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm curious how this was even found and why anyone gave a fark?
I really hope my family was more busy grieving my passing than counting my every last penny


It's amazing to me how consistently wrong you can be in thread after thread. You have a real gift.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: waxbeans: I'm curious how this was even found and why anyone gave a fark?
I really hope my family was more busy grieving my passing than counting my every last penny

It's more the idea of it.  Why would someone steal $10 from a dead person and ruin their career over it?  The fact that it was used at all was more of a problem than the amount.


When my aunt died they asked if we wanted an autopsy.
I'm like, why? Dead is dead. I don't want to know we killed her. JFC.
/
People are welcome to clean out my bank account after I die and since I got Bank overdraft protection please go into overdraft. JFC 🙄
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: waxbeans: I'm curious how this was even found and why anyone gave a fark?
I really hope my family was more busy grieving my passing than counting my every last penny

It's amazing to me how consistently wrong you can be in thread after thread. You have a real gift.


What is incorrect about my expecting my family to be too heartbroken to miss $10?
JFC.
This is the least controversial  thing I've ever said for Christ's sake
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Six dollars
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: Big_Doofus: waxbeans: I'm curious how this was even found and why anyone gave a fark?
I really hope my family was more busy grieving my passing than counting my every last penny

It's amazing to me how consistently wrong you can be in thread after thread. You have a real gift.

What is incorrect about my expecting my family to be too heartbroken to miss $10?
JFC.
This is the least controversial  thing I've ever said for Christ's sake


Never mind that means you called the bank to find out when the transaction went through which means you somehow have a way to talk to the bank cuz the bank should actually talk to anyone except me and on and on I've actually been on the other side of a phone call with people and have to told him I can't give them access to the account because they're not the account holder so I really do have to take issue with someone that takes the time to close out all these different accounts why are they worried about two bucks or 10 books or even a $100 when I'm dead and they're only going to be able to successively resolve half of the accounts the other half aren't going to let them in
Dear people who have been stuck with closing out my shiat don't sweat the small stuff man I'm dead
 
