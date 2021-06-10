 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Man doesn't shave for 15 months. Unclear how he was chosen for this story among millions of other qualifying individuals from the pandemic   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Silly, Shaving, Sheridon Glenn, little jokes, 49-year-old, original plan, one-year anniversary of lockdown, London dad, little stories  
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I did that one time, but I went to the barber twice and got it trimmed, and it looked 10x better for it.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
should've picked someone who could actually grow facial hair. That's a lady beard
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's weird. It takes Scientologists at least 18 years to grow Tom Cruise a beard.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Big deal. I went 15 months without manscaping; looked like I was farking a tumbleweed.

Now the armpits I just braided. They looked awesome.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Slow news day or what?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

When I'm 'not shaving' I still wave the trimmers around my face to slice off the strays.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In other news, man grows shiatty beard? I guess?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"What do you mean the quarantine's over??"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Slow news day?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
" no hairdressers, salons, barbers..."
Oh the huge manatee!
Poor little panzy asses.
Trevt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A prime example of where phrasing makes the article.

"Man doesn't shave for 15 months!" makes for a better, albeit still utterly pointless story than "Man grows scraggly beard!"  It just needed "You won't believe what he looks like now!" for that chef's kiss clickbait title.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Amateur.  I haven't bathed since January 2020.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I refuse to scrub the protective layer from my teeth and gums.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My brother went so long without trimming his beard he was offered a job working with Unix.  He politely informed the guy that he was, in fact, a homebrewer.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pffft...my son hasn't shaved in 9 years.  Or gotten s haircut.  Yes he could fill in with ZZ Top.
 
falkone32
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Well, that will certainly make people adhere to social distancing protocols.
 
