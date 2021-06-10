 Skip to content
(This Is Colossal)   No Smoking   (thisiscolossal.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Photography, Germany, fear of a second wave of COVID-19, Japan, artist Jorg Glascher, pure power of nature, secluded location, gain access  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Swimming
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Seas the day.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This wouldn't be a problem if we raked the forests.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's actually pretty cool, minus the fire potential
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In the US someone who stumbled upon that would blame either Bigfoot or aliens. Or possibly alien bigfoots (bigfeet?)
 
fredsnake
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
my God man up
 
