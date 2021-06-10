 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Red telephone box that's stood since 1935 put up for sale as office space. Man, that's going to be one small office   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a lot bigger on the inside.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: It's a lot bigger on the inside.


Alright we're done here
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: vudukungfu: It's a lot bigger on the inside.

Alright we're done here


Yes.  Yes we are.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Micro-efficient office spaces don't meet my "aerodynamic requirements", if you catch my flatulent drift.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, if it were a blue teleph....

vudukungfu: It's a lot bigger on the inside.


(._. )
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

labman: Gubbo: vudukungfu: It's a lot bigger on the inside.

Alright we're done here

Yes.  Yes we are.


someone, get the lights and lock up before you leave.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: labman: Gubbo: vudukungfu: It's a lot bigger on the inside.

Alright we're done here

Yes.  Yes we are.

someone, get the lights and lock up before you leave.


sepco-solarlighting.comView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm gonna need you to come in on the weekend for some cold calling.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Great.  We're going to have to enter the Ministry of Magic through the toilets.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did they also preserve the authentic bum piss?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can see repurposing a space like this as a mini library or defib station, but how the fark could you make it a coffee shop? Is someone sitting in there with an espresso machine and a stack of cups? Or would it be refurbished to just dispense coffee like a vending machine?
 
JRoo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Standing room only.
 
