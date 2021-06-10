 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   'Mount Recyclemore' sculpture for G7 leaders meeting. With Boris in a shower cap and Biden looking like a galactic enforcer   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
8
posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2021 at 8:40 PM



8 Comments
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That is actually pretty impressive.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Biden looking like a galactic enforcer

When do we get President Harris?
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And most of it mined in China, no doubt.

How fitting.
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think this was also the year he renounced Earth Day and vowed to the destroy the planet he once loved.
RIP Recyclops

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Angela Merkel looking like she's failed Megatron one more time. . .
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's so obviously John McCain and not Biden that I'm concerned Meghan McCain will squirt out of it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
