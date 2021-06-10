 Skip to content
(Fox 8 New Orleans)   "National exotic dancer shortage"   (fox8live.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no shortage on dancers.  There's a shortage of dancers with the proper.....assets.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a glut of young, out of work strippers in Texas.

/Is there a collective noun for strippers?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: There's a glut of young, out of work strippers in Texas.

/Is there a collective noun for strippers?


A disappointment
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Is there a collective noun for strippers?


Like a "murder" of crows? Groups are called a "goodtime" of strippers.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You didn't get the memo?

Everything has moved to strip from home.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just wait until colleges raise tuition.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: There's a glut of young, out of work strippers in Texas.

/Is there a collective noun for strippers?


Co-twerkers
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe they all finally got the money for those computer classes.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did anyone know they have porn on the internet now?

I just go to strip clubs for the buffet.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It is the additional federal funding that is keeping them off the pole.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

brap: You didn't get the memo?

Everything has moved to strip from home.

[media-amazon.com image 850x947]


with the rise of onlyfans, that may be the actual reason. Why put up with sleezy club owners and groping customers when you can make more money with a Webcam.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Have they tried treated sex workers like actual employees with benefits and serious wages instead of "independent contractors?"
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Have they tried treated sex workers like actual employees with benefits and serious wages instead of "independent contractors?"


WHAT?

Treat your employees like humans?

And abandon the only people on this planet worth caring abut, i.e. the business owners and the stockholders?

That's unthinkable!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: There's a glut of young, out of work strippers in Texas.

/Is there a collective noun for strippers?


Angels.

They are doing gods work.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This just creates an opportunity for the second tier to move up to the pole position.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UberDave: There's no shortage on dancers.  There's a shortage of dancers with the proper.....assets.



Covid put most of them out of twerk.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: There's a glut of young, out of work strippers in Texas.

/Is there a collective noun for strippers?


hoors
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: UberDave: There's no shortage on dancers.  There's a shortage of dancers with the proper.....assets.


Covid put most of them out of twerk.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: bearded clamorer: There's a glut of young, out of work strippers in Texas.

/Is there a collective noun for strippers?

Angels.

They are doing gods work.


Yup, they just simply fell from heaven.

"Thud."
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Have they tried treated sex workers like actual employees with benefits and serious wages instead of "independent contractors?"


This^^^

and

Mr. Eugenides: brap: You didn't get the memo?

Everything has moved to strip from home.

[media-amazon.com image 850x947]

with the rise of onlyfans, that may be the actual reason. Why put up with sleezy club owners and groping customers when you can make more money with a Webcam.


This^^^

20 years ago I lived with a striper for 6 years, still friends with many of her co workers from back then. While none of them cared about people they didn't know looking at them naked, they all hated dealing with sleazy men that insisted on always touching them and propitiation them. Plus, having to pay "house" fees to work at the bar, being require to 'tip out" the security, the DJ, the bar back, etc, no benefits, no paid days off, and a 1099 at the end of the year.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: There's a glut of young, out of work strippers in Texas.

/Is there a collective noun for strippers?


I think you answered your own question.  I like "a glut of strippers" as the collective term.
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is this the short I need to YOLO all of my money it for a huge return?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When, and where is the scouting combine? Please don't say Florida District 1. He's in enough trouble already.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Any Starfinder players out there?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We cannot afford to have a stripper gap!
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So apparently there is a shortage of single moms and women working their way through grad school.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: brap: You didn't get the memo?

Everything has moved to strip from home.

[media-amazon.com image 850x947]

with the rise of onlyfans, that may be the actual reason. Why put up with sleezy club owners and groping customers when you can make more money with a Webcam.


Thanks for making my point over again and garnering all the smart points for your efforts.  Apparently, this community sees me as some sort of idiot savant that requires a translator.

P.S. It's sleazy.

P.P.S. Venmo me $ for dong pics.  I stand by my quality assurance statement.  "It may not be my penis, but it will be A penis."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

runwiz: So apparently there is a shortage of single moms and women working their way through grad school.


named Tiffini, Staci, and Britnni

the names are important.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Clubs have gotten greedy with their stage fees. Used to be the clubs would charge 40 bucks a night for the privilege of working and using the locker room. Now a lot of them are charging $120 to 160.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 620x929]


I love this picture. Thank you for sharing!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's because they all took advantage of the clubs being closed to get their nursing or sociology degree.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Didem Belly Dance in Sound Tracker | Sami Yaffa
Youtube nLxe8EJ7ZpU
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ah, this is the fark I remember.

/maybe I should just stay off the pol tab from now on
 
nemisonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: There's a glut of young, out of work strippers in Texas.

/Is there a collective noun for strippers?


Dyke:
"A Dyke of strippers let me up on stage after I made the twenties go Brrr."
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Ah, this is the fark I remember.

/maybe I should just stay off the pol tab from now on


Welcome.  Pol tab sucks. All echo chamber and angry bitterness.
 
Resin33
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Whelp, Biden has lost my vote.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The time to reveal my final form as an exotic dancer has finally arrived. You'll flip your lids when I go upside down clinging to the pole. Make it rain chumps!
/yes, that's Wilford Brimley
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bearded clamorer: There's a glut of young, out of work strippers in Texas.

/Is there a collective noun for strippers?


A Sadness
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If anyone ever questions my credentials as a true Farker all I have to do is point out that actually met my wife at a sex club and it was still three years before I saw her naked.
 
