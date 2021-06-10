 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Get to McDonald's too early to get a Happy Meal? Do you, A) Get over it and come back later, B) Shrug your shoulders and order breakfast, or C) Threaten to shoot everyone in the building?
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's just get this out of the way...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well fark, 2nd thread I've been beaten to.

/punches kitten
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No you wait to see if they give you a toy you already have, then you threaten murders unless an exchange is made.
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow! He really needed a happy meal!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

UberDave: Let's just get this out of the way...

[Fark user image 650x406]


Came for the Falling Down reference. Leaving happy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ive fired almost every kind of firearm there is but never a flare gun for some reason.

Maybe ill do that this weekend.

At your apartments.
 
wild9
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Guess it depends on how cranky the kiddo had been.

An inconsolable toddler in a car ride with just you can be utter hell.
 
Trik
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He should just shave his haid.
am22.mediaite.comView Full Size

just saying...
 
Insain2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At my local Micky-D's you can even go inside to pee.....Doors are still locked due to C-19...so no threats by anybody right now so I'd wait till I'm done shopping at my local Safeway....less some random Blind guy crashes into it!
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Happy Meals aren't available at all hours?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I just want my MF Joyful Meal® !!!!  

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


® McDowell's Inc.
 
palelizard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wild9: Guess it depends on how cranky the kiddo had been.

An inconsolable toddler in a car ride with just you can be utter hell.


That's when you leave the toddler in the McDonald's. Two birds, one stone.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hey c'mon guys, cars kill more people than assault rifles, am I right?
Guns are useful tools! They help us get three dollar meals twenty minutes before we're allowed to. It's in the Constitution!
 
Nhojwolfe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I would have to eat there first.
so D, I would go somewhere else...
 
khatores
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

swankywanky: I just want my MF Joyful Meal® !!!!  

[i.pinimg.com image 350x400]

® McDowell's Inc.


You know what they call a little kid who won't STFU in France?

A pain in the ass!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
An Angry Meal?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Boobs better goddamn be Falling Down or I swear I'll go all Falling Down on this thread!!
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Our local mcdonalds sells everything on the menu at any time. You can order lunch at bfast. You just have to wait for it longer
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UberDave: Let's just get this out of the way...

[Fark user image image 650x406]


Alrighty then.

Carry on.
 
anfrind
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gun people are weird.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No, no. I don't think we have a problem with mental illness at all in this country.
 
Pert
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
🙄🙄
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Springer was charged with disorderly conduct, abusive language and four counts of brandishing.

Apparently gets to keep the gun though.
 
Pert
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: Our local mcdonalds sells everything on the menu at any time. You can order lunch at bfast. You just have to wait for it longer


Until lunchtime? That doesn't count.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is a terrible strategy.  If you shoot everyone in the building, who's going to prepare your Happy Meal?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Surprised he didn't opt for the Violent Meal.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In Canada, they have a breakfast Happy Meal. You get a pile of food and a toy for almost no cash so it's a great deal

Confused the heck out of the cashier when I tried to order one in Ohio, though
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Happy Meals are a curse upon this country.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: This is a terrible strategy.  If you shoot everyone in the building, who's going to prepare your Happy Meal?


I know, right? It's called an object lesson, people.

Leave one standing and you are going to get the Happiest Meal ever.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I won't use Door Dash any more, ever. Their drivers are surly and rude and I don't want them anywhere near me. I've had some very bad experiences with them.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The desperation required to work for DoorDash, where you essentially just pull equity out of your vehicle and are almost completely dependent on tips that you won't get if your happy meal is delivered late...

Over time it might make anyone a little crazy.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The other day I was on a road trip.  Wanted a Bic Mac meal.  It was 10:50a.  Most McD's that I can recall start lunch at 10:30.  Not this one.  I was 10 minutes early.  I thought about shooting up the joint, but instead went across the street to BK and got a Whopper meal.  Gonna kill my heart either way, so why take others down with me?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Ker_Thwap: This is a terrible strategy.  If you shoot everyone in the building, who's going to prepare your Happy Meal?

I know, right? It's called an object lesson, people.

Leave one standing and you are going to get the Happiest Meal ever.


::sociopath fist bump!::
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Springer was charged with disorderly conduct, abusive language and four counts of brandishing.

Apparently gets to keep the gun though.


Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LOLITROLU: The Boobs better goddamn be Falling Down or I swear I'll go all Falling Down on this thread!!


Not everyone is into older women. Just saying.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Ker_Thwap: This is a terrible strategy.  If you shoot everyone in the building, who's going to prepare your Happy Meal?

I know, right? It's called an object lesson, people.

Leave one standing and you are going to get the Happiest Meal ever.

::sociopath fist bump!::


::bump-back::
 
