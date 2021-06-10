 Skip to content
Bridezilla sticks her bridesmaids with contract detailing all the costs for her wedding that they are expected to pay for
    Wedding, Lisa Torres, wedding dress, Marriage, bridesmaid proposal boxes, bride-to  
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The longer the contract, the shorter the marriage?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Either marrying couple forks the bill for the whole thing (or one or both sets of parents) and gets to make all sorts of outlandish demands; OR, if you're expecting people to pay for their own shiat then maybe scale back the wedding to a smaller, more intimate, and less demanding affair
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
After having seen a few weddings in my day, this sounds like the very opposite of bridezilla, and it's not so much a contract as it is a detailed explainer.  If her only real reqs are that they pay for the dress and it has to be a certain color, that's far more lenient than most normal brides.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did Subby read the article?  This "Bridezilla" is being pragmatic.  Everyone should know that being a bridesmaid is expensive.  She's basically spelling it out as a warning to her friends.  Hey, I want you here, but I'm going to need you to handle certain costs, and time commitments.

One of my daughters went to college and made some close friends, most of which were far richer than she was.  She's done the bridesmaid thing about six times.

The first to marry, and poorest (relatively) of her friends required/requested that her bridesmaids buy very specific dresses, shoes, hair styles, travel, attend and act as planners, catering staff, food preparers, and even purchasing much of the food, at a surprising number of pre-wedding family events.

After that mess, my kid learned to negotiate and discuss the finances with each bride in advance.  I suspect she'd have been thrilled to deal with the bride in the article.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y kant subby reed?
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: After having seen a few weddings in my day, this sounds like the very opposite of bridezilla, and it's not so much a contract as it is a detailed explainer.  If her only real reqs are that they pay for the dress and it has to be a certain color, that's far more lenient than most normal brides.


I didn't read the article, but if the Sun is writing about it I doubt marriage exists.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear groom,

RUN
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like anything in this world, if you are having an event, you either need to foot the bill yourself, or if you need your participants to chip in, keep the costs within their budget.

I've been in weddings that went both of those ways.  Sometimes I had to pay, sometimes it was all covered.

It seems to me that if you want to have a HUGE wedding, the costs should mostly be absorbed by you.  But it is not outside of reason to ask for help.  Just be reasonable.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is just like having sponsors for each expense. So standard. No?
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: After having seen a few weddings in my day, this sounds like the very opposite of bridezilla, and it's not so much a contract as it is a detailed explainer.  If her only real reqs are that they pay for the dress and it has to be a certain color, that's far more lenient than most normal brides.


Agree completely.  I've been a bridesmaid three times. With the exception of one time, a whole boatload of unexpected requirements, commitments and expenditures came up.  I love the girls I walked the aisle with, but wish I'd known what being a bridesmaid had entailed, up front.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: Driedsponge: After having seen a few weddings in my day, this sounds like the very opposite of bridezilla, and it's not so much a contract as it is a detailed explainer.  If her only real reqs are that they pay for the dress and it has to be a certain color, that's far more lenient than most normal brides.

I didn't read the article, but if the Sun is writing about it I doubt marriage exists.


It amazes me how many times Farkers take Sun articles seriously.

/May as well be The National Enquirer
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: omg bbq: Driedsponge: After having seen a few weddings in my day, this sounds like the very opposite of bridezilla, and it's not so much a contract as it is a detailed explainer.  If her only real reqs are that they pay for the dress and it has to be a certain color, that's far more lenient than most normal brides.

I didn't read the article, but if the Sun is writing about it I doubt marriage exists.

It amazes me how many times Farkers take Sun articles seriously.

/May as well be The National Enquirer


Can't have any of that 🐒 business.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: omg bbq: Driedsponge: After having seen a few weddings in my day, this sounds like the very opposite of bridezilla, and it's not so much a contract as it is a detailed explainer.  If her only real reqs are that they pay for the dress and it has to be a certain color, that's far more lenient than most normal brides.

I didn't read the article, but if the Sun is writing about it I doubt marriage exists.

It amazes me how many times Farkers take Sun articles seriously.

/May as well be The National Enquirer


There are three or four rags from Jolly Old that show up here all the time. They're like the trans-fat of news.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When me and the ex got married she picked a neutral color for the bridesmaids and told them they could by any style of cocktail type dress they want or wear one they already had in that color.  That way if they had to buy a dress it was one they could wear again.  I paid for my groomsmen's tux rental.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did covid not eradicate this behavior?
 
FarkQued
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those brides maids need to tie her up and each take turns spanking her cranky ass until the pretentiousness is worked out, and can we watch?
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: NotThatGuyAgain: omg bbq: Driedsponge: After having seen a few weddings in my day, this sounds like the very opposite of bridezilla, and it's not so much a contract as it is a detailed explainer.  If her only real reqs are that they pay for the dress and it has to be a certain color, that's far more lenient than most normal brides.

I didn't read the article, but if the Sun is writing about it I doubt marriage exists.

It amazes me how many times Farkers take Sun articles seriously.

/May as well be The National Enquirer

There are three or four rags from Jolly Old that show up here all the time. They're like the trans-fat of news.


Like trans fats, eagerly consumed by the common clay of the land.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Did Subby read the article?  This "Bridezilla" is being pragmatic.  Everyone should know that being a bridesmaid is expensive.  She's basically spelling it out as a warning to her friends.  Hey, I want you here, but I'm going to need you to handle certain costs, and time commitments.

One of my daughters went to college and made some close friends, most of which were far richer than she was.  She's done the bridesmaid thing about six times.

The first to marry, and poorest (relatively) of her friends required/requested that her bridesmaids buy very specific dresses, shoes, hair styles, travel, attend and act as planners, catering staff, food preparers, and even purchasing much of the food, at a surprising number of pre-wedding family events.

After that mess, my kid learned to negotiate and discuss the finances with each bride in advance.  I suspect she'd have been thrilled to deal with the bride in the article.


Pre-wedding family events? These people exist in some alternate world from the rest of us. Here in the real world you have a bachelor/bachelorette party and then the wedding and reception. The expenses for the bachelor/bachelorette are basically the same as a night out, or at most a ticket to Vegas and a night at a hotel.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkQued: Those brides maids need to tie her up and each take turns spanking her cranky ass until the pretentiousness is worked out, and can we watch?


film at 11?
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: that's far more lenient than most normal brides.


wut
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for the gender reveal party! Guaranteed catastrophe with a triple digit body count
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Either marrying couple forks the bill for the whole thing (or one or both sets of parents) and gets to make all sorts of outlandish demands; OR, if you're expecting people to pay for their own shiat then maybe scale back the wedding to a smaller, more intimate, and less demanding affair


Did you read article?  I did.

I don't see anything bridezillas in this actually.

It was more of an "expectations" than a "contract" and it all seemed pretty reasonable to me.

Bride said she'd cover hair and makeup.

Said the bridesmaids were responsible for the dress, and could even choose the dress but bride had say on color, which gives opportunity for bridesmaid to choose lower cost dress.

Then there was time commitments that sounded reasonable also.  Like if they lived over an hour away they weren't expected at every single event and or planning session.

And that's it.  No pay your way and pay for her wedding.

Everything about this sounded.... reasonable.

Too often these things aren't spelled out and a bride or bridesmaids have differing expectations, they don't find it out until after accepting to be bridesmaid, and then causes bad blood.

So this basically just gave a list of expectations and everyone of the expectations were not only reasonable, they even gave bridesmaids more leeway and the option to save money.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to properly plan your wedding stuff:


Step 1) Go to the correct city building and do all the paperwork

Step 2) Find a place you like for a quick drive away to have a party with friends

Step 3) DO NOT MENTION THE WORD WEDDING WHEN RESERVING THE LOCATION

Step 4) Enjoy your party that magically lost 99% of the stress, anxiety and all other crap, and cost you 80% less than anything reserved for a wedding would have cost you

Step 5) use that extra money wisely for investments or other long term financial security
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least she is honest and open about it up front, instead of letting it be a surprise.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can someone remind me of the legal repercussions of telling a bride to piss off and you're not going be a bridesmaid anymore?

Sounds like the whole bunch of them are sacks of turds.


thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But most importantly, I told them that they could say no to be a bridesmaid."

Wow, who knew that was an option?
 
misanthropicsob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Ker_Thwap: Did Subby read the article?  This "Bridezilla" is being pragmatic.  Everyone should know that being a bridesmaid is expensive.  She's basically spelling it out as a warning to her friends.  Hey, I want you here, but I'm going to need you to handle certain costs, and time commitments.

One of my daughters went to college and made some close friends, most of which were far richer than she was.  She's done the bridesmaid thing about six times.

The first to marry, and poorest (relatively) of her friends required/requested that her bridesmaids buy very specific dresses, shoes, hair styles, travel, attend and act as planners, catering staff, food preparers, and even purchasing much of the food, at a surprising number of pre-wedding family events.

After that mess, my kid learned to negotiate and discuss the finances with each bride in advance.  I suspect she'd have been thrilled to deal with the bride in the article.

Pre-wedding family events? These people exist in some alternate world from the rest of us. Here in the real world you have a bachelor/bachelorette party and then the wedding and reception. The expenses for the bachelor/bachelorette are basically the same as a night out, or at most a ticket to Vegas and a night at a hotel.


There's also the rehearsal dinner and the family gathering dinner days before that and the bridal shower and I think they've added another one or two like an announcement dinner or some rot.
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another strong piece of scientific evidence to support my theory that women with gigantic eyebrows are all a bunch of assholes.
 
argylez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IDK, I think what she outlined was very reasonable.  I wouldn't call her bridezilla
 
Mcavity
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: "But most importantly, I told them that they could say no to be a bridesmaid."

Wow, who knew that was an option?


Dont forget this part :
""That we would still be friends, and they could keep all the gifts within the bridesmaid proposal box.""

This is not a bridezilla.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading TFA, it seems like this 'bride to be' was quite reasonable.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: Did you read article? I did


Why on Earth would you do such a thing?
 
silverjets
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Dear groom,

RUN



That's not in his contract.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: dkulprit: Did you read article? I did

Why on Earth would you do such a thing?


What the fark? Some of you people can read? shiat we have to pull the plug on the whole experiment now. Drew, shut TF down, they've become aware!
 
ifky
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'm ok with this. Some of these wedding parties have outlandish costs associated with them and most times you don't find out about them until you are already committed. The last one I was in wasn't too bad. We agreed that we would wear suits. We ended up at men's warehouse as they were having a buy one get one deal going which helped to control the costs. The groom bought our shirts, ties, and squares. We ended up having to pay for the suit and alterations (I bought new shoes, but that was on me).
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Dear groom,

RUN


This guy is lucky. He found a smart partner that is considerate enough to warn potential bridesmaids of the time commitment, and expenses (not that horrible) required for the wedding party.

I still don't get the whole expensive wedding part, but that is just what some people want.
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have an ex whose BEST FRIEND (this is important) asked her to be her maid of honor.

They went to college together, roomed together for all four years, known each other for eight, and were neigh inseparable.

The bride came from a considerably wealthier background, but this had never been an issue in the past.

Well, the groom was also from a wealthy family, and they decided on, wait for it, a DESTINATION WEDDING!   IN ARUBA!

My ex was told this six months after being asked, as the friend asked her the day after the proposal. My ex thought perhaps, reasonably, that the wealthy bride, with the wealthier groom, might help defray the costs of being the maid of honor, seeing as they were BEST FRIENDS.

NOPE.  The bride expected my ex to pay what we added up to somewhere around 5000 dollars, minimum, for the flights, hotel, dress, hair, makeup, meals, etc.....  That cost would almost double if I was to attend as well.

The fight was epic.

They are no longer friends.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I just stopped doing weddings. I couldn't deal with all the crap anymore. Oddly enough my life has been a lot more simpler for it as well as cheaper.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

neongoats: Driedsponge: that's far more lenient than most normal brides.

wut


Most brides pick out the exact dress style the bridesmaids have to wear, regardless of bridesmaide's taste, and still make the bridesmaids pay for it.

So yeah, letting the bridesmaid pick the dress style is more lenient than most standard weddings.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
when we were first married and broke as hell Mrs Scarf got a bridesmaid invite from one of her friends.  after she talked to the friend on the phone she was acting strange about it.  i asked what was up and it turns out the bride is expecting her to shell out $2k for dress, jewelry, hair, makeup, shoes, etc. to say nothing of the hotel, travel and gift,   i told her to call her friend back and tell her thanks but no.  Mrs Scarf was really hesitant so i said if you want wait a day because i promise the SO of all the other bridesmaids is having the exact same conversation.  Long story made short the bride's dad ended up covering ~$1800 of the cost for each of the 8 (yes farking 8) bridesmaids. Since it was the Mrs' friend and i didn't know anyone not in the bridal party at the wedding i made it my mission to drink at least $80 worth of free booze.  mission accomplished, or so i'm told.

for our wedding i told the members of the bridal party to NOT bring gifts. we kept the costs low but they were shelling out some money and the last thing they needed was to add on the cost of a gift.  i also made the rule that if your SO was in the bridal party you sit at the head table with them so you aren't stuck off by yourself with a room full of strangers.  more people should do that.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is the anti Bridezilla. With those the demands are arbitrary and ridiculous. This woman seemed to just want to set expectations up front so everyone knew what was going to happen.

I did the same thing she did with bridesmaid colors. They could wear any black dress they felt comfortable in and that they could wear another time. One got her's on clearance at JCPenny for like $15. She looked great.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
31 years ago I married a divorced woman who had no desire for the pomp of a big show wedding. She wore a dress she already owned, maid of honor wore a dress she already owned, $79 for 2 gold bands, $50 to the small town mayor to officiate and a pot luck reception (immediate family only) in my parents backyard. 2 weeks later we held a separate reception with our wild array of friends, 3 kegs at a local sportsman's club. No event planner, photographer, caterers, bridesmaids, groomsmen or chauffeurs. In hindsight hiring a   bouncer/security would've helped at the 2nd reception. A friend's date (I hadn't met her before) went a little crazy. It took 3 people to restrain her. Turns out cocaine is a powerful drug which I had nothing to do with nor condoned as part of the reception.  Still married.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: This is the anti Bridezilla. With those the demands are arbitrary and ridiculous. This woman seemed to just want to set expectations up front so everyone knew what was going to happen.

I did the same thing she did with bridesmaid colors. They could wear any black dress they felt comfortable in and that they could wear another time. One got her's on clearance at JCPenny for like $15. She looked great.


that contract is 1.5 pages long.  there are lots of arbitrary and ridiculous demands in there .
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: no1curr: dkulprit: Did you read article? I did

Why on Earth would you do such a thing?

What the fark? Some of you people can read? shiat we have to pull the plug on the whole experiment now. Drew, shut TF down, they've become aware!


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Terminal Accessory: I have an ex whose BEST FRIEND (this is important) asked her to be her maid of honor.

They went to college together, roomed together for all four years, known each other for eight, and were neigh inseparable.

The bride came from a considerably wealthier background, but this had never been an issue in the past.

Well, the groom was also from a wealthy family, and they decided on, wait for it, a DESTINATION WEDDING!   IN ARUBA!

My ex was told this six months after being asked, as the friend asked her the day after the proposal. My ex thought perhaps, reasonably, that the wealthy bride, with the wealthier groom, might help defray the costs of being the maid of honor, seeing as they were BEST FRIENDS.

NOPE.  The bride expected my ex to pay what we added up to somewhere around 5000 dollars, minimum, for the flights, hotel, dress, hair, makeup, meals, etc.....  That cost would almost double if I was to attend as well.

The fight was epic.

They are no longer friends.


Yeah, this shiat is ridiculous.  I've seen stuff like that.

Which is what actually makes the lady in article pretty damn reasonable.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Terminal Accessory: I have an ex whose BEST FRIEND (this is important) asked her to be her maid of honor.

They went to college together, roomed together for all four years, known each other for eight, and were neigh inseparable.

The bride came from a considerably wealthier background, but this had never been an issue in the past.

Well, the groom was also from a wealthy family, and they decided on, wait for it, a DESTINATION WEDDING!   IN ARUBA!

My ex was told this six months after being asked, as the friend asked her the day after the proposal. My ex thought perhaps, reasonably, that the wealthy bride, with the wealthier groom, might help defray the costs of being the maid of honor, seeing as they were BEST FRIENDS.

NOPE.  The bride expected my ex to pay what we added up to somewhere around 5000 dollars, minimum, for the flights, hotel, dress, hair, makeup, meals, etc.....  That cost would almost double if I was to attend as well.

The fight was epic.

They are no longer friends.


yeah when long term girl friends really fight it gets nuts.  they both know all the shiat about the other and they don't hold back from pulling out the really embarrassing stuff even if it reflects badly on them too.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: EmmaLou: This is the anti Bridezilla. With those the demands are arbitrary and ridiculous. This woman seemed to just want to set expectations up front so everyone knew what was going to happen.

I did the same thing she did with bridesmaid colors. They could wear any black dress they felt comfortable in and that they could wear another time. One got her's on clearance at JCPenny for like $15. She looked great.

that contract is 1.5 pages long.  there are lots of arbitrary and ridiculous demands in there .


Those are all pretty normal expectations for what a bridesmaid will do.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is nothing but pure sexism.

Some people have noticed, correctly, that some prospective brides completely lose their mind and become monstrous when it comes to planning their wedding.

But then blatanly sexist people like submitter take that stereotype as carte blanche to label any woman who takes any unusual initiative as bridezilla, even when it's entirely reasonable and more modest than most weddings, as this is.  It's not about calling out bad behavior by individuals, it's about demeaning and pigeonholing a whole gender.
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am in the "not a Bridezilla" camp. She is telling them upfront which costs she is covering and does not expect her bridesmaids to be at every pre-wedding "event". All the contract did was set expectations for the bridesmaids so they know up front if being one is something they can do, and giving them a drama free out if they can't. There was nothing mentioned about how much money they were required to spend on the wedding gift which makes me think it wasn't in the contract.

I suspect this bride had been in at least one Bridezilla's wedding party and is doing this in an attempt to keep herself from becoming one.

On the other hand, "bridesmaid proposal box" ??????? WTF. You need to make a fancy box with gifts just to ask someone to stand up in your wedding?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seems easily avoided by just saying NO.
 
