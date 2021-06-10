 Skip to content
(MSN)   Florida: Why is there a man sitting inside a box in Fort Lauderdale's airport?   (msn.com)
    Florida, Miami, Miami-Dade County, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, artist Duane Hanson, look of a soldier, hyper-realistic painted bronze sculpture, Miami Herald reader, look of a steer  
1101 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2021 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)



Yaw String [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one will certainly highlight the farkers that haven't read the article.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must be a huge Alice In Chains fan.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would have been nice for the sharticle to include this:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How often is he strip searched?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yaw String: This one will certainly highlight the farkers that haven't read the article.


SHHHHHH!!!!!  don't give it away.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miami Herald Editor: "Hey, anyone want to run over to Fort Lauderdale and get a pic of this sculpture in the baggage claim area for this article?"
Photographer #1: "Screw that."
Photographer #2: "I ain't got time for that shiat."

/I've actually seen this thing many times.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: He must be a huge Alice In Chains fan.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: He must be a huge Alice In Chains fan.


Since I strolled in to make this comment.  I'll just post this and move on.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why is there a man sitting in a box at the Fort Lauderdale airport?

It's to prepare you for the plethora of "why the fark" visitors encounter in Florida.
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He's been there for farking *years*, people. I think he was there the last time I visited, circa 2010.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Would have been nice for the sharticle to include this:

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]


The actual article (https://www.miamiherald.com/news/cur​io​us305/article251953488.html ) did.  The submitter used the MSN reposting aggregating the herald article instead of the original.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you try to drink that airport hooch they make at the security gate.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
blogforarizona.netView Full Size


It's been done...
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Duane Hanson? Yep. I have actually seen some of this artists work in person. The realism is amazing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't Box Me In
Youtube 3Ol2rxnkW_w



From my solo LP, "2020"
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

corq: He's been there for farking *years*, people. I think he was there the last time I visited, circa 2010.


I think so as well.  The first time I was there, I had checked a bad and picked up right next to it.  Every subsequent time, I always did a carry-on but was with someone who checked a bag.  I remember telling someone who had never been there to not bother the guy in headphones when we got off the plane.  They looked at me like I was crazy but started laughing uncontrollably when they saw this thing.  Another thought it was an actor or something.

I also remember it never being in the same place in baggage claim.  I think they moved it around quite often for cleaning purposes.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Orlando airport has Hanson's "The Traveler" :
stuckattheairport.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Maybe he backsassed or backslided.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Why is there a man sitting inside a box in Fort Lauderdale's airport? Find out tonight on Sick, Sad World!"
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now this song is stuck in my head.

Alice In Chains - Man in the Box (Official Video)
Youtube TAqZb52sgpU
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why do I have to fix everything around here?

Florida: Why is there a man sitting inside a box in Fort Lauderdale's airport?  Florida.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He likes to dress casual, in faded jeans and a redish-pink shirt, and is always listening to a Walkman, a portable cassette player.

Yes, Walkmans are now such a relic of the past that articles feel the need to explain what they were.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"The better question is why aren't YOU sitting in a box?"  -Every Cat Ever
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UberDave: Miami Herald Editor: "Hey, anyone want to run over to Fort Lauderdale and get a pic of this sculpture in the baggage claim area for this article?"
Photographer #1: "Screw that."
Photographer #2: "I ain't got time for that shiat."

/I've actually seen this thing many times.


Newspapers still employ an editor?
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

xanadian: The_Sponge: He must be a huge Alice In Chains fan.

[Fark user image image 500x269]


Despite all his rage?
 
