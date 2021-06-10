 Skip to content
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😂😂😂😂
Something tells me this house was priced to sell for this very reason I'm betting
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks just like the one from yesterday.  Must be a new trend.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Shiny?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn right.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What would we do without TikTok?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: Wow, have you heard about this crazy house?!

Also TFA: *no pictures of house*
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My folks live up there so I get to see the house next to this place, IIRC they are both used as offices for Funland. One of them had a bunch of balls for a ball pit they had to clean when a kid peed in them and my one niece was rolling around in it. With things opening back up guess I will be taking my niece there a lot this year.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: What would we do without TikTok?


Oh no. Oh no. Oh no no no no.
 
mainsail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: TFA: Wow, have you heard about this crazy house?!

Also TFA: *no pictures of house*


Scroll down.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apple II Game: Sea Dragon (1982 Adventure International)
Youtube i_NP5tCeLV0
 
eagles95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bought house sight unseen? So you had damn near a million lying around for this?

/From Delaware
//Rehoboth real estate is insane
///Funland is pretty affordable though
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original headline is 12.5 words too long.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, Puff would be an excellent neighbor!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beach rental?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just a block from the beach though.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: Original headline is 12.5 words too long.


The fact that it's in Delaware kinda tells me everything I need to know.  They're not exactly "anti-business" there
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Se7en movie - Funny scene || Brad Pitt Gwyneth Paltrow Morgan Freeman
Youtube __OBBDQdSyY
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: Arkanaut: TFA: Wow, have you heard about this crazy house?!

Also TFA: *no pictures of house*

Scroll down.


Hmm, I got this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not going to fark around with this too much, since I'm on a work computer, but this is a first.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Google Streetview actually has a walk through of the place...
 
mrschwen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: mainsail: Arkanaut: TFA: Wow, have you heard about this crazy house?!

Also TFA: *no pictures of house*

Scroll down.

Hmm, I got this:
[Fark user image image 682x244]

I'm not going to fark around with this too much, since I'm on a work computer, but this is a first.


You aren't missing much. Its the standard article that quotes a ton of reddit comments.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

eagles95: Bought house sight unseen? So you had damn near a million lying around for this?

/From Delaware
//Rehoboth real estate is insane
///Funland is pretty affordable though


Rehoboth is nice.  It's like a less trashy version of Destin.  I'd put up with a Sea Dragon... I'd sit out back and eat Ritas and collect the change and phones that fall out of pockets.  I'd have an unofficial lost-and-found with a finder's fee.

/Yeah, I'd trash it up.
 
