(BBC)   The f***ing BBFC reckons a***hole people more likely to c***ing swear more often during their s***y everyday lives, but would still like their b***ard c****chfru*t to be protected for as long as possible, the w******ing q******f**ts   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
54
    More: Silly, Profanity, strong swear words, thirds of parents, strong swearing, third of people, year olds, Parents, strong language  
•       •       •

54 Comments     (+0 »)
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You want to know where I first heard most of the swear-words I know?
The primary school playground. Good luck protecting your little darlings' precious ears from other kids.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There was a house going up next door to Little Johnny's, and his grandmother thought he might learn something from watching the construction workers.

At the end of the day she asked "So what did you learn, Johnny?"

He said "You measure the door but the goddam thing still doesn't fit, so you have to shave a coont's hair off the son of a biatch."

Grandma said "Johnny! Fetch me a switch."

"fark you! That's the electrician's job!"
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parents wanted to protect children "for as long as possible" from swearing.

Censor language and sex organs and give a free pass to murder... You know, to prepare your kids for the exact opposite of what they're likely to directly encounter in their day to day lives.

And you wonder why our society is paranoid as fark of strangers murdering them while they either ragepost to incel boards or trawl for love online because corporatism stole their youth. It's because their parents didn't do their farking job of preparing them for day-to-day reality.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here, in context of the headline at TFA, thought that "BBFC" stood for "British Broadcasting F*cking Corporation."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obelix feels really left out of the Asterix ridden headline
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't give a rat fark if my kids 'swear.'  I just explain it will get them in trouble at school.  And that's on them.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF = Welcome to Florida, I thought.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: There was a house going up next door to Little Johnny's, and his grandmother thought he might learn something from watching the construction workers.

At the end of the day she asked "So what did you learn, Johnny?"

He said "You measure the door but the goddam thing still doesn't fit, so you have to shave a coont's hair off the son of a biatch."

Grandma said "Johnny! Fetch me a switch."

"fark you! That's the electrician's job!"


LOL
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: And here, in context of the headline at TFA, thought that "BBFC" stood for "British Broadcasting F*cking Corporation."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do they define as strong language?  I have a sneaking suspicion that racist, homophobic, and antireligious slurs are probably less likely.  People have a limited capacity for subjects that are taboo so the old body part/bodily function taboos might be falling to the wayside as cultural acceptance is on the rise.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, I've figured out all the censored words except the one that starts with Q.

I'm more of a Jeopardy! than Wheel of Fortune girl so little help?
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: WTF = Welcome to Florida, I thought.


I was told its, "Welcome to Fark"
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Okay, I've figured out all the censored words except the one that starts with Q.

I'm more of a Jeopardy! than Wheel of Fortune girl so little help?


I was wondering that myself.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Okay, I've figured out all the censored words except the one that starts with Q.

I'm more of a Jeopardy! than Wheel of Fortune girl so little help?


When I read Eric Clapton's autobiography there were several words I had to google. I don't think any of them started with a Q. We need a British Darker to translate.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Parents wanted to protect children "for as long as possible" from swearing.

Censor language and sex organs and give a free pass to murder... You know, to prepare your kids for the exact opposite of what they're likely to directly encounter in their day to day lives.

And you wonder why our society is paranoid as fark of strangers murdering them while they either ragepost to incel boards or trawl for love online because corporatism stole their youth. It's because their parents didn't do their farking job of preparing them for day-to-day reality.


Doesn't it just kill ya?
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: You want to know where I first heard most of the swear-words I know?
The primary school playground. Good luck protecting your little darlings' precious ears from other kids.


Yeah, my 9 year old son hears lots of swearing, except c**t so far, in school and not just the playground. He berates Mrs Expert and myself if we swear in front of him though, which is good. My 15 year old daughter swears like a trooper at home but never at school. Its all about parents educating their kids.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lefty248: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Okay, I've figured out all the censored words except the one that starts with Q.

I'm more of a Jeopardy! than Wheel of Fortune girl so little help?

When I read Eric Clapton's autobiography there were several words I had to google. I don't think any of them started with a Q. We need a British Darker to translate.


I beg your pardon?
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
or 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again Canuckistan has Britain's back on this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

'To be f**kin' fair.'
'F**kin' fair.'
♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
'F**KIN' FAAAAAAAAAAAIIIIIR!!!
♫ ♫ ♫ ♫
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: xanadian: And here, in context of the headline at TFA, thought that "BBFC" stood for "British Broadcasting F*cking Corporation."

[Fark user image 800x469]


BBC? Remember, folks, safe search before you google that one or you might see some things...
media.australian.museumView Full Size
 
gamergirl23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We just taught ours that people will judge you for your lack of self control if you swear where it's inappropriate, like at school.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: lefty248: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Okay, I've figured out all the censored words except the one that starts with Q.

I'm more of a Jeopardy! than Wheel of Fortune girl so little help?

When I read Eric Clapton's autobiography there were several words I had to google. I don't think any of them started with a Q. We need a British Darker to translate.

I beg your pardon?
[i.guim.co.uk image 333x333]


He can translate for me any day.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: I Ate Shergar: You want to know where I first heard most of the swear-words I know?
The primary school playground. Good luck protecting your little darlings' precious ears from other kids.

Yeah, my 9 year old son hears lots of swearing, except c**t so far, in school and not just the playground. He berates Mrs Expert and myself if we swear in front of him though, which is good. My 15 year old daughter swears like a trooper at home but never at school. Its all about parents educating their kids.


CSB

My step-son was promoted to Magnet class in his public school system. Issue was, the only school in the district was at least 10 miles away. The only busing system they could offer us was he would take a local High School bus to the high school, then from there take a van-bus to the elementary that was 10 miles away. Did I mention he was 8 years old?

So the first day, he comes home I asked how his day was.

"It was f"cking fine"

I was stunned. He had never used that word before.

"where did you learn that word?"

"on the bus. those high school boys sure know a lot of them, I couldn't remember them all. I can't wait to tell mom!"

and thus, the start of my step-sons, added vocabulary.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Swearing?  OK, so long as you're creative about it....
South Park - Uncle Fucker Song HD
Youtube VsMcdEswK8k
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: BBC? Remember, folks, safe search before you google that one or you might see some things...


My home PC safe search is always turned off.
My work PC safe search is always turned on.

safety first!
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Salmon: WTF = Welcome to Florida, I thought.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Farking Gordon Ramsay farking unavailable for farking comment

/ya berks
 
Slypork
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

koder: Parents wanted to protect children "for as long as possible" from swearing.

Censor language and sex organs and give a free pass to murder... You know, to prepare your kids for the exact opposite of what they're likely to directly encounter in their day to day lives.

And you wonder why our society is paranoid as fark of strangers murdering them while they either ragepost to incel boards or trawl for love online because corporatism stole their youth. It's because their parents didn't do their farking job of preparing them for day-to-day reality.


George Carlin-Fucking and Killing
Youtube qNLOXJw0aUU

NSFW language, obviously.

Growing up, my parents didn't swear a lot in the house. Damn and hell and an occasional shiat but never the F-word. Obviously I knew all the words but never said them around my folks.

When I got back from basic training I was talking with my dad and said, "I couldn't farking believe it..." and paused in shock with how easily the word came out. He looked at me and said, "That's OK, just don't say that in front of your mother."

Later I was talking with my mom and said, "Then this farking guy..." and stopped myself. She said, "That's OK, just don't say that in front of your father." Great interpersonal communication skills, folks.

I tried really hard not to swear in front of my kids. Not out of any puritanical or repressive reason, but because I didn't think it was necessary to express myself that way. I had a strong enough vocabulary to get my point across without resorting to those words. My wife was a bit more lax in her language (i.e. swearing like Joe Pesci in Goodfellas), but still tried to tone it down when the kids were in earshot. The hardest part was when I was driving. I turned into Yosemite Sam just to avoid swearing in front of a 4 year old.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: You want to know where I first heard most of the swear-words I know?
The primary school playground. Good luck protecting your little darlings' precious ears from other kids.


Was it from the cops or from Child Protective Services "reminding" you about your court-order to stay 1000 feet away from primary schools?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I remember as a 7th grader riding in the back of the bus to school and someone wrote on the back of the seat, "Steve is a scumbag"

I had never heard that term before so I asked my friend Kenny who was sitting next to me.

"Oh..that's a piece of rubber that fits over your penis so that you don't ejaculate into a woman."

Now, I'm really confused.

"I don't get it Kenny, how does it stay on"


and thus, my sex education started.  I learned more from my friends in school then I did at home with the parents.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
came for semprini, leaving satisfied
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is it still OK to swear on a Bible?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Serving Glasgow and the Gaelic Speaking North with swear words done right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: My step-son was promoted to Magnet class


How do those classes f*cking work?
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [pics.me.me image 500x416]


Reported.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Okay, I've figured out all the censored words except the one that starts with Q.

I'm more of a Jeopardy! than Wheel of Fortune girl so little help?


Honestly I just hit Q and followed up with a whole bunch of asterisks for no reason.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lefty248: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Okay, I've figured out all the censored words except the one that starts with Q.

I'm more of a Jeopardy! than Wheel of Fortune girl so little help?

I was wondering that myself.


Quimmerfarts.

I'm reasonable certain on the first and last parts, but the bit in the middle is a bit of a kludge.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

xanadian: steklo: My step-son was promoted to Magnet class

How do those classes f*cking work?


heh heh  fell for that one, hook, line and sinker....
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Monty Python - I Bet You They Won't Play This Song...
Youtube WTzM3NnjUuw
 
patrick767
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
people more likely to c***ing swear more often

Wait... what "ing" word fits here? Sorry, it's early for me, but this looks like incorrect usage of c***, subby.

/ this is important!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bondith: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/WTzM3Nnj​Uuw]


That brings back memories.

I remember getting the album home and putting it on for the first time. I wasn't expecting so many songs....

"Finland, Finland, Finland, the country I most want to be...."
 
lefty248
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: lefty248: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Okay, I've figured out all the censored words except the one that starts with Q.

I'm more of a Jeopardy! than Wheel of Fortune girl so little help?

When I read Eric Clapton's autobiography there were several words I had to google. I don't think any of them started with a Q. We need a British Darker to translate.

I beg your pardon?
[i.guim.co.uk image 333x333]


My apologies, it was unintentional. Should have been Farker.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've been bingeing Taskmaster lately (All the episodes are on Youtube, highly recommended) and I get a kick out of how differently the Brits handle swearing, nudity and the like.  They get away with language that couldn't be remotely broadcast and situations there's no way would ever be on 'Murcan TV (Look up the quick change task in season 7) but it feels so much more natural and normal than virtually anything on our side of the pond.
 
wild9
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I just had to explain, time and place. If you can't figure that out, you don't need to be cursing yet.
 
lefty248
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: I've been bingeing Taskmaster lately (All the episodes are on Youtube, highly recommended) and I get a kick out of how differently the Brits handle swearing, nudity and the like.  They get away with language that couldn't be remotely broadcast and situations there's no way would ever be on 'Murcan TV (Look up the quick change task in season 7) but it feels so much more natural and normal than virtually anything on our side of the pond.


I believe that John Cleese the first person to say f*** on British television.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

koder: Censor language and sex organs and give a free pass to murder... You know, to prepare your kids for the exact opposite of what they're likely to directly encounter in their day to day lives.


Does not apply to posters on the Politics Tab, whose odds of encountering sex organs and getting murdered are about equal.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

patrick767: people more likely to c***ing swear more often

Wait... what "ing" word fits here? Sorry, it's early for me, but this looks like incorrect usage of c***, subby.

/ this is important!


Yes, it is c**t. Works really well with -ing on it, you can really growl the word and it ramps up the offensiveness.

For example, "Just start you c**ting motherf**cking car".

Not words I have uttered myself, of course...
 
