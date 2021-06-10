 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   Falsely calling 911 on your neighbors leading to a botched drug raid that leaves both of them and their dog dead and a SWAT cop paralyzed? That's ....Really she gets just three years in jail for all THAT?   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
So any asshole can phone in swat, to kill their neighbors, that's comforting. Why would anybody want to defund that?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I mean...

It should be more... BUUUUUT... there are multiple cops who should get life here.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Help 911. This is an emergency. A fat whiny man with orange spray on tan, bad toupee, and tiny hands is threatening over 300 million lives. He is already responsible for nearly 100k deaths due to criminal negligence and can be found funneling money for terrorists. He can usually be found at Mar a Lago golf course. He is probably high and is also holding my 25 year old daughter against her will. Send SWAT and back up!
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I hope the deceased's family sue this woman and the police department right out of existence. This was an execution. They should all get the Cersei Lannister shame walk treatment for life.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

leviosaurus: I hope the deceased's family sue this woman and the police department right out of existence. This was an execution. They should all get the Cersei Lannister shame walk treatment for life.


They should all get broken on the wheel, but Justice will take what it can get.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*starts looking up still-living exes*

"Hello, 911? Um...."
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she got twice the recommendation

so consider that. the judge went above and beyond to give her as much time as he could and it was still only this
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops were corrupt and shiatty, some of them black cops. This whole race thing has muddled the fact that it hasn't actually been about race - abusive state agents are abusive. 

The idiot Leftists have been ushering in the very abuses they claim to be against.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a just world, Garcia would have gotten 70 years for each homeowner killed, 20 years for the dog killed, 30 years for the man paralyzed, and 20 years for intentional misuse of 9-1-1 for a total of 210 years with eligibility for parole after serving 70 years on good behavior.

Each cop involved in the raid should be convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter and one act of animal cruelty and sentenced accordingly.

We need to stop filling for-profit prisons with petty drug dealers and undocumented immigrants and use the prisons for what they were intended for - removing violent, dangerous individuals from the community for the protection and safety of the community.
 
zez [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Patricia Ann Garcia, 53, pleaded guilty in March to placing several erroneous 911 calls on Jan. 8, 2019, in which she falsely accusing her neighbors Dennis Tuttle"

Well there's your problem

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can the police just kill people without having to drink hemlock for failure?

Socrates managed not to kill a bunch of people and he still had to.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dadoody: The cops were corrupt and shiatty, some of them black cops. This whole race thing has muddled the fact that it hasn't actually been about race - abusive state agents are abusive. 

The idiot Leftists have been ushering in the very abuses they claim to be against.


Heh.
Sooooo, what you're saying is that because some Black officers are part of police departments there's no systemic racism problem among the many others.

Oooookaaaaay
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The raid was three weeks after the 911 call, and there was no investigation of the subjects in the interim? That's one hell of a backlog.

I'd say the false 911 calls are this lady's crime, but the raid? That's all on the cops, not her.

/I think Chuck and Flav had a song about it years ago. 3 weeks is truly a joke
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is disgusting how the police twisted this home invasion plus double murder over the days and months following.

Farking murderers.

Oh and I think the woman's sentence was fair, given that the actual warrant came as a result of a lying pig and his co-conspirators.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bruscar: In a just world, Garcia would have gotten 70 years for each homeowner killed, 20 years for the dog killed, 30 years for the man paralyzed, and 20 years for intentional misuse of 9-1-1 for a total of 210 years with eligibility for parole after serving 70 years on good behavior.

Each cop involved in the raid should be convicted of 2 counts of manslaughter and one act of animal cruelty and sentenced accordingly.

We need to stop filling for-profit prisons with petty drug dealers and undocumented immigrants and use the prisons for what they were intended for - removing violent, dangerous individuals from the community for the protection and safety of the community.


Cold comfort - but the cop who was responsible for the raid is getting charged with two counts of murder.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dadoody: The cops were corrupt and shiatty, some of them black cops. This whole race thing has muddled the fact that it hasn't actually been about race - abusive state agents are abusive. 

The idiot Leftists have been ushering in the very abuses they claim to be against.


Sometimes it's about race. This wasn't one of those times. Doesn't mean it's never about race when it very often is.

There is a SHIAT-TON of evidence of cops all over the world treating people of different races unevenly. Don't pretend that doesn't exist just because this one case is not about that.
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
which also left five officers injured, one of whom is now a paraplegic

These idiots shot themselves
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So no undercover buy or actual evidence for a raid? Pretty sure that's a few million to the estate of the dead homeowners if you go by the Taylor case. 5 cops injured, one paralysed. shiat what the hell happened? Home owners opened fire and the PD lit the house up shooting themselves in the process? If they actually were violent drug dealers on a legit raid that's a total failure. Seems like this tactic is shiatty even with criminals.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schlubbe: The raid was three weeks after the 911 call, and there was no investigation of the subjects in the interim? That's one hell of a backlog.

I'd say the false 911 calls are this lady's crime, but the raid? That's all on the cops, not her.

/I think Chuck and Flav had a song about it years ago. 3 weeks is truly a joke


Had the same reaction, was about to post the same. 3 weeks is way beyond "It's an emergency, bust down the door!" The cops planned this, made up false testimony and more.

I mean, if we want to codify into law that calling the police the same as calling a hit from the mob, sure, yea.
Seems like maybe the legal system would not want to admit that out loud though.

The officers in this case need to go away for a lot longer than this lady.


/The real lesson here, is do not under any circumstances, no matter how in the right you are... piss off your neighbors.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Help 911. This is an emergency. A fat whiny man with orange spray on tan, bad toupee, and tiny hands is threatening over 300 million lives. He is already responsible for nearly 100k deaths due to criminal negligence and can be found funneling money for terrorists. He can usually be found at Mar a Lago golf course. He is probably high and is also holding my 25 year old daughter against her will. Send SWAT and back up!


Let us know if the Secret Service shows up at your house ;)
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: So any asshole can phone in swat, to kill their neighbors, that's comforting. Why would anybody want to defund that?


Yeah it's a mystery.

Why is swatting something that is possible ibly in USA?

Really, why?

I live in Denmark, if I did the same, what do you think would happen?

We both know the answer.
 
Cndn Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: *starts looking up still-living exes*

"Hello, 911? Um...."


Uhhhhh....how many of your exes are dead?

Depending on your answer, it might be something we should be concerned about.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dadoody: The cops were corrupt and shiatty, some of them black cops. This whole race thing has muddled the fact that it hasn't actually been about race - abusive state agents are abusive. 

The idiot Leftists have been ushering in the very abuses they claim to be against.


You call people idiots?

Dude, you don't really sound very smart.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Lambskincoat: So any asshole can phone in swat, to kill their neighbors, that's comforting. Why would anybody want to defund that?

Yeah it's a mystery.

Why is swatting something that is possible ibly in USA?

Really, why?

I live in Denmark, if I did the same, what do you think would happen?

We both know the answer.


Because us cops are murderers, not policemen.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReaverZ: which also left five officers injured, one of whom is now a paraplegic

These idiots shot themselves


It would be best if true, because it would highlight the problem.
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racist cops killing citizens for sport now.   It's payback time and they will shoot first and ask if you woke second.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: *starts looking up still-living exes*

"Hello, 911? Um...."


"still living exes" is a rather ominous turn of phrase.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Guess I better keep a good relationship with the people that live near me if this is a thing now. The local PD knows I own firearms due to the tax stamp items and the federal paperwork. Wouldn't want them to come in guns blazing because I cut down a tree on a neighbor's property accidentally or some other redneck thing.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bslim: Dadoody: The cops were corrupt and shiatty, some of them black cops. This whole race thing has muddled the fact that it hasn't actually been about race - abusive state agents are abusive. 

The idiot Leftists have been ushering in the very abuses they claim to be against.

Heh.
Sooooo, what you're saying is that because some Black officers are part of police departments there's no systemic racism problem among the many others.

Oooookaaaaay

Well, this was a POC using Biden's office as a way to get rid of white folk.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe I missed it, but who "injured" the cops?
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The shooting started when one of the home owners went for a one of the swat guys guns? I think that translates to "unarmed homeowners." And they found a "white powder" that could be drugs... soooo they haven't bothered to test it yet?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This story is just another big W for the clusterfark that is The War on DrugsTM
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: The raid was three weeks after the 911 call, and there was no investigation of the subjects in the interim? That's one hell of a backlog.

I'd say the false 911 calls are this lady's crime, but the raid? That's all on the cops, not her.

/I think Chuck and Flav had a song about it years ago. 3 weeks is truly a joke


Umm...I believe the "lit the match...responsible for who dies in the fire" rules for culpability apply here.
 
chewd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The fact that one false phone call to the police is all it takes to get a whole family murdered in their own home says a lot about the state of our policing.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Imagine being that bad at your job. You can't
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dadoody: The cops were corrupt and shiatty, some of them black cops. This whole race thing has muddled the fact that it hasn't actually been about race - abusive state agents are abusive. 

The idiot Leftists have been ushering in the very abuses they claim to be against.


So it's not about race? Not about multi-decade effort by nazis to infiltrate law enforcement that the FBI tried to blow the whistle on 13 years ago (which led to deafening shrieks of concern by the GOPers so that nothing was done)?

Okay then. Name the last time someone who wasn't black was summarily murdered by cops who weren't white. Since it's not a racist thing, you shouldn't have to go back more than a handful of nationally-recognized such events before statistically it was a black cop murdering a white kid.
 
covfefe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

snowshovel: Bslim: Dadoody: The cops were corrupt and shiatty, some of them black cops. This whole race thing has muddled the fact that it hasn't actually been about race - abusive state agents are abusive.

The idiot Leftists have been ushering in the very abuses they claim to be against.

Heh.
Sooooo, what you're saying is that because some Black officers are part of police departments there's no systemic racism problem among the many others.

Oooookaaaaay

Well, this was a POC using Biden's office as a way to get rid of white folk.


A computer is going to take your job very soon at this rate.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Schlubbe: The raid was three weeks after the 911 call, and there was no investigation of the subjects in the interim? That's one hell of a backlog.

I'd say the false 911 calls are this lady's crime, but the raid? That's all on the cops, not her.

/I think Chuck and Flav had a song about it years ago. 3 weeks is truly a joke

Umm...I believe the "lit the match...responsible for who dies in the fire" rules for culpability apply here.


Only to a point. Fire is inanimate, cops have procedures (lots of them) and should be making rational decisions which there is no evidence of here. Yes this whole thing wouldn't have happened without the idiot and criminal neighbour but there are a lot of humans who made a lot of decisions and broke a lot of rules between the neighbour and the victims.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dadoody: The cops were corrupt and shiatty, some of them black cops. This whole race thing has muddled the fact that it hasn't actually been about race - abusive state agents are abusive. 

The idiot Leftists have been ushering in the very abuses they claim to be against.


This has nothing to do with your paranoid spectrum-identity politics.
Get therapy.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zez: "Patricia Ann Garcia, 53, pleaded guilty in March to placing several erroneous 911 calls on Jan. 8, 2019, in which she falsely accusing her neighbors Dennis Tuttle"

Well there's your problem

[miro.medium.com image 585x293]


I literally just bought that movie on DVD like yesterday.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bibliophile42: The shooting started when one of the home owners went for a one of the swat guys guns? I think that translates to "unarmed homeowners." And they found a "white powder" that could be drugs... soooo they haven't bothered to test it yet?


There were no cameras in the home and this is basically on the word of the police... who been very... trustworthy in this case... but the related stories say that basically:

The broke the door down and immediately shot and killed the pit bull. This gave the male owner time to come  around with a .357 handgun and shoot the entry officer. Then the woman was "making a move for his shotgun" of the downed officer, so presumably after he shot their dog he shot her too. I'm sure he pinky swears that's the whole unembellished truth.
 
Peki
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh that karmic balance tho....

FTFA: The botched raid-which also left five officers injured, one of whom is now a paraplegic-also caused the Houston Police Department to investigate the entire narcotics division responsible for the raid, exposing extensive corruption within its ranks that ended with 12 current and former officers being indicted.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hello DEA? I totally saw mexican cartels bring in at least a ton of pure cocaine into mar-a-lago.
 
Fissile
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: So any asshole can phone in swat, to kill their neighbors, that's comforting. Why would anybody want to defund that?


There's got to be more to this story.  Like the cops were looking to kill these people for some other reason?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Ketchuponsteak: Lambskincoat: So any asshole can phone in swat, to kill their neighbors, that's comforting. Why would anybody want to defund that?

Yeah it's a mystery.

Why is swatting something that is possible ibly in USA?

Really, why?

I live in Denmark, if I did the same, what do you think would happen?

We both know the answer.

Because us cops are murderers, not policemen.


Some of them it seems.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dadoody: The cops were corrupt and shiatty, some of them black cops. This whole race thing has muddled the fact that it hasn't actually been about race - abusive state agents are abusive. 

The idiot Leftists have been ushering in the very abuses they claim to be against.


As long as we cover up the extreme white supremacy, right?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: IamTomJoad: Schlubbe: The raid was three weeks after the 911 call, and there was no investigation of the subjects in the interim? That's one hell of a backlog.

I'd say the false 911 calls are this lady's crime, but the raid? That's all on the cops, not her.

/I think Chuck and Flav had a song about it years ago. 3 weeks is truly a joke

Umm...I believe the "lit the match...responsible for who dies in the fire" rules for culpability apply here.

Only to a point. Fire is inanimate, cops have procedures (lots of them) and should be making rational decisions which there is no evidence of here. Yes this whole thing wouldn't have happened without the idiot and criminal neighbour but there are a lot of humans who made a lot of decisions and broke a lot of rules between the neighbour and the victims.


This. Responsible parties are supposed to have systems and mentalities in place that stop random idiots from using the system as a weapon.
The idiot woman, while reprehensible, is a risk they should have taken into account and calculated for.
Instead, they stupidly decided her unsupported lies were a "good tip" and manufactured evidence to support carrying out a raid. She bears maybe 5% of the fault here, and 95% goes to the authorities - it is their charge to know better, and operate above the board.
Nobody is that easily duped unless they consciously WANT to be.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fissile: Lambskincoat: So any asshole can phone in swat, to kill their neighbors, that's comforting. Why would anybody want to defund that?

There's got to be more to this story.  Like the cops were looking to kill these people for some other reason?


HPD is lazy as fark and looking to justify their expenses in the wake of a movement by HFD to peg their pay rate to the police's.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Peki: Oh that karmic balance tho....

FTFA: The botched raid-which also left five officers injured, one of whom is now a paraplegic-also caused the Houston Police Department to investigate the entire narcotics division responsible for the raid, exposing extensive corruption within its ranks that ended with 12 current and former officers being indicted.


There is no justice, just us
 
Insain2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe she was just a tad bit pissed cause they let there Dog shat on her lawn one time too many.......????

My idiot neighbors have a dog that never comes to my house to shat on my lawn....he has his own 5 acres of his own to shat on.....!!!!!
 
