(Yahoo)   That's a lot of lube   (yahoo.com) divider line
7
7 Comments
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well,... somewhere a bird sanctuary needs to be invaded.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I am extremely disappointed in the lack of a plethora of dildos and barrels of lubricant in that article
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Grand jury charges KY official and his wife in alleged scheme to overpay her $365,000

Fark user imageView Full Size


For some strange reason an image of these two came to mind.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pheelix: Grand jury charges KY official and his wife in alleged scheme to overpay her $365,000

[Fark user image 510x316]

For some strange reason an image of these two came to mind.


That image is like a set up for ... a turtle and a wax figure go to a bar.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Am I the only person who calls that stuff "Kentucky jelly."
 
August11
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I read the article. I think the Hogans are going to have matching jumpsuits.

And I was shocked to learn they're Republicans.
 
