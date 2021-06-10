 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Victoria News)   Small group of Indigenous drummers gathers at water's edge in remembrance of 215 children found buried at Kamloops Residential School. As the group drums, killer whales appear and pay their respects   (vicnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

388 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2021 at 4:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"During the time of the great sickness, seven Kwakwakaʼwakw men...."

mediacloud.theweek.comView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "During the time of the great sickness, seven Kwakwakaʼwakw men...."

[mediacloud.theweek.com image 850x478]


I'm so going to hell for laughing at that.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No subby, they came to find out who the fark was making that god awful noise and then saw humans being weird and watched for a bit before becoming bored and going away
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They really came to see if any food was available. If they were along the shore line they would have been an underwater band...Killer Whales don't fark around!
 
Ishkur
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Would you guys please keep it down? You're scaring the fish."
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Also, article really should have taken a good, long look at their headline before publishing.
Whales appear during Indigenous ceremony for 215 children in Campbell River
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
...author....

/ speaking of proofreading....
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.