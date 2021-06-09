 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   There's a reason they aren't called 'Smart Boys'   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
For all the seemingly ruggedness and boasting about independence and freedom these guys complain A LOT!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
GIVE ME LIBERTY OR GIVE ME A LOW BOND AND NO PRISON SENTENCE!
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The FBI visits you and you post on social media that you're going to seek retribution against snitches.

I mean...

Well. I will say...

It's just...

Wow.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm in my third judicial round of cookies hearings with that website.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Circusdog320: For all the seemingly ruggedness and boasting about independence and freedom these guys complain A LOT!


No doubt they're the same people who have a year's worth of food and ammo in the basement but couldn't go six weeks without a haircut
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man Gets Schooled By Anti-Fascism Sign
Youtube Ylfto5YnOww
 
phishrace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well the Boys part is right. That's about the intellect level of most of them.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pop quiz ,hotshot:   The Apocalypse has hit and the only way that you and your family can survive is if you shut the f*ck up and stop whining for 5 goddamn minutes. GO!
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"As commenters responded, Worrell added: "It's a simple case of a butt hurt pu**y ass biatch that thought they could F**k with someone with some dumb bullshiat!! They are about to get educated in 'real life."

-this person is 49
-the last nine words of his quote are full of so much irony that it almost clogged my heart.

You're going to jail bozo, lots of genuinely tough folks in there will get you all caught up on "real life"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm currently being monitored every three months following cancer surgery in 2019. One way I will avoid stress over this is by, you know, NOT COMMITTING farking FELONIES.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The only thing that should be waiting for the Proud Boys is a short drop and a sudden stop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.