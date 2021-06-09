 Skip to content
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
mid-page ad was for 'vintage leather bags'
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Don't care, touched boobies.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rga184
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, so there's a Facebook group with thousands of followers that say it's real?  Must be real then.  Also, by that criterion, autism after vaccines is real.

And a plastic surgeon that makes a living off higher YouTube or instagram hits?  I'm sure he's not just wanting to make a video go viral.

Here's the deal:  I don't like implants.  I think they look bad.  I think they are an unnecessary risk (however minimal, but unnecessary).  If women want to get them, it's their life and their body, but I'm certainly not among the people encouraging it.  Point is, I'm not pro-implant or defending the industry.  I am also not saying that this illness isn't real.  But some botoxed asshole saying it is real isn't evidence that it's real.

You know what's evidence that it's real?  Actual evidence.  Give me studies, p values, pathophysiology.  Don't give me some celeb surgeon on Instagram and a Facebook group.

\ I don't care that much about implants.
\\ somebody I know fot what is likely a case of viral induced tinnitus and now she's telling everybody that the COVID vaccine caused it.
\\\ and of course, there's a Facebook group.  I'm just sick of the idiocy.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We have know about this since the 80's, some people are a allergic to silicone shoved in their bodies and they can and do rupture.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bre*st Implants

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"...tend to reveal themselves slowly when they do. Pain, inflammation, skin rashes, hair loss, brain fog, joint aches, digestive issues and fatigue ..."

I think I have BII too.  Or maybe it's just aging.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think getting breast implants in the first place is a big hint that something might be up with you mentally.

(Not 100%, I can think of some legitimate reasons, just don't feel they are terribly common.)
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Bre*st Implants

[Fark user image 220x236] [View Full Size image _x_]


Pretty sure Pink does not have implants, or the smallest ones that would be installed.
I dated a girl and she said said she is getting over the surgery for her implants, I said are you preparing?  She said no just got them, she was a small B-cup. She was super skinny and did not want to look fake, said she was as flat a boy before.
She must have been less than this lady before when started, she said you could see her ribs where her boobs were.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
