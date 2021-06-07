 Skip to content
 
(Streetsblog)   Park Slope invites hammers to help with nail problem, claims to be surprised at result   (nyc.streetsblog.org) divider line
19
    More: Obvious, Business improvement district, Want, Sting, The Police, The Delivery, delivery cyclists, e-bikes, delivery riders  
1159 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Jun 2021 at 6:31 AM



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You had a problem so you called the cops, and now you have 2 problems.

It's somewhat frustrating, the incredibly slow pace at which people come to realize this.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey, nobody even got shot or beaten into a coma. Big improvement there.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Caserta said that the BID is going to try communicating directly with the delivery riders themselves in an effort to avoid involving the NYPD in the issue."

Also maybe you should have done that first before involving the farking cops.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"forced to travel faster and at higher speeds."

I just want to thank this guy for not saying "rate of speed" like a tool would.
 
Eravior
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, the right people were called for the right job? And the caller was surprised it worked out well?
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"We've asked the police not to not to come back next week, because it just wasn't effective, and was causing problems," Park Slope Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District Executive Director Mark Caserta told Streetsblog on Monday

Don't stand, don't stand so, don't stand so close to me?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sometimes people don't think. Do you like to have food delivered quickly, for a reasonable price? Maybe you shouldn't go after the guys who deliver it on bikes. Those guys have to contend with 2 ton deathmobiles driven by people who are giving 99% of their concentration to their phones.
 
sleze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If they are speeding, the cops ARE the right people to call.  Or we could put speed bumps in the road.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Seriously, what did they expect the police to do?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Speeding? What were they doing 7 over in a 25mph zone? On a bike? Helmets? You don't want to wear one on that soft vulnerable melon on your shoulders, fine by me, you belong dead.

Call it what it is, a Karen incident.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Sometimes people don't think. Do you like to have food delivered quickly, for a reasonable price? Maybe you shouldn't go after the guys who deliver it on bikes. Those guys have to contend with 2 ton deathmobiles driven by people who are giving 99% of their concentration to their phones.


I wanted to write a thoughtful reply to this, but I'm driving and can only give it 99% of my attention.
 
jimjays
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: "forced to travel faster and at higher speeds."

I just want to thank this guy for not saying "rate of speed" like a tool would.


I'll join you in that. It's as obnoxious as "at that point in time," as if they're clarifying they don't mean at that point in space.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
malicious compliance.  they don't like being asked to do work and will make sure you never ask them again
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Sometimes people don't think. Do you like to have food delivered quickly, for a reasonable price? Maybe you shouldn't go after the guys who deliver it on bikes. Those guys have to contend with 2 ton deathmobiles driven by people who are giving 99% of their concentration to their phones.


Maybe people are tired of getting killed by murder cyclists.

In this area (DC, NoVA), the murder cyclists are the entitled wastes of flesh on the trails.  How to smack those arrogant, privileged wankers down without penalizing the folks just trying to make a living is a bit of a conundrum.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Want the cyclists to stop?

Hammer time.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: malicious compliance.  they don't like being asked to do work and will make sure you never ask them again


Given the way the folks who live in that neighborhood will go three sides around the barn to avoid taxes, issuing tickets is economic necessity.

The magic of the free market says that the ridiculously wealthy of Park Slope should pay out of pocket to have nice, gentle people stand on the street politely saying "Wouldn't it be nice if you slowed down a little?"  Then the bike delivery people could ignore the paid help, too.
 
HumanFly
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That is not the correct nomenclature. Park Asian American, please
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A little bit of fishing line run between two light poles, going across the street would have solved the problem
 
jimjays
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: malicious compliance.  they don't like being asked to do work and will make sure you never ask them again


You're probably right. But we can never discount the factor of trying to impress a cute waitress with the manliness of a group of cops armed with mace, tasers, guns....confronting immigrants armed with electric bikes and small bags of food.
 
