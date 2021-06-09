 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Ninth largest fire in Arizona history prompts town to declare an emergency. And then approve fireworks   (pinalcentral.com) divider line
14
    More: Facepalm, Fire, Pinal County, Arizona, Gila County, Arizona, area fire districts, Spread Toolkit, Combustion, New York State Route 194, Fire department  
•       •       •

307 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2021 at 11:27 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A majority crazy republicans county  supervisors asking for federal money and creating the ability to get more is on brand.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Arizona's IQ can be calculated by adding the  shoe size of its every citizen, then dividing by the population.
/js
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Arizona's IQ can be calculated by adding the  shoe size of its every citizen, then dividing by the population.
/js


Oh come on.

That's generous.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What safer time to set off fireworks than after everything has burned down?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

a far candle: What safer time to set off fireworks than after everything has burned down?


Username....
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I Was in the House When the House Burned Down
Youtube 9uH1okbICrw
 
mikalmd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Of course they did .. They're still counting election votes so don't expect to much from them ..
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can't be the ninth largest if Arizona is always on fire, technically speaking.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I see the problem. They put the penal supervisors in charge of the fireworks regulation. They should be in charge of urinals and condom distribution.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I fully endorse and support this action. Burn, baby, burn!
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sparkler fun!
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The damage these fires can do is really scary. If I were a forest in Arizona, I'd be petrified.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.