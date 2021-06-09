 Skip to content
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Officials in Northern California rescued the man who said he had been trapped inside a large fan at a vineyard for two days.

I bet at some point during those two days, the shiat hit the....well, you know.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How much meth does it take to consider climbing into an isolated farming structure? This much my friends!
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who is the man that would risk his neck for a vineyard fan?
Shaft!
Can ya dig it?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

brap: Who is the man that would risk his neck for a vineyard fan?
Shaft!
Can ya dig it?


That joke blows!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let me guess, this guy has prior arrests for copper theft?

/tweakers gonna theft
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Teri Hatcher, Tango & Cash
//Wouldn't mind being stuck in her fan
 
drayno76
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is not how you go about opening an OnlyFans site.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment," the statement said. "After a thorough investigation, which revealed the farm equipment wasn't antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery."

This paragraph cracked me up.

Total meth-tery, indeed.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hello Darkness, My Left Leg...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "The man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment," the statement said. "After a thorough investigation, which revealed the farm equipment wasn't antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery."

This paragraph cracked me up.



Same.

That was some perfectly bone-dry humor on the writer's part.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Leave him alone, he was in the grapes of meth.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.