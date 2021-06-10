 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Emu on the loose in B.C. finally captured, manages to escape once again. Doug inconsolable   (cbc.ca) divider line
14
    More: Silly, The Time, Bird, Morris Day, Emu, Jungle Love, Dora the Explorer, Jesse Johnson, Jerk Out  
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't anyone think of the crossword puzzles?
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
an emu at an airport?

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In my headcannon The wife Emu has a side hustle selling Avon and other crap.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Side note: What in the bloody hell is going on with all these car insurance companies trying to outdo each other with wacky advertising that they think is entertaining? Stahp it
 
alice_600
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

berylman: Side note: What in the bloody hell is going on with all these car insurance companies trying to outdo each other with wacky advertising that they think is entertaining? Stahp it


It's call advertising...so you remember it and talk about it to other people... Duh...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

berylman: Side note: What in the bloody hell is going on with all these car insurance companies trying to outdo each other with wacky advertising that they think is entertaining? Stahp it


Insurance commercials are the worst.  They tell you NOTHING about the product, they just tell a joke and then deliver their trademark.

Their product wouldn't sell any other way.

Well, there's that, and they've managed to make purchasing their products legally mandatory.

/fkkn speculators
//don't get me started
///fk, too late
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This bird is my spirit animal for 2021

'You are safe here at the airport, flightless bird. Please stay and ride our planes'

Fark user imageView Full Size


How about No?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
<sigh>

I came in to make you lol.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bughunter: berylman: Side note: What in the bloody hell is going on with all these car insurance companies trying to outdo each other with wacky advertising that they think is entertaining? Stahp it

Insurance commercials are the worst.  They tell you NOTHING about the product, they just tell a joke and then deliver their trademark.

Their product wouldn't sell any other way.

Well, there's that, and they've managed to make purchasing their products legally mandatory.

/fkkn speculators
//don't get me started
///fk, too late


I don't know about you guys, but the Liberty Mutual commercials make me never want to use them for insurance.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

alice_600: berylman: Side note: What in the bloody hell is going on with all these car insurance companies trying to outdo each other with wacky advertising that they think is entertaining? Stahp it

It's call advertising...so you remember it and talk about it to other people... Duh...


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


And yet the one time they actually went viral, they shiatcanned their mascot.

Marketers are either very dumb or calculating evil geniuses who want to annoy people en masse.
 
minorshan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wish I wasn't posting from a phone so I could Photoshop this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

But with a leaping Emu. Please use your imagination.

/even as Jr. High kid I rolled my eyes when people cheered and clapped at the end of that movie in theaters
//they can't hear you
///but I liked it at the time, which is probably Michael Jackson's fault
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Rod Hull And Emu - How To Groom An Emu
Youtube 3De6sBNyoq8
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
89 Stick-Up Kid:

I don't know about you guys, but the Liberty Mutual commercials make me never want to use them for insurance.

I completely agree. It's as if Liberty Mutual created a parody of a clever commercial campaign just to piss on those who attempted to create a genuinely clever campaign. (I miss the GEICO cavemen.)
I don't see what companies expect to gain when they create an advertising campaign that causes people to viscerally hate them. "Remembering the ad" doesn't help if it also makes you hate the company that authorized it.
For that reason, I still refuse to eat at Hardee's / Carl Jr's. Several years ago Hardee's created a series of commercials featuring the visuals and the audio of people chomping on hamburgers. Eww.

Progressive and "Flo" can go to hell, too.
 
