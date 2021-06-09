 Skip to content
(CNN)   Arsenic and old rice   (cnn.com) divider line
Buzzerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA's headline really misses the point of the entire article.  Beech-Nut is not only recalling this batch of baby food; they're getting out of the rice-based baby food business altogether.  There are traces of arsenic in a lot of foods, and rice is the worst for it. Beech-Nut tested the rice flour, and it was below the arsenic limits, but after producing the cereal from other ingredients and cooking it, it was over the limit.

To account for these trace amounts of arsenic from other sources, Beech-Nut said, it needs rice flour that has "well below" the FDA's limit of inorganic arsenic, and they say they can't get it reliably.

This isn't going to be the end of this problem.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you should boil your rice first, drain, then cook.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there really a difference in baby food?
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beech-Nut to stop selling baby rice

How much smaller does rice get?
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
IDisME
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A good article on this.  Lots of info.

https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/​a​rsenic-in-rice
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Arsenic based pesticides were once widely used and the arsenic isn't going anywhere. US rice is the worst for this.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Consumer Reports did a blockbuster exposé on high levels of arsenic in rice the world over a few years back, recommending that people limit their intake to 1/2 C of Indian-origin basmati rice 2x/wk.

I'm actually surprised that Gerber found any rice flour that met their arsenic spec.
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I must be half arsenic by now.

I'll keep an eye on my nails.
 
