 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Billings Gazette)   High school senior graduates after four years of homelessness, poverty. "'I don't work for pocket money,' she said of her night shift fast food job. 'I work for grocery money, rent, a place to live.'"   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
34
    More: Hero, 2005 singles, English-language films, hour work weeks, Going-to future, Shift work, Parking lot, Rush, Parking  
•       •       •

759 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2021 at 10:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some of the most successful people I have ever met started that way. They were very motivated, people oriented but also self reliant.

/ good luck kid
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And there are arseholes on Fark who believe such a person does not deserve $16/hour.

Spoiled F#cks.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigBurrito: And there are arseholes on Fark who believe such a person does not deserve $16/hour.

Spoiled F#cks.


That should be a 20 dollar and hour gig.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the Sick tag?  Working its third job?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
recent years Billings Public Schools has averaged between 450 and 500 confirmed homeless students each school year.

Oh. Another orphan crushing machine story.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Childhood poverty is an inexcusable crime that we routinely allow to happen.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigBurrito: And there are arseholes on Fark who believe such a person does not deserve $16/hour.

Spoiled F#cks.


It's a starter job, you're supposed to be born white, rich, and with stock options from Apple 30 years ago, and not have to do the starter job. These people are just so entitled and lazy.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you guys hadn't blocked our pipeline, they'd all have god jobs in oil and gas.
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: If you guys hadn't blocked our pipeline, they'd all have god jobs in oil and gas.


What a god jobbing would look like:

static.flickr.comView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you guys hadn't have been greedy f*cks, we wouldn't need to guillotine your ass.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: Where's the Sick tag?  Working its third job?


Came here to say something similar. This isn't the heartwarming story the media wants you to think it is...
 
DiggFerkel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if she continues to succeed the left will turn on her and start to villainize her as a greedy millionaire. Just another Democratic lose-lose situation. Democrats want everyone to be equally miserable except for their DC politicians who will remain rich.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: recent years Billings Public Schools has averaged between 450 and 500 confirmed homeless students each school year.

Oh. Another orphan crushing machine story.


Oh bullshiat...every single one of them has a homeroom with a desk, chair, climate-control.
 
rga184
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: But if she continues to succeed the left will turn on her and start to villainize her as a greedy millionaire. Just another Democratic lose-lose situation. Democrats want everyone to be equally miserable except for their DC politicians who will remain rich.


Dafuq you going on about?
 
R0AHN
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: ViolentEastCoastCity: Where's the Sick tag?  Working its third job?

Came here to say something similar. This isn't the heartwarming story the media wants you to think it is...


Yup. Unfortunately I saw a lot of this when I worked in public education. More often than not it doesn't go this "well".

Heavy air quotes there. This isn't a "Hallmark Moment" story here.
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Stories like this simultaneously piss me off and give me hope.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's amazing she passed since she never did any homework.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: But if she continues to succeed the left will turn on her and start to villainize her as a greedy millionaire. Just another Democratic lose-lose situation. Democrats want everyone to be equally miserable except for their DC politicians who will remain rich.


Right wingers are wrong about literally every single political issue. Since they can't win an argument on merit, all they ever do is pile shiate everywhere in the hopes of burying any resistance.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Time Zack Morris Gave Himself A Homeless Girl For Christmas
Youtube 8nAALRqh6TE
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DiggFerkel: But if she continues to succeed the left will turn on her and start to villainize her as a greedy millionaire. Just another Democratic lose-lose situation. Democrats want everyone to be equally miserable except for their DC politicians who will remain rich.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Are you naturally a stupid? Or do you have to work at it?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No paywall to prove to me that this kid is a hero and not a victim of a state bent on harming her
 
bubbaloo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was was once excited to see that this would be the first Fark thread where people would all come together on a topic. Yay team.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: It's amazing she passed since she never did any homework.


/groan
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

R0AHN: the unabomber was right: ViolentEastCoastCity: Where's the Sick tag?  Working its third job?

Came here to say something similar. This isn't the heartwarming story the media wants you to think it is...

Yup. Unfortunately I saw a lot of this when I worked in public education. More often than not it doesn't go this "well".

Heavy air quotes there. This isn't a "Hallmark Moment" story here.


I've had a few students like this in college. One was living in her car. Another the library. One was out of class only one day the whole semester, and to document it as excused brought me a copy of a court docket where she was filing a restraining order against her abusive partner who had thrown her out of their apartment. I have no idea how colleges, which have all sorts of financial aid options, can't figure out how to get a full-time student some sort of campus housing. Maybe we should set up a new "office of homeless housing" and hire a dean and a small staff to work on it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mock26: Stories like this simultaneously piss me off and give me hope.


So...they give you piss?
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
WELCOME TO MOTHERFARKING BILLINGS, BIATCHES. LIBERTARIAN STRONGHOLD OF AMERICA!
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: ViolentEastCoastCity: Where's the Sick tag?  Working its third job?

Came here to say something similar. This isn't the heartwarming story the media wants you to think it is...


About as heartwarming as the "child's lemonade stand raises money for sibling's cancer treatment" stories.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rga184: DiggFerkel: But if she continues to succeed the left will turn on her and start to villainize her as a greedy millionaire. Just another Democratic lose-lose situation. Democrats want everyone to be equally miserable except for their DC politicians who will remain rich.

Dafuq you going on about?


I am pretty sure that is a an alt troll account for dickfreckle.
 
Abox
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jesus that site is exhibit A for why ad blockers exist.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: ViolentEastCoastCity: Where's the Sick tag?  Working its third job?

Came here to say something similar. This isn't the heartwarming story the media wants you to think it is...


Yup. In today's media:

Heartwarming story: This 12 year old paraplegic girl collects enough cans to pay for one more day of her mother's dialysis treatment!

/heartworming story: my cat
 
Abox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looking ahead, Hood said she's interested in attending a police academy and going into law enforcement.

lol oops
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a crappy way to start out in life. I admire that perseverance.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: DiggFerkel: But if she continues to succeed the left will turn on her and start to villainize her as a greedy millionaire. Just another Democratic lose-lose situation. Democrats want everyone to be equally miserable except for their DC politicians who will remain rich.

Right wingers are wrong about literally every single political issue. Since they can't win an argument on merit, all they ever do is pile shiate everywhere in the hopes of burying any resistance.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Yup. Anytime a conservative starts talking it's like
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good on you, homeless student.

Don't listen to the naysayers and doom-predictors. Go rock the world.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.