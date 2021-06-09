 Skip to content
 
(CityNews Toronto)   Article actually uses "half the size of a Canadian Football League field" as a measurement reference. Oh yeah, a gender reveal stunt goes wrong   (edmonton.citynews.ca) divider line
    Athabasca Oil Sands, Fireworks, Alberta, Firefighter, Oil sands, Travis Fairweather, Pyrotechnics, exploding target  
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow. So, three-quarters of an NFL field.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How many washing machines or Rhode Islands is that?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jenna Myers Karvunidis, who has been credited for possibly starting the trend, has since expressed disdain for what the parties have become in light of the California fire.

"Could we just stop having these stupid parties and then the problem would solve itself," she tweeted last September.

At least she know what she started and feels bad about it, I can give her that much.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How many furlongs is that?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yanceylebeef: How many furlongs is that?


My calculations might be off, but at a height of 5'4" and roughly 34" wide, you could fit approximately 670 Edward Furlongs in that area.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
50m takes too long to type?


//it is 50m, right?
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: 50m takes too long to type?


//it is 50m, right?



I thought they were 110 yds long?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: cretinbob: 50m takes too long to type?


//it is 50m, right?


I thought they were 110 yds long?


100m ~= 110 yds
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: SoundOfOneHandWanking: cretinbob: 50m takes too long to type?


//it is 50m, right?


I thought they were 110 yds long?

100m ~= 110 yds


Yes, Robert, that was the joke.
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Jenna Myers Karvunidis, who has been credited for possibly starting the trend, has since expressed disdain for what the parties have become in light of the California fire.

"Could we just stop having these stupid parties and then the problem would solve itself," she tweeted last September.

At least she know what she started and feels bad about it, I can give her that much.


she had a cake that had one pink layer in it

I'm not tossing any stones her way.

and her kid is nb and she's ok with it
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
static3.srcdn.comView Full Size

I'll burn your life and every person in it like a cane field in a high wind to congratulate you on having a bouncing baby boy.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They're a little bit sensitive about fires up there. I wonder why?

Harrowing Fort McMurray wildfire escape
Youtube 7E_OLgC4nV0
 
dkulprit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
600 canuckistan pesos fine?  These people should be in jail.  It probably cost double that for a single one of the firefighters to help put the fire out.

In the future, anyone who gets caught doing dumb shiat like this, including participating and not stopping these idiots, gets to get press ganged into a wildfire firefighter gang.


They get 1 canteen of water, both for fighting fire and to drink, a pick, a shovel, and 2 cliff bars.  They can't come back until fire is out or in a casket.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

King Something: cretinbob: SoundOfOneHandWanking: cretinbob: 50m takes too long to type?


//it is 50m, right?


I thought they were 110 yds long?

100m ~= 110 yds

Yes, Robert, that was the joke.


img.wattpad.comView Full Size

geeksoncoffee.comView Full Size
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: How many furlongs is that?


1/2, a furlong is 220yds
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dkulprit: 600 canuckistan pesos fine?  These people should be in jail.  It probably cost double that for a single one of the firefighters to help put the fire out.

In the future, anyone who gets caught doing dumb shiat like this, including participating and not stopping these idiots, gets to get press ganged into a wildfire firefighter gang.


They get 1 canteen of water, both for fighting fire and to drink, a pick, a shovel, and 2 cliff bars.  They can't come back until fire is out or in a casket.


The problem if the fines are crazy is that if a fire starts everyone takes off and nobody says a word or calls emergency services.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They should just start fining Tannerite Sports LLC and that will solve that...
 
dkulprit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: dkulprit: 600 canuckistan pesos fine?  These people should be in jail.  It probably cost double that for a single one of the firefighters to help put the fire out.

In the future, anyone who gets caught doing dumb shiat like this, including participating and not stopping these idiots, gets to get press ganged into a wildfire firefighter gang.


They get 1 canteen of water, both for fighting fire and to drink, a pick, a shovel, and 2 cliff bars.  They can't come back until fire is out or in a casket.

The problem if the fines are crazy is that if a fire starts everyone takes off and nobody says a word or calls emergency services.


They still manage to catch a lot of the people who do start wildfires even when they do escape from area.  And a lot of these started by stupid people with explosives for gender reveal parties all have their phones out and recording.

Send subpoena to cell phone providers for phones in that area, grab social media profiles, get phones and video evidence of the people there and the people who ignited device.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
God next they'll be asking for a liter of cola
Liter of cola
Youtube S8LtffE5mU8
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dkulprit: 600 canuckistan pesos fine?  These people should be in jail.  It probably cost double that for a single one of the firefighters to help put the fire out.

In the future, anyone who gets caught doing dumb shiat like this, including participating and not stopping these idiots, gets to get press ganged into a wildfire firefighter gang.


They get 1 canteen of water, both for fighting fire and to drink, a pick, a shovel, and 2 cliff bars.  They can't come back until fire is out or in a casket.


Username doesn't check out.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They're a little bit sensitive about fires up there. I wonder why?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7E_OLgC4​nV0]


stupid people need to stop stupiding

/written from downtown ft mcmurray
 
