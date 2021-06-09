 Skip to content
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I know that the next time I fly, I will be wishing for another pandemic to thin the crowds at the airport. Last April at McCarran International in Las Vegas I was the only person going through TSA. There had been nobody in front of me and there was nobody behind me. I stood there chatting with the TSA agent for about 5 minutes and nobody else ever even approached while I was at the check.

Never had to share a row with another passenger the whole trip either. Five flights in all.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They terk err jerbs! An then gave em berk!
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Small Penises Need Not Apply

Small Manhood Jokes Lead to Miami TSA Officer's Arrest
https://abcnews.go.com/Travel/miami-a​i​rport-tsa-officer-charged-assault-manh​ood-jokes/story?id=10583691
TSA officer allegedly attacked other screener for months of genital jokes.
By SCOTT MAYEROWITZ
May 7, 2010, 10:01 AM
• 3 min read
May 7, 2010- -- A Miami Transportation Security Administration screener was arrested this week after allegedly using an expandable police baton to beat up a co-worker in an airport parking lot.
The reason for the assault: police said the victim and other TSA employees had been making fun of the size of the screener's genitals.
The disagreement started several months ago when screener Rolando Negrin, 44, and his co-workers were trained on the TSA's controversial full body image scanners.
The body scanners allow TSA staff in a separate room view images of the of airline passengers' full bodies, private parts and all, with the passenger's face blurred.
According to the police report, during the training exercise the machines revealed that Negrin "had a small penis and [his] co-workers made fun of him on a daily basis."
After months of ridicule, Negrin told the police that "he could not take the jokes anymore and lost his mind."
So on Tuesday night, when fellow screen Hugo Osorno, 34, arrived at his car at the end of a shift, Negrin was allegedly waiting for him.
Negrin wanted Osorno to let him inside the car to "resolve a problem and finally respect him," according to the police report. When Osorno refused to open the passenger door, Negrin allegedly came around the vehicle and took out his police baton.
He then allegedly said in Spanish: "Get on your knees or I will kill you and you better apologize," two other TSA agents told police.
"I'm going to blow your head off," one of the officers also allegedly heard Negrin say.
With the police baton, Negrin then started to hit Osorno on his arms and back. Osorno told police he "was in fear" and apologized. Negrin the left the parking lot in his own car.
Osorno was treated for his injuries by the fire department in the lot. He suffered bruises and cuts on his back and arms. Negrin was arrested the next day at his post at the TSA checkpoint.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

I wonder if he played in the High School Band and has a wife named Suzie?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Since it's the Daily Fail, I now doubt that air travel even exists.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
$16.51 to deal with shiat head co-workers, police mentality management and tired, angry, entitled passengers you are subjecting to intrusive violations of privacy.

Nope. No thanks.
 
